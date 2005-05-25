« previous next »
Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 1830047 times)

Online JasonF

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54920 on: October 21, 2020, 01:32:59 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 21, 2020, 01:19:48 AM
No One Remembers Song Titles Anyway - Jake & the Jellyfish
Do You Remember Rock 'n' Roll Radio? - Ramones
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54921 on: October 21, 2020, 02:24:25 AM »
Quote from: JasonF on October 21, 2020, 01:32:59 AM
Do You Remember Rock 'n' Roll Radio? - Ramones
When The Machines Rock - Tubeway Army.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54922 on: October 21, 2020, 04:54:18 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 21, 2020, 02:24:25 AM
When The Machines Rock - Tubeway Army.
Half man half machine - Goldie lookin chain.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54923 on: October 21, 2020, 10:38:16 AM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 21, 2020, 04:54:18 AM
Half man half machine - Goldie lookin chain.

Chain gang - Sam Cooke
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54924 on: October 21, 2020, 06:34:32 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 21, 2020, 10:38:16 AM
Chain gang - Sam Cooke
I Love A Man In a Uniform - Gang Of Four.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54925 on: October 21, 2020, 06:45:59 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 21, 2020, 06:34:32 PM
I Love A Man In a Uniform - Gang Of Four.

man I feel like a woman - Shania Twain

(sorry to tarnish the thread with this one)

Offline joe buck

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54926 on: October 21, 2020, 07:08:25 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 21, 2020, 06:45:59 PM
man I feel like a woman - Shania Twain

(sorry to tarnish the thread with this one)


Garbage man - The cramps
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54927 on: October 21, 2020, 07:43:39 PM »
Quote from: joe buck on October 21, 2020, 07:08:25 PM
Garbage man - The cramps
Electric Man - Mansun.
Offline Dingus

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54928 on: October 21, 2020, 07:46:06 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 21, 2020, 07:43:39 PM
Electric Man - Mansun.
Electric Avenue - Eddy Grant
Online JasonF

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54929 on: October 21, 2020, 07:56:27 PM »
Quote from: Dingus on October 21, 2020, 07:46:06 PM
Electric Avenue - Eddy Grant
Where The Streets Have No Name - U2
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54930 on: Yesterday at 12:30:49 AM »
Quote from: JasonF on October 21, 2020, 07:56:27 PM
Where The Streets Have No Name - U2
Fascination Street - The Cure.
Offline rubber soul

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54931 on: Yesterday at 01:28:22 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 12:30:49 AM
Fascination Street - The Cure.
Sons and Fascination - Simple Minds
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54932 on: Yesterday at 01:42:43 AM »
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 01:28:22 AM
Sons and Fascination - Simple Minds
Sons Of Pioneers - Japan.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54933 on: Yesterday at 09:46:09 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:42:43 AM
Sons Of Pioneers - Japan.

Son of Hickory Holler's Tramp - OC Smith
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54934 on: Yesterday at 10:21:48 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:46:09 AM
Son of Hickory Holler's Tramp - OC Smith
More life in a tramps vest - Stereophonics.
Offline Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54935 on: Yesterday at 02:49:05 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:21:48 AM
More life in a tramps vest - Stereophonics.

18 and Life - Skid Row
Offline Shite Name

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54936 on: Yesterday at 05:29:35 PM »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 02:49:05 PM
18 and Life - Skid Row

Its My Life - Talk Talk.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54937 on: Yesterday at 07:40:27 PM »
Quote from: Shite Name on Yesterday at 05:29:35 PM
Its My Life - Talk Talk.

Life is but nothing - Chris Farlowe.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54938 on: Yesterday at 08:42:24 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:40:27 PM
Life is but nothing - Chris Farlowe.
Nothingman - Pearl Jam.
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54939 on: Yesterday at 09:18:40 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:42:24 PM
Nothingman - Pearl Jam.
Pump Up The Jam - Technotronic.
Offline rubber soul

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54940 on: Yesterday at 11:46:05 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:18:40 PM
Pump Up The Jam - Technotronic.
Fuck Me Pumps - Amy Winehouse
Online Hendollama

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54941 on: Today at 03:50:26 AM »
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 11:46:05 PM
Fuck Me Pumps - Amy Winehouse
Pumped up kicks - Foster the People
Online The Bournemouth Red

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54942 on: Today at 06:40:57 AM »
Quote from: Hendollama on Today at 03:50:26 AM
Pumped up kicks - Foster the People

Teenage Kicks - The Undertones
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54943 on: Today at 06:46:08 AM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Today at 06:40:57 AM
Teenage Kicks - The Undertones
Teenagers from Mars - Misfits.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54944 on: Today at 07:51:52 AM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:46:08 AM
Teenagers from Mars - Misfits.

Girl from Mars - Ash

Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54945 on: Today at 07:57:46 AM »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:51:52 AM
Girl from Mars - Ash
Fat Bottomed Girls - Queen
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54946 on: Today at 10:08:56 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 07:57:46 AM
Fat Bottomed Girls - Queen
Girls can be cruel - Infusion.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54947 on: Today at 02:00:11 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:08:56 AM
Girls can be cruel - Infusion.

Girls are out to get you - Fascinations
Offline Emerald Red

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54948 on: Today at 02:37:14 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:00:11 PM
Girls are out to get you - Fascinations
Got To Get You Into My Life - The Beatles
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54949 on: Today at 03:24:25 PM »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Today at 02:37:14 PM
Got To Get You Into My Life - The Beatles
A day in the life - The Beatles.
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54950 on: Today at 03:45:48 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:24:25 PM
A day in the life - The Beatles.

Another Perfect Day - Motorhead
Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54951 on: Today at 05:10:32 PM »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 03:45:48 PM
Another Perfect Day - Motorhead

New Years Day - U2
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54952 on: Today at 05:33:11 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 05:10:32 PM
New Years Day - U2

New York Mining Disaster 1941 - Bee Gees.
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54953 on: Today at 07:27:53 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:33:11 PM
New York Mining Disaster 1941 - Bee Gees.
New Horizon - Section 25.
