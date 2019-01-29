No One Remembers Song Titles Anyway - Jake & the Jellyfish
Do You Remember Rock 'n' Roll Radio? - Ramones
When The Machines Rock - Tubeway Army.
Half man half machine - Goldie lookin chain.
Chain gang - Sam Cooke
I Love A Man In a Uniform - Gang Of Four.
man I feel like a woman - Shania Twain(sorry to tarnish the thread with this one)
Garbage man - The cramps
Electric Man - Mansun.
Electric Avenue - Eddy Grant
Where The Streets Have No Name - U2
Fascination Street - The Cure.
Sons and Fascination - Simple Minds
Sons Of Pioneers - Japan.
Son of Hickory Holler's Tramp - OC Smith
More life in a tramps vest - Stereophonics.
18 and Life - Skid Row
Its My Life - Talk Talk.
Life is but nothing - Chris Farlowe.
Nothingman - Pearl Jam.
Pump Up The Jam - Technotronic.
