I Only Want to Be with You - Dusty Springfield
Bomb The Bass featuring Justin Warfield - Bug Powder Dust
Dust N Bones - Guns N Roses.
Rose garden - Lynn Anderson
Octopus's Garden - The Beatles
This Twilight Garden - The Cure.
Is This Love - Whitesnake
Love is life - Hot Chocolate
Love Blonde - Kim Wilde(ah Kim)
Hounds Of Love - Kate Bush.(Ah, Kate)
what is love - howard jones (ah, Howar... er hang on a minute!)
Doctor Jones - Aqua
Thompson Twins - Doctor! Doctor!
Down to the doctors-Doctor feelgood
Down on Victoria - Longy and the Gospel Trash
Down on the corner - Creedence Clearwater Revival.
A Different Corner - George Michael
It's Different For Girls - Joe Jackson
Girls Talk - Dave Edmunds
Girls Girls Girls - Mötley Crüe.
bikini girls with machine guns-The cramps
Girl, you'll be a woman soon - Urge overkill
Woman In Chains - Tears For Fears.
This Woman's Work - Kate Bush
Working For The Yankee Dollar - The Skids.
Yankee Rose - David Lee Roth
Hey Rosey - The National(Does this count? )
Cracklin' Rose(y) - Neil Diamond
New rose - The Damned.
Roses in the Hospital - Manic Street Preachers
Harborview Hospital - Mark Lanegan.
Page created in 0.05 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]