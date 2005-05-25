« previous next »
Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 1825802 times)

Online BarryCrocker

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54880 on: October 17, 2020, 05:45:13 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 17, 2020, 04:47:04 AM
I Only Want to Be with You - Dusty Springfield

Bomb The Bass featuring Justin Warfield - Bug Powder Dust
Offline Shite Name

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54881 on: October 17, 2020, 08:36:09 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 17, 2020, 05:45:13 AM
Bomb The Bass featuring Justin Warfield - Bug Powder Dust

Dust N Bones - Guns N Roses.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54882 on: October 17, 2020, 09:25:04 AM »
Quote from: Shite Name on October 17, 2020, 08:36:09 AM
Dust N Bones - Guns N Roses.

Rose garden - Lynn Anderson
Offline Emerald Red

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54883 on: October 17, 2020, 11:01:55 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 17, 2020, 09:25:04 AM
Rose garden - Lynn Anderson
Octopus's Garden - The Beatles
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54884 on: October 17, 2020, 04:28:34 PM »
Quote from: Emerald Red on October 17, 2020, 11:01:55 AM
Octopus's Garden - The Beatles
This Twilight Garden - The Cure.
Offline JasonF

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54885 on: October 17, 2020, 04:45:23 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 17, 2020, 04:28:34 PM
This Twilight Garden - The Cure.
Is This Love - Whitesnake
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54886 on: October 17, 2020, 05:24:35 PM »
Quote from: JasonF on October 17, 2020, 04:45:23 PM
Is This Love - Whitesnake

Love is life - Hot Chocolate
Offline liverbloke

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54887 on: October 17, 2020, 05:34:25 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 17, 2020, 05:24:35 PM
Love is life - Hot Chocolate

Love Blonde - Kim Wilde

(ah Kim)

Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54888 on: October 17, 2020, 05:46:04 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 17, 2020, 05:34:25 PM
Love Blonde - Kim Wilde

(ah Kim)
Hounds Of Love - Kate Bush.

(Ah, Kate)  ;)
Offline liverbloke

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54889 on: October 17, 2020, 08:38:54 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 17, 2020, 05:46:04 PM
Hounds Of Love - Kate Bush.

(Ah, Kate)  ;)

what is love - howard jones

(ah, Howar...  er hang on a minute!)
Online rubber soul

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54890 on: October 17, 2020, 11:12:02 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 17, 2020, 08:38:54 PM
what is love - howard jones

(ah, Howar...  er hang on a minute!)
I Dont Know Why I Love You - The House Of Love
Offline bradders1011

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54891 on: October 17, 2020, 11:14:35 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 17, 2020, 08:38:54 PM
what is love - howard jones

(ah, Howar...  er hang on a minute!)

Doctor Jones - Aqua
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54892 on: October 17, 2020, 11:22:00 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 17, 2020, 11:14:35 PM
Doctor Jones - Aqua

Thompson Twins - Doctor! Doctor!
Offline joe buck

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54893 on: October 18, 2020, 11:29:40 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 17, 2020, 11:22:00 PM
Thompson Twins - Doctor! Doctor!
Down to the doctors-Doctor feelgood
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54894 on: October 18, 2020, 11:47:31 AM »
Quote from: joe buck on October 18, 2020, 11:29:40 AM
Down to the doctors-Doctor feelgood
Down on Victoria - Longy and the Gospel Trash
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54895 on: October 18, 2020, 01:21:12 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 18, 2020, 11:47:31 AM
Down on Victoria - Longy and the Gospel Trash

Down on the corner - Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54896 on: October 18, 2020, 03:11:13 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 18, 2020, 01:21:12 PM
Down on the corner - Creedence Clearwater Revival.

A Different Corner - George Michael

Offline Dingus

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54897 on: October 18, 2020, 06:57:00 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 18, 2020, 03:11:13 PM
A Different Corner - George Michael
It's Different For Girls - Joe Jackson
Offline The Bournemouth Red

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54898 on: October 18, 2020, 07:05:28 PM »
Quote from: Dingus on October 18, 2020, 06:57:00 PM
It's Different For Girls - Joe Jackson

Girls Talk - Dave Edmunds
Offline Shite Name

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54899 on: October 18, 2020, 07:09:47 PM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on October 18, 2020, 07:05:28 PM
Girls Talk - Dave Edmunds

Girls Girls Girls - Mötley Crüe.
Offline joe buck

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54900 on: October 18, 2020, 09:28:10 PM »
Quote from: Shite Name on October 18, 2020, 07:09:47 PM
Girls Girls Girls - Mötley Crüe.
bikini girls with machine guns-The cramps
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54901 on: Yesterday at 10:41:15 AM »
Quote from: joe buck on October 18, 2020, 09:28:10 PM
bikini girls with machine guns-The cramps

Girl, you'll be a woman soon - Urge overkill
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54902 on: Yesterday at 12:17:00 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:41:15 AM
Girl, you'll be a woman soon - Urge overkill
Woman In Chains - Tears For Fears.
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54903 on: Yesterday at 12:32:36 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 12:17:00 PM
Woman In Chains - Tears For Fears.
This Woman's Work - Kate Bush
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54904 on: Yesterday at 02:00:08 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 12:32:36 PM
This Woman's Work - Kate Bush
Working For The Yankee Dollar - The Skids.
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54905 on: Yesterday at 02:01:17 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 02:00:08 PM
Working For The Yankee Dollar - The Skids.

Yankee Rose - David Lee Roth
Offline Hendollama

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54906 on: Yesterday at 02:08:07 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 02:01:17 PM
Yankee Rose - David Lee Roth
Hey Rosey - The National
(Does this count? :-\)
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54907 on: Yesterday at 04:02:23 PM »
Quote from: Hendollama on Yesterday at 02:08:07 PM
Hey Rosey - The National
(Does this count? :-\)

Cracklin' Rose(y) - Neil Diamond
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54908 on: Yesterday at 04:27:58 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:02:23 PM
Cracklin' Rose(y) - Neil Diamond
New rose - The Damned.
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54909 on: Yesterday at 04:36:42 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:27:58 PM
New rose - The Damned.
Roses in the Hospital - Manic Street Preachers
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54910 on: Yesterday at 06:26:15 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 04:36:42 PM
Roses in the Hospital - Manic Street Preachers
Harborview Hospital - Mark Lanegan.
Online rubber soul

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54911 on: Yesterday at 11:57:32 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:26:15 PM
Harborview Hospital - Mark Lanegan.
Hospital Food - Eels
