« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1367 1368 1369 1370 1371 [1372]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 1823120 times)

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,433
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54840 on: October 13, 2020, 10:12:38 PM »
Quote from: rubber soul on October 13, 2020, 09:31:11 PM
Living For The City - Stevie Wonder
Song for Whoever - The Beautiful South
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,905
  • 19:06
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54841 on: October 14, 2020, 12:54:31 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 13, 2020, 10:12:38 PM
Song for Whoever - The Beautiful South
This Is Not A Love Song - Public Image Limited.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,130
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54842 on: October 14, 2020, 02:31:22 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 14, 2020, 12:54:31 AM
This Is Not A Love Song - Public Image Limited.
This is Not America - David Bowie
Logged

Offline rubber soul

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54843 on: October 14, 2020, 04:00:08 AM »
Quote from: JasonF on October 14, 2020, 02:31:22 AM
This is Not America - David Bowie
Living In America - James Brown
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,716
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54844 on: October 14, 2020, 06:04:38 AM »
Quote from: rubber soul on October 14, 2020, 04:00:08 AM
Living In America - James Brown
Living on the ceiling - Blancmange.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,433
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54845 on: October 14, 2020, 08:09:40 AM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 14, 2020, 06:04:38 AM
Living on the ceiling - Blancmange.
Down in the Tube Station at Midnight - The Jam
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Hendollama

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54846 on: October 14, 2020, 09:52:03 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 14, 2020, 08:09:40 AM
Down in the Tube Station at Midnight - The Jam
Midnight - Coldplay
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,545
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54847 on: October 14, 2020, 01:21:11 PM »
I'm a midnight mover - Bobby Womack
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,042
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54848 on: October 14, 2020, 02:35:02 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 14, 2020, 01:21:11 PM
I'm a midnight mover - Bobby Womack

midnight rambler - rolling stones

oo - that's 4 midnights in a row
Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,716
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54849 on: October 14, 2020, 04:51:50 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 14, 2020, 02:35:02 PM
midnight rambler - rolling stones

oo - that's 4 midnights in a row
Midnight train to Georgia - Gladys Knight and The Pips.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,545
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54850 on: October 14, 2020, 05:11:56 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 14, 2020, 04:51:50 PM
Midnight train to Georgia - Gladys Knight and The Pips.

Everlasting love - Robert Knight
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,716
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54851 on: October 14, 2020, 06:54:52 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 14, 2020, 05:11:56 PM
Everlasting love - Robert Knight
All you need is love - The Beatles.
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 245
  • boys pen to kop to road end to armchair
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54852 on: October 14, 2020, 07:24:27 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 14, 2020, 06:54:52 PM
All you need is love - The Beatles.
Love 30 b side of golden brown - Stranglers
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline Shite Name

  • With a post history to match it.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54853 on: October 14, 2020, 07:54:27 PM »
Quote from: joe buck on October 14, 2020, 07:24:27 PM
Love 30 b side of golden brown - Stranglers

Love is a Fist - Mr Bungle.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,130
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54854 on: October 14, 2020, 08:13:04 PM »
Quote from: Shite Name on October 14, 2020, 07:54:27 PM
Love is a Fist - Mr Bungle.
Punchdrunk - The Fuckwits
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,905
  • 19:06
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54855 on: October 14, 2020, 10:34:51 PM »
Quote from: JasonF on October 14, 2020, 08:13:04 PM
Punchdrunk - The Fuckwits
Too Drunk To Fuck - Dead Kennedys.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,433
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54856 on: October 14, 2020, 10:52:57 PM »
Punch Drunk Grinning Soul - Flogging Molly
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,905
  • 19:06
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54857 on: October 14, 2020, 11:10:25 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 14, 2020, 10:52:57 PM
Punch Drunk Grinning Soul - Flogging Molly
What Your Soul Sings - Massive Attack.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline rubber soul

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54858 on: October 15, 2020, 03:03:20 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 14, 2020, 11:10:25 PM
What Your Soul Sings - Massive Attack.
(I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone - The Monkees
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,716
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54859 on: October 15, 2020, 09:51:06 AM »
Quote from: rubber soul on October 15, 2020, 03:03:20 AM
(I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone - The Monkees
Broken Stones - Paul Weller.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,433
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54860 on: October 15, 2020, 07:22:47 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 15, 2020, 09:51:06 AM
Broken Stones - Paul Weller.
Broken Hymns - Dropkick Murphys
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,545
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54861 on: October 15, 2020, 07:43:19 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 15, 2020, 07:22:47 PM
Broken Hymns - Dropkick Murphys

Python Lee Jackson - In a broken dream.
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,905
  • 19:06
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54862 on: October 15, 2020, 08:46:29 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 15, 2020, 07:43:19 PM
Python Lee Jackson - In a broken dream.
A Broken Frame - Depeche Mode.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline rubber soul

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54863 on: October 15, 2020, 11:09:49 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 15, 2020, 08:46:29 PM
A Broken Frame - Depeche Mode.
Bad Liver and a Broken Heart - Tom Waits
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,386
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54864 on: October 15, 2020, 11:15:33 PM »
Quote from: rubber soul on October 15, 2020, 11:09:49 PM
Bad Liver and a Broken Heart - Tom Waits

Take me to the Liver-Weird Al Jankovic
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,042
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54865 on: Yesterday at 08:28:51 AM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 15, 2020, 11:15:33 PM
Take me to the Liver-Weird Al Jankovic

take me to the river - talking heads

Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,545
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54866 on: Yesterday at 09:39:13 AM »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 08:28:51 AM
take me to the river - talking heads

Take me for a little while - Vanilla Fudge
Logged

Offline Shite Name

  • With a post history to match it.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54867 on: Yesterday at 05:43:43 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:39:13 AM
Take me for a little while - Vanilla Fudge

Sweet Little Sister - Skid Row.
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,905
  • 19:06
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54868 on: Yesterday at 05:57:09 PM »
Quote from: Shite Name on Yesterday at 05:43:43 PM
Sweet Little Sister - Skid Row.
Sweet Bird Of Truth - The The.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,545
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54869 on: Yesterday at 05:57:18 PM »
Quote from: Shite Name on Yesterday at 05:43:43 PM
Sweet Little Sister - Skid Row.

Sweet is the love - Four Tops
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,905
  • 19:06
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54870 on: Yesterday at 06:11:31 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:57:18 PM
Sweet is the love - Four Tops
Love Hurt Bleed - Gary Numan.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,618
  • 6 times and counting
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54871 on: Yesterday at 07:30:27 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:11:31 PM
Love Hurt Bleed - Gary Numan.

Everybody Hurts - REM
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Offline Hendollama

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54872 on: Yesterday at 07:56:20 PM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Yesterday at 07:30:27 PM
Everybody Hurts - REM
Everybody - Backstreet Boys
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,716
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54873 on: Yesterday at 09:54:24 PM »
Quote from: Hendollama on Yesterday at 07:56:20 PM
Everybody - Backstreet Boys
Everybody in the place - The Prodigy.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,919
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54874 on: Yesterday at 09:55:58 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:54:24 PM
Everybody in the place - The Prodigy.

Everybody Dance - Chic
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,433
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54875 on: Yesterday at 10:04:52 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:55:58 PM
Everybody Dance - Chic
Dance with the Devil - Cozy Powell
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,905
  • 19:06
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54876 on: Yesterday at 11:55:13 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 10:04:52 PM
Dance with the Devil - Cozy Powell
Don't Stop The Dance - Bryan Ferry.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,130
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54877 on: Today at 01:17:39 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:55:13 PM
Don't Stop The Dance - Bryan Ferry.
I Don't Wanna Dance - Eddy Grant
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,638
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54878 on: Today at 01:20:06 AM »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:17:39 AM
I Don't Wanna Dance - Eddy Grant

Wannabe - Spice Girls
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Pages: 1 ... 1367 1368 1369 1370 1371 [1372]   Go Up
« previous next »
 