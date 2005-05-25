Living For The City - Stevie Wonder
Song for Whoever - The Beautiful South
This Is Not A Love Song - Public Image Limited.
This is Not America - David Bowie
Living In America - James Brown
Living on the ceiling - Blancmange.
Down in the Tube Station at Midnight - The Jam
I'm a midnight mover - Bobby Womack
midnight rambler - rolling stonesoo - that's 4 midnights in a row
Midnight train to Georgia - Gladys Knight and The Pips.
Everlasting love - Robert Knight
All you need is love - The Beatles.
Love 30 b side of golden brown - Stranglers
Love is a Fist - Mr Bungle.
Punchdrunk - The Fuckwits
Punch Drunk Grinning Soul - Flogging Molly
What Your Soul Sings - Massive Attack.
(I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone - The Monkees
Broken Stones - Paul Weller.
Broken Hymns - Dropkick Murphys
Python Lee Jackson - In a broken dream.
A Broken Frame - Depeche Mode.
Bad Liver and a Broken Heart - Tom Waits
Take me to the Liver-Weird Al Jankovic
take me to the river - talking heads
Take me for a little while - Vanilla Fudge
Sweet Little Sister - Skid Row.
Sweet is the love - Four Tops
Love Hurt Bleed - Gary Numan.
Everybody Hurts - REM
Everybody - Backstreet Boys
Everybody in the place - The Prodigy.
Everybody Dance - Chic
Dance with the Devil - Cozy Powell
Don't Stop The Dance - Bryan Ferry.
I Don't Wanna Dance - Eddy Grant
