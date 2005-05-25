« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1364 1365 1366 1367 1368 [1369]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 1809527 times)

Offline lucas65

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54720 on: October 5, 2020, 11:56:57 PM »
Every little thing she does is magic - The Police
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,820
  • 19:06
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54721 on: Yesterday at 12:51:46 AM »
Quote from: lucas65 on October  5, 2020, 11:56:57 PM
Every little thing she does is magic - The Police
Every Country's Sun - Mogwai.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,597
  • 6 times and counting
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54722 on: Yesterday at 08:47:48 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 12:51:46 AM
Every Country's Sun - Mogwai.

Setting Sun - The Chemical Brothers
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,377
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54723 on: Yesterday at 09:21:11 AM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Yesterday at 08:47:48 AM
Setting Sun - The Chemical Brothers

Paper Sun - Traffic
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54724 on: Yesterday at 09:41:11 AM »
Scouser's never read the Sun - Billy Bragg
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,377
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54725 on: Yesterday at 10:45:07 AM »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 09:41:11 AM
Scouser's never read the Sun - Billy Bragg

Billy's bag - Billy Preston
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 982
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54726 on: Yesterday at 11:04:57 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:45:07 AM
Billy's bag - Billy Preston

Papa's Got a Brand New Pigbag - Pigbag

Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54727 on: Yesterday at 11:55:07 AM »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 11:04:57 AM
Papa's Got a Brand New Pigbag - Pigbag
Papa Was A Rollin' Stone - The Temptations
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • boys pen to kop to road end to armchair
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54728 on: Yesterday at 12:59:37 PM »
Quote from: Dingus on Yesterday at 11:55:07 AM
Papa Was A Rollin' Stone - The Temptations
And she was = Talking heads
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,377
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54729 on: Yesterday at 01:19:43 PM »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 12:59:37 PM
And she was = Talking heads

Too busy talking 'bout my baby - Marvin Gaye
Logged

Offline Shite Name

  • With a post history to match it.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54730 on: Yesterday at 03:33:17 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 01:19:43 PM
Too busy talking 'bout my baby - Marvin Gaye

Baby I Love You - The Ramones.
Logged

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,851
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54731 on: Yesterday at 03:39:39 PM »
Quote from: Shite Name on Yesterday at 03:33:17 PM
Baby I Love You - The Ramones.

Ghost love score = Nightwish
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,377
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54732 on: Yesterday at 04:44:55 PM »
Quote from: Zeppelin on Yesterday at 03:39:39 PM
Ghost love score = Nightwish

There's a ghost in my house - R Dean Taylor.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,820
  • 19:06
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54733 on: Yesterday at 05:02:19 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:44:55 PM
There's a ghost in my house - R Dean Taylor.
A Child With The Ghost - Gary Numan.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,721
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54734 on: Yesterday at 06:29:47 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 05:02:19 PM
A Child With The Ghost - Gary Numan.

The Man with the Child in his eyes -Kate Bush
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,377
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54735 on: Yesterday at 06:58:49 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 06:29:47 PM
The Man with the Child in his eyes -Kate Bush

Soul Man - Sam and Dave
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • boys pen to kop to road end to armchair
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54736 on: Yesterday at 07:11:49 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:58:49 PM
Soul Man - Sam and Dave
Man Machine- Kraftwerk
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Online The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,597
  • 6 times and counting
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54737 on: Yesterday at 07:55:15 PM »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 07:11:49 PM
Man Machine- Kraftwerk

I'm Your Man - Wham
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,721
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54738 on: Yesterday at 08:15:41 PM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Yesterday at 07:55:15 PM
I'm Your Man - Wham

I'm on Fire - Bruce Springsteen
Logged

Offline Shite Name

  • With a post history to match it.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54739 on: Yesterday at 08:32:51 PM »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,820
  • 19:06
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54740 on: Yesterday at 11:15:16 PM »
Quote from: Shite Name on Yesterday at 08:32:51 PM
Rooms on Fire - Stevie Nicks
Set Fire To The rain - Adele.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,597
  • 6 times and counting
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54741 on: Today at 08:17:09 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:15:16 PM
Set Fire To The rain - Adele.

St Elmo's Fire - John Parr
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,377
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54742 on: Today at 08:24:09 AM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Today at 08:17:09 AM
St Elmo's Fire - John Parr

Fire and rain - James Taylor
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 982
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54743 on: Today at 08:59:27 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:24:09 AM
Fire and rain - James Taylor

On Fire - Van Halen  8)
Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,851
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54744 on: Today at 09:17:58 AM »
Starfire Burning Upon the Ice-Veiled Throne of Ultima Thule - Bal Sagoth
Logged

Offline Shite Name

  • With a post history to match it.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54745 on: Today at 10:29:28 AM »
Quote from: Zeppelin on Today at 09:17:58 AM
Starfire Burning Upon the Ice-Veiled Throne of Ultima Thule - Bal Sagoth

Burning Down the House - Talking Heads.
Logged

Offline rubber soul

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54746 on: Today at 03:20:26 PM »
Quote from: Shite Name on Today at 10:29:28 AM
Burning Down the House - Talking Heads.
The Jack That House Built - Jack N Chill
Logged

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,721
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54747 on: Today at 05:33:51 PM »
Quote from: rubber soul on Today at 03:20:26 PM
The Jack That House Built - Jack N Chill

Hit the road jack - Ray Charles
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,820
  • 19:06
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54748 on: Today at 06:37:51 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 05:33:51 PM
Hit the road jack - Ray Charles
The Black Hit Of Space - Human League.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline joe buck

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • boys pen to kop to road end to armchair
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54749 on: Today at 07:20:37 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 06:37:51 PM
The Black Hit Of Space - Human League.
Waiting for the men in black - The stranglers
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,374
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54750 on: Today at 08:23:28 PM »
Quote from: joe buck on Today at 07:20:37 PM
Waiting for the men in black - The stranglers
The Only Living Boy in New Cross - Carter USM
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,721
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54751 on: Today at 08:28:44 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 08:23:28 PM
The Only Living Boy in New Cross - Carter USM

Only You - Yazoo
Logged

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,374
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54752 on: Today at 08:32:37 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 08:28:44 PM
Only You - Yazoo
Suppose You Gave a Funeral and Nobody Came - Carter USM
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,597
  • 6 times and counting
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54753 on: Today at 08:55:28 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 08:32:37 PM
Suppose You Gave a Funeral and Nobody Came - Carter USM

Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding - Elton John
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,374
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54754 on: Today at 09:13:04 PM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Today at 08:55:28 PM
Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding - Elton John
Too Many Friends - Placebo
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005
Pages: 1 ... 1364 1365 1366 1367 1368 [1369]   Go Up
« previous next »
 