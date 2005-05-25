Every little thing she does is magic - The Police
Every Country's Sun - Mogwai.
Setting Sun - The Chemical Brothers
Scouser's never read the Sun - Billy Bragg
Billy's bag - Billy Preston
Papa's Got a Brand New Pigbag - Pigbag
Papa Was A Rollin' Stone - The Temptations
And she was = Talking heads
Too busy talking 'bout my baby - Marvin Gaye
Baby I Love You - The Ramones.
Ghost love score = Nightwish
There's a ghost in my house - R Dean Taylor.
A Child With The Ghost - Gary Numan.
The Man with the Child in his eyes -Kate Bush
Soul Man - Sam and Dave
Man Machine- Kraftwerk
I'm Your Man - Wham
I'm on Fire - Bruce Springsteen
Rooms on Fire - Stevie Nicks
Set Fire To The rain - Adele.
St Elmo's Fire - John Parr
Fire and rain - James Taylor
Starfire Burning Upon the Ice-Veiled Throne of Ultima Thule - Bal Sagoth
Burning Down the House - Talking Heads.
The Jack That House Built - Jack N Chill
Hit the road jack - Ray Charles
The Black Hit Of Space - Human League.
Waiting for the men in black - The stranglers
The Only Living Boy in New Cross - Carter USM
Only You - Yazoo
Suppose You Gave a Funeral and Nobody Came - Carter USM
Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding - Elton John
