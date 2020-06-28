Nobody Does It Better - Carly Simon
Nobody's Fault but Mine - Led Zeppelin
Nobody Wants To Be Here And Nobody Wants To Leave - Twilight Sad.
Here comes the sun - The Beatles
Always The Sun - The Stranglers
The sun refused to shine-Richard hawley
40 Miles From The Sun - Bush.
Sun King - The Beatles
Don't Let The Sun Catch You Crying - Gerry & The Pacemakers
Shiny happy people - REM
Don't you worry bout a thing - Stevie Wonder
Fuck like a Beast - WASP
sleeping beast-skinny puppy
Sleep Alone - The Wonderstuff
No Sleep til Brooklyn - Beastie Boys
Brooklyn Baby - Lana Del Rey
Plug in baby - Muse
Tonight Tonight - Smashing Pumpkins
Tonight's the Kind of Night - Noah and the Whale
Night time -Killing joke
The Killing Moon - Echo And The Bunnymen
Picasso Moon - Grateful Dead
Bad Moon Rising - Credence Clearwater Revival.
Dead Son Rising - Gary Numan.
Dead cities-The Exploited
Grateful When You're Dead - Kulashaker
Why does it always rain on me? - Travis
I Sing Rain - Gary Numan.
