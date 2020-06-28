« previous next »
Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 1745413 times)

Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54000 on: June 28, 2020, 08:30:43 AM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on June 27, 2020, 05:10:10 PM
Nobody Does It Better - Carly Simon

Nobody's Fault but Mine - Led Zeppelin
Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54001 on: June 28, 2020, 03:01:10 PM »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on June 28, 2020, 08:30:43 AM
Nobody's Fault but Mine - Led Zeppelin
Nobody Wants To Be Here And Nobody Wants To Leave - Twilight Sad.
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54002 on: June 28, 2020, 03:11:49 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June 28, 2020, 03:01:10 PM
Nobody Wants To Be Here And Nobody Wants To Leave - Twilight Sad.

Here comes the sun - The Beatles
Offline The Bournemouth Red

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54003 on: June 28, 2020, 06:18:40 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 28, 2020, 03:11:49 PM
Here comes the sun - The Beatles

Always The Sun - The Stranglers
Offline joe buck

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54004 on: June 28, 2020, 06:27:23 PM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on June 28, 2020, 06:18:40 PM
Always The Sun - The Stranglers
The sun refused to shine-Richard hawley
Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54005 on: June 28, 2020, 09:34:19 PM »
Quote from: joe buck on June 28, 2020, 06:27:23 PM
The sun refused to shine-Richard hawley
40 Miles From The Sun - Bush.
Offline Emerald Red

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54006 on: June 29, 2020, 06:19:53 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June 28, 2020, 09:34:19 PM
40 Miles From The Sun - Bush.
Sun King - The Beatles
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54007 on: June 29, 2020, 06:46:01 AM »
Quote from: Emerald Red on June 29, 2020, 06:19:53 AM
Sun King - The Beatles

Don't Let The Sun Catch You Crying - Gerry & The Pacemakers ‎
Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54008 on: June 29, 2020, 07:42:18 AM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on June 29, 2020, 06:46:01 AM
Don't Let The Sun Catch You Crying - Gerry & The Pacemakers ‎

The Sun Always Shines On TV - AHA
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54009 on: June 29, 2020, 01:59:28 PM »
Shiny happy people - REM
Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54010 on: June 29, 2020, 04:44:09 PM »
Quote from: lucas65 on June 29, 2020, 01:59:28 PM
Shiny happy people - REM
The Happy Man - Thomas Lang.
Offline Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54011 on: June 29, 2020, 04:53:54 PM »
Don't worry, be happy - Bobby McFerrin
Offline livewiresaint

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54012 on: June 29, 2020, 05:30:23 PM »
Don't you worry bout a thing - Stevie Wonder
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54013 on: June 29, 2020, 06:49:08 PM »
Quote from: livewiresaint on June 29, 2020, 05:30:23 PM
Don't you worry bout a thing - Stevie Wonder

Fuck like a Beast - WASP
Offline joe buck

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54014 on: June 29, 2020, 07:23:02 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 29, 2020, 06:49:08 PM
Fuck like a Beast - WASP
sleeping beast-skinny puppy
Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54015 on: June 29, 2020, 08:19:41 PM »
Quote from: joe buck on June 29, 2020, 07:23:02 PM
sleeping beast-skinny puppy

Sleep Alone - The Wonderstuff
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54016 on: June 29, 2020, 08:23:55 PM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on June 29, 2020, 08:19:41 PM
Sleep Alone - The Wonderstuff

No Sleep til Brooklyn - Beastie Boys
Online rubber soul

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54017 on: June 30, 2020, 12:40:15 AM »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 29, 2020, 08:23:55 PM
No Sleep til Brooklyn - Beastie Boys
Brooklyn Baby - Lana Del Rey
Offline Perham

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54018 on: June 30, 2020, 12:02:22 PM »
Quote from: rubber soul on June 30, 2020, 12:40:15 AM
Brooklyn Baby - Lana Del Rey
Devil baby - Mark Knopfler
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54019 on: June 30, 2020, 03:30:00 PM »
Plug in baby - Muse
Offline The Bournemouth Red

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54020 on: June 30, 2020, 05:54:10 PM »
Quote from: lucas65 on June 30, 2020, 03:30:00 PM
Plug in baby - Muse

I'll Be Your Baby Tonight - (The Great) Robert Palmer & UB40
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54021 on: June 30, 2020, 06:48:03 PM »
Tonight Tonight - Smashing Pumpkins
Online rubber soul

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54022 on: June 30, 2020, 09:13:59 PM »
Quote from: lucas65 on June 30, 2020, 06:48:03 PM
Tonight Tonight - Smashing Pumpkins
Tonight's the Kind of Night - Noah and the Whale
Offline joe buck

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54023 on: June 30, 2020, 09:19:07 PM »
Quote from: rubber soul on June 30, 2020, 09:13:59 PM
Tonight's the Kind of Night - Noah and the Whale
Night time -Killing joke
Offline The Bournemouth Red

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54024 on: Yesterday at 08:23:50 AM »
Quote from: joe buck on June 30, 2020, 09:19:07 PM
Night time -Killing joke

The Killing Moon - Echo And The Bunnymen
Online Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54025 on: Yesterday at 04:28:00 PM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Yesterday at 08:23:50 AM
The Killing Moon - Echo And The Bunnymen

Picasso Moon - Grateful Dead
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54026 on: Yesterday at 04:52:57 PM »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 04:28:00 PM
Picasso Moon - Grateful Dead

Bad Moon Rising - Credence Clearwater Revival.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54027 on: Yesterday at 06:05:36 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 04:52:57 PM
Bad Moon Rising - Credence Clearwater Revival.
Dead Son Rising - Gary Numan.
Offline joe buck

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54028 on: Yesterday at 07:59:39 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:05:36 PM
Dead Son Rising - Gary Numan.
Dead cities-The Exploited
Offline The Bournemouth Red

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54029 on: Yesterday at 08:14:50 PM »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 07:59:39 PM
Dead cities-The Exploited

Grateful When You're Dead - Kulashaker
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54030 on: Yesterday at 08:18:22 PM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Yesterday at 08:14:50 PM
Grateful When You're Dead - Kulashaker

Only happy when it rains - Garbage
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54031 on: Yesterday at 08:56:02 PM »
Why does it always rain on me? - Travis
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54032 on: Today at 01:50:35 AM »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 08:56:02 PM
Why does it always rain on me? - Travis
I Sing Rain - Gary Numan.
Online rubber soul

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54033 on: Today at 04:52:47 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:50:35 AM
I Sing Rain - Gary Numan.
And Your Bird Can Sing - The Beatles
