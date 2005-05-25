She's Like The Wind - Patrick Swayze
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.
Black Throated Wind - Grateful Dead
Wild Is The Wind - Bowie.
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Mandolin wind / Rod Stewart
Wild Honey Pie - The Beatles
Pablo Honey - Radiohead.
Tupelo Honey - Van Morrison
Kiss me Honey Honey Kiss me. SHIRLEY BASSEY
Hold Me Tight - The Beatles
Sit Next to Me - Foster The People
Sit Down - James
Down in the tubestation at midnight - The Jam
Down in a hole - Alice in Chains.
She has one big tit, you...
Black hole sun - Soundgarden
Head like a Hole - Nine Inch Nails
Head on the Door - The Cure.
Green Door - Shakin' Stevens
Green & Grey - New Model Army
All Cats Are Grey - The Cure.
All I need - Air.
You Never Give Me Your Money - The Beatles
Never Ending Story - Limahl
