Author Topic: What did you last have to eat?  (Read 14814 times)

Offline Son of Spion

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #480 on: December 30, 2024, 09:32:03 pm »
Brie on crackers.
Offline bradders1011

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #481 on: December 30, 2024, 11:27:23 pm »
Toad in the hole*, mashed sweet potato and leftover Xmas sprouts with bacon and chestnuts.

*Batter didn't turn out right, so it was move like sausage sponge cake. Tasted good though.
Online duvva

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #482 on: December 31, 2024, 12:52:27 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 30, 2024, 11:27:23 pm
Toad in the hole*, mashed sweet potato and leftover Xmas sprouts with bacon and chestnuts.

*Batter didn't turn out right, so it was move like sausage sponge cake. Tasted good though.
Have you ever tried Sprouts with Nutella?
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #483 on: December 31, 2024, 12:32:08 pm »
Peeking ( Sorry ) Peking Duck with all the trimmings

Very Very Tasty
Offline mattD

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #484 on: December 31, 2024, 08:30:34 pm »
Shortbread and a cup of tea.
Offline sheepfest

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #485 on: January 1, 2025, 12:25:33 pm »
Poached eggs on toast.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #486 on: January 1, 2025, 12:32:50 pm »
Mince Pie
Offline bradders1011

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #487 on: January 1, 2025, 02:00:53 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on December 31, 2024, 12:52:27 am
Have you ever tried Sprouts with Nutella?

I have not.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #488 on: January 2, 2025, 12:49:49 pm »
Homemade gyro with home made tazitki sauce
Offline Slippers

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #489 on: Today at 01:27:36 pm »
Chocolate covered cashews.
Offline Statto Red

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #490 on: Today at 01:31:43 pm »
Quote from: duvva on December 31, 2024, 12:52:27 am
Have you ever tried Sprouts with Nutella?

That combination makes me want to throw up. :puke2
Online Kennys Jacket

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #491 on: Today at 01:32:56 pm »
Mushroom, onion and ham omelette
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #492 on: Today at 01:35:57 pm »
Chicken Butty
Offline Buck Pete

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #493 on: Today at 01:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 01:32:56 pm
Mushroom, onion and ham omelette

Thats what we are having tonight as it happens.

I always make my Ommies as per Delias recipe I read many years ago.

Come on Pete. Add seasoning to the eggs. Lets be avin you!
Offline ELMO!

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #494 on: Today at 01:36:52 pm »
Vegetable Broth and a cheese savoury sandwich.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #495 on: Today at 01:44:47 pm »
Two fried eggs on two pieces of toast with HP sauce.
Online Kennys Jacket

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #496 on: Today at 02:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:36:26 pm
Thats what we are having tonight as it happens.

I always make my Ommies as per Delias recipe I read many years ago.

Come on Pete. Add seasoning to the eggs. Lets be avin you!


Its also my favourite Pizza topping

Unfortunately Ive since eaten half a box of biscuits  :'(


Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #497 on: Today at 02:07:57 pm »
Egg fried rice with a side of chilli con carne.
Offline bradders1011

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #498 on: Today at 02:18:30 pm »



One of these folded in half in a tiger bloomer.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #499 on: Today at 02:25:55 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 02:18:30 pm



One of these folded in half in a tiger bloomer.

Hope you took them out the packaging first.
Online jillc

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #500 on: Today at 07:11:37 pm »
Chilli Bean Soup, got the family onto it now; just beautiful.
Online reddebs

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #501 on: Today at 07:17:37 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:11:37 pm
Chilli Bean Soup, got the family onto it now; just beautiful.

Hmmm.... I've got some spicy bean stew in the freezer that I doubt will get eaten as is so I might blitz it up into a soup instead 😁
