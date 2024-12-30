Toad in the hole*, mashed sweet potato and leftover Xmas sprouts with bacon and chestnuts.*Batter didn't turn out right, so it was move like sausage sponge cake. Tasted good though.
Have you ever tried Sprouts with Nutella?
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Mushroom, onion and ham omelette
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Thats what we are having tonight as it happens.I always make my Ommies as per Delias recipe I read many years ago.Come on Pete. Add seasoning to the eggs. Lets be avin you!
This forum is a joke
You lot will miss me when I'm gone
One of these folded in half in a tiger bloomer.
Chilli Bean Soup, got the family onto it now; just beautiful.
