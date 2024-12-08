This forum is a joke
You lot will miss me when I'm gone
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Souvlaki
Posh beans on toast.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Homemade chips n curry sauce
No fish?
Avocado?
Butter beans,tinned tomatoes,onions garlic,mushrooms and balsamic vinegar.Sprinkled with grated cheese.
Mince pies with brandy cream.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Brandy Cream, was in a film I watched once.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.28]