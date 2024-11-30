« previous next »
Author Topic: What did you last have to eat?  (Read 10838 times)

Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #400 on: November 30, 2024, 04:34:14 pm »
Chicken & chips for lunch.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #401 on: November 30, 2024, 05:26:14 pm »
Beans on toast with a couple of veggie sausages it's my go to before the pub.
Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #402 on: November 30, 2024, 05:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on November 30, 2024, 05:26:14 pm
Beans on toast with a couple of veggie sausages it's my go to before the pub.
How long after that do you go the boozer?
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #403 on: November 30, 2024, 06:12:19 pm »
Heading out the door soonish usually sat down around 2 for the first pint. :hally
Offline red-nosed reign-debs

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #404 on: November 30, 2024, 07:11:32 pm »
Homemade lasagne and garlic bread
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #405 on: November 30, 2024, 08:57:40 pm »
Homemade Pizza that my son made, bloody gorgeous
Online The holly and the jillc

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #406 on: November 30, 2024, 09:01:00 pm »
Warm plums with honey, basil and ice cream.
Offline Terrys chocolate orange

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #407 on: November 30, 2024, 09:16:22 pm »
Fish And Chips
Offline AndyInVA

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #408 on: November 30, 2024, 10:11:49 pm »
Thanksgiving leftovers. And will do through at least tomorrow night.
Online The holly and the jillc

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #409 on: December 1, 2024, 01:11:32 pm »
Air fryer Healthy chips with homemade sauces, yum.
Offline Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #410 on: December 2, 2024, 09:49:28 am »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on December  1, 2024, 01:11:32 pm
Air fryer Healthy chips with homemade sauces, yum.
Pre match meal of champions
Offline Terrys chocolate orange

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #411 on: December 2, 2024, 11:58:38 am »
Full English Brekkie.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #412 on: December 2, 2024, 01:36:43 pm »
had a Thanksgining left over sandwich this morning.

Will have the last of it for lunch today which will mean nothing but roast potatoes, turkey, stuffing and gravy for the last five days.
Online Slippers

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #413 on: December 2, 2024, 07:10:51 pm »
Pizza.
Offline sheepfest

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #414 on: December 2, 2024, 07:35:53 pm »
Huevos rancheros.

Nothing beats chillis, eggs, tomatoes and cheese to cure a small hangover.
Offline bradders1011

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #415 on: December 3, 2024, 09:37:30 pm »
Cheese on toast
Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #416 on: Today at 12:50:28 pm »
Heinz beans pigs in blankets... wouldn't recommend.
Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #417 on: Today at 01:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 12:50:28 pm
Heinz beans pigs in blankets... wouldn't recommend.

I mean, that certainly sounds delicious. Who could have predicted that. :D
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #418 on: Today at 01:07:58 pm »
Pigs in blankets as a whole shouldnt be highly recommended. The bacon is usually the cheapest, nastiest cuts they can get their hands on and is about 90% fat.
Offline bradders1011

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #419 on: Today at 01:15:33 pm »
Last two sausages from the casserole the other night, still dripping in the juice of their departed brothers.
Offline Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #420 on: Today at 01:45:40 pm »
Chilli con Carne
Wheat Bread
Homemade Salad with lettuce, mozarella, carrot, cucumber, tomato and olive.
Offline Terrys chocolate orange

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #421 on: Today at 02:00:48 pm »
Toast
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #422 on: Today at 02:18:14 pm »
Lets hear it for Terry. HURRAH
Offline Terrys chocolate orange

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #423 on: Today at 02:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 02:18:14 pm
Lets hear it for Terry. HURRAH
I'll drink to that.  :hally
Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #424 on: Today at 02:33:28 pm »
Fish, chips, peas, 3 mince pies

Should have been just 1, but I persuaded two old women in the cafe that the pastry will give them indigestion
