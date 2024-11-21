Toast for my tea
HURRAH FOR ROBS TEA. RAISE YOUR GLASSES PLEASE EVERYBODY!!
Youre gonna turn into a bag of crips if ya not careful
Thats what the C stands for.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
John Chicken?
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
You don't tamper with Baked Beans.
very fair comment and yesterday I would have said the same thing. My sister, who's a wrong un, bought 2 tins. I had a taste and thought wow then would go great on a jacket potato.
Fair enough, after the Guinness flavoured crisps in the other thread I think I have got way more sensitive with my food now.
These on a jacket spudDont knock it till you tried it
John C, I guess - hes a crisp weirdo
Yeah, that sounds boss. Had curried beans on jacket spud before. Boss. Chippy curry on a battered fish is boss an allUsed to always mix brown sauce in with baked beans. Lovely
Oh yeah, have to get some of those
Another one I like. Cold beans in the fridge and a stick of celery. Fucking gorgeousUse the celery like a spoon. Aces
Crosby Nick never fails.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.79]