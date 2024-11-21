« previous next »
Author Topic: What did you last have to eat?  (Read 8238 times)

Offline Son of Spion

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #320 on: November 21, 2024, 07:14:20 pm »
A bowl of Scouse with buttered bread to dip in.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #321 on: November 21, 2024, 07:49:06 pm »
Jacket Potato , beans, cheese and bacon an a protein shake
Offline rob1966

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #322 on: November 21, 2024, 07:51:59 pm »
Toast for my tea
Online Draex

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #323 on: November 21, 2024, 07:56:52 pm »
Pizza, as it's Pizza thursdays.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #324 on: November 21, 2024, 07:58:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 21, 2024, 07:51:59 pm
Toast for my tea
HURRAH FOR ROBS TEA. RAISE YOUR GLASSES PLEASE EVERYBODY!!
Offline rob1966

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #325 on: November 21, 2024, 08:11:16 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on November 21, 2024, 07:58:46 pm
HURRAH FOR ROBS TEA. RAISE YOUR GLASSES PLEASE EVERYBODY!!

;D
Offline Red_Mist

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #326 on: November 21, 2024, 08:22:43 pm »
Offline John C

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #327 on: November 21, 2024, 08:35:25 pm »
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #328 on: November 21, 2024, 09:05:44 pm »
Quote from: John C on November 21, 2024, 08:35:25 pm

Youre gonna turn into a bag of crips if ya not careful
Online Draex

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #329 on: November 21, 2024, 09:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on November 21, 2024, 09:05:44 pm
Youre gonna turn into a bag of crips if ya not careful

Thats what the C stands for.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #330 on: November 21, 2024, 09:32:08 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November 21, 2024, 09:23:38 pm
Thats what the C stands for.
John Chicken?
Offline Statto Red

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #331 on: November 21, 2024, 09:35:20 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on November 21, 2024, 09:32:08 pm
John Chicken?

Feathers are going to be ruffled in a minute. ;D

I'll get me coat. ;D
Online Draex

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #332 on: November 21, 2024, 09:41:07 pm »
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #333 on: November 21, 2024, 09:41:40 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on November 21, 2024, 09:32:08 pm
John Chicken?
Cock

*fuckin legs it*

And Remember kids , COCK A DOODLE DONT!

You can be sure of it
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #334 on: Today at 12:09:35 pm »



These on a jacket spud


Dont knock it till you tried it
Online jillc

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #335 on: Today at 12:11:45 pm »
You don't tamper with Baked Beans.  :o
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #336 on: Today at 12:17:01 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:11:45 pm
You don't tamper with Baked Beans.  :o
very fair comment and yesterday I would have said the same thing.  My sister, who's a wrong un, bought 2 tins. I had  a taste and thought wow then would go great on a jacket potato.
Online jillc

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #337 on: Today at 12:18:25 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:17:01 pm
very fair comment and yesterday I would have said the same thing.  My sister, who's a wrong un, bought 2 tins. I had  a taste and thought wow then would go great on a jacket potato.

Fair enough, after the Guinness flavoured crisps in the other thread I think I have got way more sensitive with my food now.  ;D
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #338 on: Today at 12:19:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:18:25 pm
Fair enough, after the Guinness flavoured crisps in the other thread I think I have got way more sensitive with my food now.  ;D

John C, I guess - hes a crisp weirdo
Offline rob1966

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #339 on: Today at 12:21:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:09:35 pm



These on a jacket spud


Dont knock it till you tried it

Oh yeah, have to get some of those
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #340 on: Today at 12:28:44 pm »
Yeah, that sounds boss. Had curried beans on jacket spud before. Boss.

Chippy curry on a battered fish is boss an all

Used to always mix brown sauce in with baked beans. Lovely
Online jillc

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #341 on: Today at 12:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:19:32 pm
John C, I guess - hes a crisp weirdo

Buck Pete it was. The fans of your beans have arrived now. 😊
Offline reddebs

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #342 on: Today at 12:39:10 pm »
Chicken salad
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #343 on: Today at 12:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:28:44 pm
Yeah, that sounds boss. Had curried beans on jacket spud before. Boss.

Chippy curry on a battered fish is boss an all

Used to always mix brown sauce in with baked beans. Lovely

Yes

Yes

Yes
Online jillc

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #344 on: Today at 12:55:12 pm »
I have just made some Pesto, incredibly easy to make yourself.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #345 on: Today at 01:12:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:21:01 pm
Oh yeah, have to get some of those

I like my beans to go a bit mushy so always cook them on the hob never microwave, these are already a bit mushy from the cream so I think they're better done in the micro.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #346 on: Today at 01:20:30 pm »
Another one I like. Cold beans in the fridge and a stick of celery. Fucking gorgeous

Use the celery like a spoon. Aces
Online Corrie Nick

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #347 on: Today at 01:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:20:30 pm
Another one I like. Cold beans in the fridge and a stick of celery. Fucking gorgeous

Use the celery like a spoon. Aces

Like a savoury 99.

Ive said this before and Im doubling down on it. Some of you lot must fucking stink.
