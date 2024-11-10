« previous next »
Author Topic: What did you last have to eat?  (Read 6497 times)

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #240 on: November 10, 2024, 12:03:21 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  9, 2024, 03:01:01 pm
Fish, Chips mushy peas
A bloke starts his new job at the zoo and is given three tasks    on his first day at the zoo he was walking past the aviary when he saw a beautiful finch. He reached into the cage and catches the bird to give it a stroke. And as he does the bird pecked at him repeatedly.  So to show who is boss, he beats it to death with a spade. Realising his employer won't be best pleased he disposes of the bird by feeding it to the lions, as lions will eat anything.

Moving on to the second job of clearing out the chimp house, he is attacked by the chimps who pelt him with coconuts. He swipes at two chimps with a spade killing them both. What can he do? Feed them to the lions, he says to himself, because lions eat anything, and hurls the corpses into the lion enclosure.

He moves on to the last job which is to collect honey from the South American Bees. As soon as he starts he is attacked by the bees. He grabs the spade and smashes the bees to a pulp. By now he knows what to do and shovels them into the lions cage because lions eat anything.

Later that day a new lion arrives at the zoo. He wanders up to another lion whos lived there for a while and says What's the food like here?".  The other lion says: "Absolutely brilliant. Today we had Finch, Chimps with Mushy Bees.
Offline reddebs

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #241 on: November 10, 2024, 09:04:01 am »
Porridge
Offline Statto Red

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #242 on: November 10, 2024, 10:25:24 am »
Bacon butty with brown sauce on.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #243 on: November 10, 2024, 11:37:05 am »
Dominos American Hot with extra jalapenos 😋
Online rob1966

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #244 on: November 10, 2024, 01:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on November 10, 2024, 12:03:21 am
Online rob1966

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #245 on: November 10, 2024, 01:18:26 pm »
Vegetarian breakfast
Offline ToneLa

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #246 on: November 10, 2024, 03:54:26 pm »
Aldi BBQ nuts
Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #247 on: November 11, 2024, 07:31:43 am »
Some left over rice, mashed boiled eggs and some yesterdays stir fried veggies.
Quite a heavy breakfast, I may even skip lunch.
Offline bradders1011

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #248 on: November 11, 2024, 10:09:25 am »
Curly sausage and bacon butty from Greenhalgh's.
Online Corrie Nick

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #249 on: November 11, 2024, 11:25:23 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 11, 2024, 10:09:25 am
Offline duvva 💅

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #250 on: November 11, 2024, 11:52:30 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 11, 2024, 10:09:25 am
Curly sausage and bacon butty from Greenhalgh's.
At least it didnt have Nutella on it



It didnt, did it?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #251 on: November 11, 2024, 02:19:20 pm »
Crumpets
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #252 on: November 11, 2024, 02:32:47 pm »
scrambled Egg on wholemeal toast and a Frikadelle
Online Elmo!

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #253 on: November 11, 2024, 09:02:38 pm »
Miso glazed Aubergine with peanut satay sauce. Tried to recreate Marcus' skills test from Masterchef last week - didn't look nearly as good but was tasty. Also no red meat!
Online rob1966

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #254 on: November 11, 2024, 09:21:55 pm »
Burger butty and a jacket spud
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #255 on: November 11, 2024, 09:35:40 pm »
Chinese Chicken Fried Rice, Chips and Curry.
Offline bradders1011

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 08:15:38 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 11, 2024, 11:52:30 am
Not this time...
Offline sheepfest

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 10:51:12 am »
Granary toast with marmalade and a pot of green tea.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 01:19:10 pm »
Beans on brown toast
Offline CHOPPER

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 07:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 11, 2024, 09:35:40 pm
Chinese Chicken Fried Rice, Chips and Curry.
Chickity China, the Chinese chicken
You have a drumstick and your brain stops tickin

Hi-Yaaaaaaa!
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #260 on: Today at 02:27:40 pm »
Ramen/ Koka Noodle Scrambled eggs (Prawn Flavour)  , chicken breast and a protein shake. 2 pieces of wholemeal toast
Online tubby

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #261 on: Today at 02:32:24 pm »
Swizzels lolly.
Online Lee1-6Liv

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #262 on: Today at 02:45:41 pm »
Mr Kipling Gooey Brownie Bite, went to have one but ended up eating four.
