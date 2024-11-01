If she could fit it in her mouth you knew you were in for a good night?



First time we went to stepdads house, he went to one on Tithebarn road, came back and we were like "wtf, that's not a fish cake"



My main memories of that chippy on London road was staggering out the floral, going to pizza place for a kebab and our kid ordering pizza then nipping to that chippy for fish chips and curry while he waited for his pizza



haha yeahHaha Thats exactly what I used to do with ordering food. Used to love it when sometimes Id have a spare kebab in my coat pocket.id wake up in the morning and tidy my clothes away Id just thrown down an then you pick ya jacket up and itd have weight to it. Get in, a soggy salad kebab. Love how the meat goes when theyre left if you eat em cold. Like a delicious shoe alike corned beef leatherId never put weight on back then. Had a comp with a mate once. Well we used to do it nearly every week but this one week we both took it to the next level. 1 week we both beat the record of 7 cheeseburgers and I got 13. Mate stopped at 10. I just wanted to twat it out the park. Still went for a kebab n garlic bread later