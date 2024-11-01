« previous next »
What did you last have to eat?

Elmo!

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #160 on: November 1, 2024, 04:36:38 pm »
I'm afraid the fish cakes I ate were just the supermarket variety, though they were Sainsburys Taste the Difference.
rob1966

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #161 on: November 1, 2024, 04:42:26 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on November  1, 2024, 04:06:45 pm
Ooh, fancy. In a fish cake shape?

The other ones are just spud an herbs etc arent they (The scouse ones) ? Then covered in proper batter. Used to make them at home and freeze em. Would just make mash an a mix of herbs an a birra paxo



Some in fish cake shape, some just shaped into a ball.

They do a veggie version, it's filled with coconut.

Oh my God, I so want a proper scouse fishcake now
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #162 on: November 1, 2024, 04:59:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  1, 2024, 04:42:26 pm
Some in fish cake shape, some just shaped into a ball.

They do a veggie version, it's filled with coconut.

Oh my God, I so want a proper scouse fishcake now
haha if I was ever out with a wool bird and we were in town after a few bevvies Id fuck off and get one then just give them it and say Eyar, eat that caked in salt and vinegar . No knife and fork just eat it with ya hands ya snotty prick. Its funny watching people eat one pissed cos theyre fucking massive ;D
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #163 on: November 1, 2024, 05:05:10 pm »
The only place that did them in Southport was that Chinese chippy over the road from the train station on London rd by the Albert. Were boss n all
Samie

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #164 on: November 1, 2024, 05:07:30 pm »
A Tuna Mayo sandwich...
rob1966

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #165 on: November 1, 2024, 05:21:56 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on November  1, 2024, 05:05:10 pm
The only place that did them in Southport was that Chinese chippy over the road from the train station on London rd by the Albert. Were boss n all

If she could fit it in her mouth you knew you were in for a good night?

First time we went to stepdads house, he went to one on Tithebarn road, came back and we were like "wtf, that's not a fish cake"

My main memories of that chippy on London road was staggering out the floral, going to pizza place for a kebab and our kid ordering pizza then nipping to that chippy for fish chips and curry while he waited for his pizza ;D
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #166 on: November 1, 2024, 06:17:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  1, 2024, 05:21:56 pm
If she could fit it in her mouth you knew you were in for a good night?

First time we went to stepdads house, he went to one on Tithebarn road, came back and we were like "wtf, that's not a fish cake"

My main memories of that chippy on London road was staggering out the floral, going to pizza place for a kebab and our kid ordering pizza then nipping to that chippy for fish chips and curry while he waited for his pizza ;D
haha yeah

Haha Thats exactly what I used to do with ordering food. Used to love it when sometimes Id have a spare kebab in my coat pocket.id wake up in the morning and tidy my clothes away Id just thrown down an then you pick ya jacket up and itd have weight to it. Get in, a soggy salad kebab. Love how the meat goes when theyre left if you eat em cold. Like a delicious shoe alike corned beef leather ;D

Id never put weight on back then. Had a comp with a mate once. Well we used to do it nearly every week but this one week we both took it to the next level. 1 week we both beat the record of 7 cheeseburgers and I got 13. Mate stopped at 10. I just wanted to twat it out the park. Still went for a kebab n garlic bread later ;D
« Last Edit: November 1, 2024, 06:27:12 pm by Sir Capon of Debaser »
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #167 on: November 1, 2024, 07:00:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  1, 2024, 05:21:56 pm
If she could fit it in her mouth you knew you were in for a good night?

First time we went to stepdads house, he went to one on Tithebarn road, came back and we were like "wtf, that's not a fish cake"

My main memories of that chippy on London road was staggering out the floral, going to pizza place for a kebab and our kid ordering pizza then nipping to that chippy for fish chips and curry while he waited for his pizza ;D

Elmo!

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #168 on: November 1, 2024, 07:20:39 pm »
Pork Schnitzel with potato salad.
Slippers

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #169 on: November 1, 2024, 07:48:25 pm »
A satsuma.
Draex

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #170 on: November 1, 2024, 07:48:55 pm »
home made s'mores
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #171 on: November 1, 2024, 08:03:36 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on November  1, 2024, 07:20:39 pm
Pork Schnitzel with potato salad.
My alltime fav
rob1966

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #172 on: November 1, 2024, 08:55:12 pm »
Terry de Niro

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #173 on: November 1, 2024, 09:01:06 pm »
Elmo!

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #174 on: November 1, 2024, 09:02:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  1, 2024, 08:55:12 pm
What are s'mores?

An American monstrosity.
bradders1011

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #175 on: Today at 09:25:33 pm »
Jamaica ginger cake
Terry de Niro

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #176 on: Today at 09:27:41 pm »
Roast beef dinner with the full works.
Elmo!

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #177 on: Today at 10:00:11 pm »
Bangers and Mash
Buck Pete

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #178 on: Today at 11:48:05 pm »
2 hot buttered crumpets.

Double toasted as per a RAWK recommendation. A game changer in the world of crumpets.
