Ooh, fancy. In a fish cake shape?



The other ones are just spud an herbs etc arenít they (The scouse ones) ? Then covered in proper batter. Used to make them at home and freeze em. Would just make mash an a mix of herbs an a birra paxo







Some in fish cake shape, some just shaped into a ball.They do a veggie version, it's filled with coconut.Oh my God, I so want a proper scouse fishcake now