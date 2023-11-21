The G3 is the newer TV but Im not sure how much better it is in a normal environment. It also comes as wall mount only so you'll need to buy a stand for it. The C3 comes with a stand.



Ive been looking at a 77 inch to mount on on my existing wall where Ive chased the relevant HDMI/LAN/Power cables up behind the TV from under the floor. The problem is I didn't run a mains socket up, just the power lead which is a standard figure 8 connection. The LGs have a bespoke power connector - which means I would have to rechase the wall (not gonna happen) or bastardise the current power cable onto the LG one. This isnt a problem to do - but voids the warranty. And the other problem I believe is that you're not allowed to shorten the LG cable at the plug end either - but the standard cable is too long to allow the TV to flush mount properly. All seems a bit of a fucked up design to me.



So Ive been looking at the Samsungs again, specifically with the one connect boxes, but these only come with a 1,5m connect lead - which is fucking mental for a TV thats designed to be wall mounted. You can get 5m leads, from Samsung for about £100, but these have a bad rep of not working on the TVs, or Samsung supplying incorrect fitting ones. In an ideal world Id need at least a 7m one, but the next one up from the 5m is 15m.



Im now tempted to just hang on till black Friday, get a deal, and then rip and replace the current chased cables upgrading to HDMI 2.1.



I can get a veterans discount with LG and Samsung so theres a few bob to be saved already I think