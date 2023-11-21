« previous next »
Television buying

Re: Television buying
November 21, 2023, 09:51:38 pm
Ciara (with a capital "C")
Thanks everyone - feels like a lot of research to do!

The Xbox hasn't been switched on for a year I would say but magically every Christmas that comes around the idea of 'a new xbox' is floated as a present idea! Doesn't use the thing so I am hoping that goes away. But that's all good info above - appreciate it.
That's quite a lot of money to spend on a console txt won't be used to justify an expensive telly. Do it.
Re: Television buying
November 22, 2023, 03:25:30 pm
PaulF
That's quite a lot of money to spend on a console txt won't be used to justify an expensive telly. Do it.

What does that mean in English haha?

Sounds like you're saying buy a tv and prirotise the watching tv bit without worrying about getting one for gaming?
Re: Television buying
November 25, 2023, 03:20:18 pm
Ive connected up a Blu-ray player to the telly and the colours look all fucked up, almost like its inverted or a blue cast on it, is that likely to be the hdmi cable is fucked?

All I want to do is watch the thick of it and its been a right pain, bought the dvds, then had to order a replacement remote and now this bollocks 🤣
Re: Television buying
November 25, 2023, 03:27:00 pm
Claire.
Ive connected up a Blu-ray player to the telly and the colours look all fucked up, almost like its inverted or a blue cast on it, is that likely to be the hdmi cable is fucked?

All I want to do is watch the thick of it and its been a right pain, bought the dvds, then had to order a replacement remote and now this bollocks 🤣

Hopefully it's just the cable and not the HDMI ports on either the player or the TV. Those are basically unfixable
Re: Television buying
November 25, 2023, 05:42:15 pm
Claire.
Ive connected up a Blu-ray player to the telly and the colours look all fucked up, almost like its inverted or a blue cast on it, is that likely to be the hdmi cable is fucked?

All I want to do is watch the thick of it and its been a right pain, bought the dvds, then had to order a replacement remote and now this bollocks 🤣
Have you got a different HDMI lead so you can check that? HDMI leads can be flakey and arent always that hardy
Re: Television buying
November 25, 2023, 06:08:32 pm
Another random thought is the TV has got HDR enabled for that input and the content is SDR. That can really mess with the colours.
Re: Television buying
November 26, 2023, 08:53:43 am
I should have another cable somewhere, does the cable being a newer spec make a difference? The telly is 4K and bought all new hdmis for it, could also be hdr. Im gonna end up buying a new player arent I 😂
Re: Television buying
November 26, 2023, 04:47:49 pm
Claire.
I should have another cable somewhere, does the cable being a newer spec make a difference? The telly is 4K and bought all new hdmis for it, could also be hdr. Im gonna end up buying a new player arent I 😂
Shouldnt make a difference they are backwards compatible. HDMI leads are easily damaged though so Id still be hopeful its that.
Re: Television buying
December 2, 2023, 12:02:10 pm
Tried a different cable, was the same so I've moved it upstairs today and tried a different output to rule out the port/settings on the main tv, and it's the same messed up colours.

It's switching black for magenta and I can't work out what the other switch is, but things I'd maybe expect to be white are sorta blue. Went through all the settings on it and couldn't find anything that made a difference. Think it's just fucked.
Re: Television buying
February 4, 2024, 03:55:12 pm
Just got myself the C3, long overdue but what an impressive piece of kit it is. Will enjoy going back through my catalogue of games.
Re: Television buying
February 12, 2024, 05:08:32 pm
My daughter needs a new 40" for her room, doesn't need all the bells and whistles but needs to have disney+, netflix etc. Will any smart TV be able to have these installed?
Re: Television buying
February 12, 2024, 05:17:15 pm
owens_2k
My daughter needs a new 40" for her room, doesn't need all the bells and whistles but needs to have disney+, netflix etc. Will any smart TV be able to have these installed?

Yeah, even the cheap ones.
Re: Television buying
February 12, 2024, 05:23:26 pm
WhereAngelsPlay
Yeah, even the cheap ones.
Nice one. Hisense it is then!  ;D
Re: Television buying
February 12, 2024, 05:36:55 pm
owens_2k
Nice one. Hisense it is then!  ;D

Have a look at the tcl, their cheaper ones have better remotes.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/TCL-40S5209K-Television-Compatible-Chromecast/dp/B0BHDLW9FC
Re: Television buying
February 13, 2024, 02:45:48 pm
WhereAngelsPlay
Have a look at the tcl, their cheaper ones have better remotes.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/TCL-40S5209K-Television-Compatible-Chromecast/dp/B0BHDLW9FC

It's my only annoyance with Hisense TVs, their remotes are poor. Got 3 around the house and every single one could be better
Re: Television buying
February 17, 2024, 08:29:26 pm
Need a bit of advice. I've got an LG C2 but was thinking about getting a soundbar too for a bit of a cinematic experience. Does a soundbar significantly improve the audio over the inbuilt speakers on the C2? Don't wanna splash out if there's not a big improvement.
Re: Television buying
February 17, 2024, 08:35:21 pm
I have the Sonos Arc with my LG C Series. Night and day.
Re: Television buying
February 17, 2024, 09:04:43 pm
Even a half decent soundbar should make a difference over the audio you get out of a tv, regardless of how good the tv is.

Theyre so thin these days its difficult so get decent speakers in them even the Sony ones that use the screen will be bested by a decent soundbar
Re: Television buying
February 18, 2024, 09:05:19 am
F-T-9
Need a bit of advice. I've got an LG C2 but was thinking about getting a soundbar too for a bit of a cinematic experience. Does a soundbar significantly improve the audio over the inbuilt speakers on the C2? Don't wanna splash out if there's not a big improvement.
I've got a cheap(ish) one from Denon and it's a massive improvement, especially the bass.
Re: Television buying
February 20, 2024, 02:25:59 am
After some recommendations for upgrading from a Hisense 65 inch (an old model)  to a 77 inch.

Ideally I'd like a Samsung with a one connect box but deffo cant stretch to 3k and odd for the latest one. But deffo want something that will go flat on the wall with a minimal edge. Im not adverse to chasing the wall to run the minimal cable(s). I dont like the Frame.

The telly will be used for normal viewing, mainly through a firestick but also some VM tv. Can go around the 2k price range.

Any recommendations appreciated



Re: Television buying
March 5, 2024, 04:57:54 pm
Re: Television buying
March 5, 2024, 05:17:11 pm
Theyll both be LED backlit.

Id opt for the Hisense out of the two based solely on the fact weve had one as a bedroom TV and it was fine.
Re: Television buying
June 3, 2024, 05:16:52 pm
Hi lads, looking to purchase a 65in TV for a new home.

What should I be on the look out for? Is OLED now the best screen type to be buying? Also, what make/model should I consider?

Budget between 1 and 2k. Not arsed about smart functionality as I will be using an Apple TV box. Any help is appreciated  :wave
Re: Television buying
June 3, 2024, 05:25:17 pm
LG OLED all the way for me!
Re: Television buying
June 3, 2024, 10:02:33 pm
Red_Irishman
Hi lads, looking to purchase a 65in TV for a new home.

What should I be on the look out for? Is OLED now the best screen type to be buying? Also, what make/model should I consider?

Budget between 1 and 2k. Not arsed about smart functionality as I will be using an Apple TV box. Any help is appreciated  :wave


I have the LG C2 OLED from last year and it's pretty great. The C3 is currently £1500 at John Lewis (their warranty is good and you can get it with zero interest credit). The C4 just came out and is £2700 for the same size, it was a similar situation for me a year ago as I bought the C2 for £1800 while the C3 had just released for close to £3k.

Probably worth deciding soon as I'm guessing the C3 won't be getting restocked once it's sold out.

https://www.johnlewis.com/lg-oled65c34la-2023-oled-hdr-4k-ultra-hd-smart-tv-65-inch-with-freeview-play-freesat-hd-dolby-atmos-dark-titan-silver/p110156727

The one negative I have with it is that the TV wants to update quite often and by default it'll potentially record your voice. You can stop it recording you but that'll also disable voice control. I assume both of these are true for all "smart" TV's but I haven't done enough research to confirm.
Re: Television buying
June 4, 2024, 12:35:53 pm
Red_Irishman
Hi lads, looking to purchase a 65in TV for a new home.

What should I be on the look out for? Is OLED now the best screen type to be buying? Also, what make/model should I consider?

Budget between 1 and 2k. Not arsed about smart functionality as I will be using an Apple TV box. Any help is appreciated  :wave

I picked the Samsung QLED QN94 over an LG OLED C1/C2 around 18 months ago and its fantastic.

If I were to get one now then Id probably be looking at the LG OLED C3, especially if the C4 is just released.

Reason I went for the QLED over the OLED at the time was because the LG C1 had screenburn issues and the C2 was a panel lottery as to what screen youd get. There was one panel more prone to screenburn, but some of the C2s had the updated panel which was in the more expensive G series which more or less eliminated the risk of screenburn.

The other reason was that the OLED panels were a lot darker if you watched HDR content, which would be an issue for me as my room is quite bright, although this wouldnt be as much as an issue at night in a dark room.

Now will be a good time to look as this years models are coming out now, so you may get a decent deal on one of last years models and places often do deals before a football tournament.

Looks like this ended yesterday, but gives you an idea of what you can pick one up for.

https://www.hotukdeals.com/share-deal-from-app/4351748
Re: Television buying
June 4, 2024, 01:55:02 pm
Thanks guys, great info above. So based on recommendations above I priced the LG OLED 65 C3 at £1378 and G3 at £1616.

There looks a not viable different in the brightness and sharpness between the G3 and the C3, G3 being better. But if I seen the C3 only on its own I think Id be pleased with it. They had the two side by side.
Re: Television buying
June 4, 2024, 02:08:49 pm
Rtings do some great reviews on the flagship TV's and go into so much detail.
Re: Television buying
June 4, 2024, 05:33:40 pm
Red_Irishman
Thanks guys, great info above. So based on recommendations above I priced the LG OLED 65 C3 at £1378 and G3 at £1616.

There looks a not viable different in the brightness and sharpness between the G3 and the C3, G3 being better. But if I seen the C3 only on its own I think Id be pleased with it. They had the two side by side.

The G3 is definitely the better TV, but like you say, if you hadn't seen them side by side then you'd be more than happy with the C3.  From what I've read the G3 doesn't come with a stand, so that would be another cost to factor unless you intend to wall mount it.

Comes down to your budget and what you're happy with paying.  The 65" C3 has been under £1100 on several occasions in the last month, whereas the G3 is still around £1600 so that's quite a difference.
Re: Television buying
June 5, 2024, 11:35:00 pm
The G3 is the newer TV but Im not sure how much better it is in a normal environment. It also comes as wall mount only so you'll need to buy a stand for it. The C3 comes with a stand.

Ive been looking at a 77 inch to mount on on my existing wall where Ive chased the relevant HDMI/LAN/Power cables up behind the TV from under the floor. The problem is I  didn't run a mains socket up, just the power lead which is a standard figure 8 connection. The LGs have a bespoke power connector - which means I would have to rechase the wall (not gonna happen) or bastardise the current power cable onto the LG one. This isnt a problem to do - but voids the warranty. And the other problem I believe is that you're not allowed to shorten the LG cable at the plug end either - but the standard cable is too long to allow the TV to flush mount properly. All seems a bit of a fucked up design to me.

So Ive been looking at the Samsungs again, specifically with the one connect boxes, but these only come with a 1,5m connect lead - which is fucking mental for a TV thats designed to be wall mounted. You can get 5m leads, from Samsung for about £100, but these have a bad rep of not working on the TVs, or Samsung supplying incorrect fitting ones. In an ideal world Id need at least a 7m one, but the next one up from the 5m is 15m.

Im now tempted to just hang on till black Friday, get a deal, and then rip and replace the current chased cables upgrading to HDMI 2.1.

I can get a veterans discount with LG and Samsung so theres a few bob to be saved already I think
Re: Television buying
June 6, 2024, 08:57:47 am
I've had a Sony 65inch for years, since when telly prices have tumbled.
This thread prompted me to look in to current prices for say a 75inch OLED and they don't seem cheap.
Well, not a bargain anyway.
My daughter has a 75inch LG LED which was under £1k and the picture is a bit crap, so I guess I'm answering my own question.
Re: Television buying
June 6, 2024, 09:55:53 am
blert596
The problem is I  didn't run a mains socket up, just the power lead which is a standard figure 8 connection. The LGs have a bespoke power connector - which means I would have to rechase the wall (not gonna happen) or bastardise the current power cable onto the LG one.

No way you can gaffer tape the new cable to the old and pull the new one through as you pull the old one out?
Re: Television buying
June 6, 2024, 08:34:48 pm
.adam
No way you can gaffer tape the new cable to the old and pull the new one through as you pull the old one out?

No mate. I had a fire replacement a couple of years ago and had to move it to the left a little - that meant that there was a semi sharp angle in the cable routing - which I dont think will allow a pull through now
Re: Television buying
June 14, 2024, 09:29:15 am
Red_Irishman
Thanks guys, great info above. So based on recommendations above I priced the LG OLED 65 C3 at £1378 and G3 at £1616.

There looks a not viable different in the brightness and sharpness between the G3 and the C3, G3 being better. But if I seen the C3 only on its own I think Id be pleased with it. They had the two side by side.

The Sony A95L is incredible if you're in the market for a flagship.
Re: Television buying
June 17, 2024, 08:51:39 pm
John C
I've had a Sony 65inch for years, since when telly prices have tumbled.
This thread prompted me to look in to current prices for say a 75inch OLED and they don't seem cheap.
Well, not a bargain anyway.
My daughter has a 75inch LG LED which was under £1k and the picture is a bit crap, so I guess I'm answering my own question.
Mini led like tcl and hisense are good value at the bigger sizes or sony if you have the extra cash. Oled gets very expensive the bigger you go.
Re: Television buying
June 17, 2024, 11:49:32 pm
Crazy how much you can get for so little.
Re: Television buying
June 18, 2024, 09:50:11 am
WhereAngelsPlay
Crazy how much you can get for so little.

Yes mid market TVs are crazy value now, even OLEDs are so much cheaper than they were a few years ago.
Re: Television buying
Today at 07:56:30 pm
Hi & thanks in advance . Long story short My 48 inch lg cx got hit by lightning the other night ( through ethernet cable
I think
)and the red light power is on but tv will not turn on . I've tried everything on you tube / google. Presuming screen is goosed . Repair guys are impossible find where I am from & its out of warranty . My best bet is just to bin it and buy new ome
ye think?
Re: Television buying
Today at 08:48:18 pm
Can23
Hi & thanks in advance . Long story short My 48 inch lg cx got hit by lightning the other night ( through ethernet cable
I think
)and the red light power is on but tv will not turn on . I've tried everything on you tube / google. Presuming screen is goosed . Repair guys are impossible find where I am from & its out of warranty . My best bet is just to bin it and buy new ome
ye think?
Hello mate, welcome to the site.
Have you googled how to complete a reset or something similar?
Re: Television buying
Today at 09:01:54 pm
I'd take it to bits and check the boards for any signs of damage. I had to replace a power board on our Sony after the cat thought it could use it as a tightrope, turned out that the replacement was only £33, easy to replace, it helped that it was the first thing I saw after removing the back.

All else fails, drop it down the stairs, get insurance first  ;D
