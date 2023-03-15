« previous next »
Television buying

Re: Television buying
March 15, 2023, 01:33:16 pm
Again can highly recommend the Philips Ambilight range. 500 quid will get you a great looking 55 with amazing picture quality, Android TV and all the works.

You can get cheaper TVs from the likes of Hisense and Toshiba as well, which are pretty decent value for money.
Re: Television buying
March 15, 2023, 11:34:47 pm
Hisense look great value to performance from what Ive seen.
Re: Television buying
March 16, 2023, 05:28:36 pm
Quote from: MBL?
Hisense look great value to performance from what Ive seen.

Yeah & there's a 50" at Currys for only £299 & 55" for £349
Re: Television buying
March 16, 2023, 05:43:53 pm
I felt dirty buying them but I've got 2 55" Hisense TVs in ours and they are absolutely spot on. Both bought for less than the price of one of the bigger brands as well. Think it was £600 for both from Argos

Obviously they don't have all the bells and whistles as other TVs like HDMI 2.1 or VRR but if it's just TV and a bit of gaming, you would never notice
Re: Television buying
March 17, 2023, 01:46:55 am
I would advise anyone looking at a new tv to do a bit of research looking at their price range online. You cant take every review at face value but you will generally get an idea of how they perform in the same sphere. Most on a forum will recommend a tv or brand they know so it really isnt the best info. If you are looking for a size/price there will be comparisons but I would always look at a few of those and not just the first you find.
Re: Television buying
March 17, 2023, 12:45:48 pm
For a £350 budget on a 55 it doesnt really matter which one you get as theyll all perform fairly similar. Youre best to go and look at a few different models and see which OS/interface you prefer.

When you start getting into the mid/high end TVs thats when you need to do a lot more research and start looking at panel types etc.
Re: Television buying
March 17, 2023, 02:00:57 pm
Quote from: ScottScott
I felt dirty buying them but I've got 2 55" Hisense TVs in ours and they are absolutely spot on. Both bought for less than the price of one of the bigger brands as well. Think it was £600 for both from Argos

Obviously they don't have all the bells and whistles as other TVs like HDMI 2.1 or VRR but if it's just TV and a bit of gaming, you would never notice

Nothing wrong with Hisense, except for a bit of polish in their OS and occasional sluggishness.

Great value for money to be honest. The Samsungs, LGs and Sony's in that price range are utter shite.

Haier is a great option as well in that price range or slightly higher.

Re: Television buying
March 20, 2023, 08:53:20 pm
I've got a hisense TV, paid just over 300 quid for it a few years ago.  Great picture and sound for the price!

Personally, I'd never spend much on a TV nowadays.
Re: Television buying
July 1, 2023, 03:37:35 pm
I got my new TV delivered today a hisense 65in been mucking about with and really liking it so far my old TV was a pain you had to keep it in default picture mode if you changed it to say dramatic picture mode after about 5 minutes it would turn itself off so moved that TV to the bedroom.

Anyway the reason I posted in here does anyone know of a good indoor ariel the one I have is a bit rubbish picked it up cheap on eBay.
Re: Television buying
July 1, 2023, 05:47:48 pm
I just got a new TV too, went with a 65" LG C2 as the C3 just dropped so the C2 is much cheaper despite the C3 only being a minor upgrade. I measured it and it's literally more than four times the size of my old piece of shit, image quality is superb too.

First thing I did was track down and disable the "TruMotion" setting that makes everything look like a channel 5 movie.
Re: Television buying
July 1, 2023, 06:00:12 pm
Quote from: Schmidt
First thing I did was track down and disable the "TruMotion" setting that makes everything look like a channel 5 movie.
Oh? Where's that?

Love our C2. Great TV.
Re: Television buying
July 1, 2023, 06:05:56 pm
Quote from: zero zero
Oh? Where's that?

Love our C2. Great TV.

Settings > All Settings > Picture > Advanced Settings > Clarity > TruMotion > Off. Simple eh?

I had to turn it off multiple times, it might have just been due to the way I was closing the menu but I'd maybe recheck it over a few days just to be sure it's off.
Re: Television buying
July 1, 2023, 06:37:11 pm
Quote from: Schmidt
Settings > All Settings > Picture > Advanced Settings > Clarity > TruMotion > Off. Simple eh?
Cheers. I had it off :)
Re: Television buying
July 19, 2023, 08:22:40 am
Quote from: Schmidt
I just got a new TV too, went with a 65" LG C2 as the C3 just dropped so the C2 is much cheaper despite the C3 only being a minor upgrade. I measured it and it's literally more than four times the size of my old piece of shit, image quality is superb too.

First thing I did was track down and disable the "TruMotion" setting that makes everything look like a channel 5 movie.

Did the same with Samsung. Got myself one of their higher end models from last year that got overwhelmingly good reviews. It's basically 1k cheaper than it was a year ago. If it really is that good then it's quite a steal for that price...
Re: Television buying
Yesterday at 10:36:16 am
The hdmi ports on our telly are all broken now so we're using Scart. It's like watching vhs, but as we don't have 4k sources and it's mostly the kids and often youtube, it doesn't matter that much.
I went into Currys for a bit of research and the OLED models are amazing. At the 50" ish size though they are rather pricey.  Are they worth the money for real world watching though?
Can anyone give a target price for 48 to 50ish OLED? I don't mind waiting around for a few months (black friday maybe) to get a good deal.
(Also like the idea of bluetooth sound for some easy to connect decent speakers. again, not looking for cinema experience)
Re: Television buying
Today at 10:57:13 am
Quote from: PaulF
The hdmi ports on our telly are all broken now so we're using Scart. It's like watching vhs, but as we don't have 4k sources and it's mostly the kids and often youtube, it doesn't matter that much.
I went into Currys for a bit of research and the OLED models are amazing. At the 50" ish size though they are rather pricey.  Are they worth the money for real world watching though?
Can anyone give a target price for 48 to 50ish OLED? I don't mind waiting around for a few months (black friday maybe) to get a good deal.
(Also like the idea of bluetooth sound for some easy to connect decent speakers. again, not looking for cinema experience)

I don't think you could go wrong with the below:

https://www.argos.co.uk/product/3035742?clickSR=slp:term:hisense%20televisions:2:4:1

It's a Hisense 50inch 4k QLED TV for £349. I've got 2 of them and they are excellent for that price
Re: Television buying
Today at 11:24:08 am
Quote from: ScottScott
I don't think you could go wrong with the below:

https://www.argos.co.uk/product/3035742?clickSR=slp:term:hisense%20televisions:2:4:1

It's a Hisense 50inch 4k QLED TV for £349. I've got 2 of them and they are excellent for that price

Thanks Scott Scott,  I'd looked around there. And just missed out on an LG 50in (not Qled for £100 less) . So glad I did and waited on the QLED.

--edit-- If anyone can recommend a bluetooth speaker to hide behind the sofa please? .....
Re: Television buying
Today at 11:29:52 am
Quote
Unless your going OLED of FALD this is all the TV you will ever need, I am very impressed with the quality especially for such a low price and I'm comparing it to my Sony FALD XH95, though it's not as good as the Sony the Hisense does a very good job with older SD content as well as new HD and UHD videos there is no motion blur and out of the box it's picture set up is very good there is no eco mode switched on ruining the picture, only issue I have is it loses you internet password and religion settings when unplugged also make sure you set the religion before you tune the TV as in the north west of England it causes the channels to arrange all over the shop

That was one of the reviews.   What the hell are the religion settings on a TV?
Re: Television buying
Today at 11:30:36 am
Quote from: PaulF
That was one of the reviews.   What the hell are the religion settings on a TV?

Region settings I'd assume that means  :lmao :lmao
Re: Television buying
Today at 11:37:48 am
Whatever telly you get, make sure before you buy to check John Lewis/Richer Sounds or if you're a member, Costco, to see if they'll match cos better guarantees.

Costco doing that one linked for a bit cheaper - https://www.costco.co.uk/TVs-Electronics-Security/Televisions-Projectors/Televisions/Hisense-50E7HQTUK-50-Inch-QLED-4K-Ultra-HD-Smart-TV/p/484007
Re: Television buying
Today at 11:39:08 am
Thanks Clare,  that's my excuse to sign up for costco sorted!
Re: Television buying
Today at 01:05:54 pm
100% on what Claire said.

John Lewis / Richer Sounds / Costco. They will all give a better warranty than any other retailer and actually honour it should something go wrong.

Richer Sounds will price match anyone, and for a period of time after youve bought it too. I got a partial refund from them after buying my LG C1 because it was cheaper in Costco a few weeks later.
Re: Television buying
Today at 02:20:27 pm
Can't see that model at richersounds (shame as I'm a big fan), and I don't think JL sell hisense.
The online membership at Costco gets me to the same price as Argos, which is well worth paying for the 5 year warranty.
Has anyone experience of the warranty service from Costco?
Re: Television buying
Today at 02:21:41 pm
Costco warranty amongst the best anywhere.
Re: Television buying
Today at 02:31:14 pm
Have a look on Hotukdeals for Costco sign up offers (if there's one near you) they do deals where you get a load of stuff and an offer code for a 10 or 15% off discount.

Or, see if any of your mates has a membership ;D
Re: Television buying
Today at 03:05:26 pm
Quote from: Graeme
100% on what Claire said.

John Lewis / Richer Sounds / Costco. They will all give a better warranty than any other retailer and actually honour it should something go wrong.

Richer Sounds will price match anyone, and for a period of time after youve bought it too. I got a partial refund from them after buying my LG C1 because it was cheaper in Costco a few weeks later.

Be careful with the Richer Sounds warranty as it's very misleading.  The likes of Costco, JL will give you the full amount back, or replacement if it can't be repaired, but RS operate on a sliding scale - something which my friend was stung with a couple of years ago.

Quote
Current value will be calculated taking into consideration the age, usage, condition and packaging of the product. If the item is in perfect condition with all packaging as new, having had reasonable use we suggest the value as follows:

*Usage scale:

During year One  full value
During year 2  Original retail less 20%
During year 3  Original retail less 30%
During year 4  Original retail less 40%
During year 5  Original retail less 50%
During year 6 - Original retail less 60%

https://customerservice.richersounds.com/hc/en-gb/articles/360013041018-6-Year-TV-Projector-Guarantee#:~:text=Under%20our%206%20year%20guarantee%20we%20will%20always,used%20towards%20the%20cost%20of%20a%20new%20item.
