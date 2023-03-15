The hdmi ports on our telly are all broken now so we're using Scart. It's like watching vhs, but as we don't have 4k sources and it's mostly the kids and often youtube, it doesn't matter that much.

I went into Currys for a bit of research and the OLED models are amazing. At the 50" ish size though they are rather pricey. Are they worth the money for real world watching though?

Can anyone give a target price for 48 to 50ish OLED? I don't mind waiting around for a few months (black friday maybe) to get a good deal.

(Also like the idea of bluetooth sound for some easy to connect decent speakers. again, not looking for cinema experience)