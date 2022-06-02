^ Thanks for the opinion and the advice on best time to buy.



Both rooms where we would put the new telly can get afternoon sun which would push me more towards QLED. That said, we watch most telly in when its dark outside. It's only really the footy that may be on when there sun shining through the windows, and to be honest I'm watching less and less footy on telly.



What's your view on realistic changes in price? 48" LG OLED was 1100 in our local indy - which was the same as John Lewis. What do you reckon the savings could be by holding off for 8 weeks or so?



If that's for the C2 then prices have already taken quite a drop tbf, so probably not gonna save a great deal in that time frame, you'll see more of a difference in the next 4 months or so.The LG was actually the other TV that I was considering but the C1 which was the 2021 model. I think the C1 and C2 have similar pricing as in the C1 was a similar price to what the C2 was when that was released, so it'll probably follow a similar pricing trend. I remember looking at the LG C2 when I picked my TV up and I'm sure it was £1900 for the 55" at the time, a quick google shows that it's £1300ish now. When I was ready to buy a TV the LG C1 55" had dropped to £800-850 so would expect the C2 to do the same, but probably not for another 4 months or so. Also there wasn't really much price difference between the 48" and 55" C1 version of the LG at the time either, so if you can go bigger then go 55"The other benefit of the C2 is that it has the newer EVO panel which is supposed to last longer and greatly reduces the chance of screenburn. The EVO panel was put in some of the latter C1 models, but it ended up being a bit of a lottery as to what panel you got which is why I went for the QLED as it was mainly the non-evo panels that produced the screenburn.