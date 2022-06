Got the 55" OLED55C14LB ordered



Man never going Samsung again. Old one just died, but I use Samsung monitors for work - crappy stands ruin it. One stand broke and the monitor fell face forward, the IT dude setting it up wasn't happy!



Stand on my (now old) telly is the same. Plastic weak crap.



I'm done with Samsung. They compromise and cut corners. At every price point.



Sooo let's give LG a try. I am a games developer so that's my excuse for this model



The Samsung Neo QLED TVs are amazing. I just got the Samsung 55" QN94 after owning Sony for years. The Quality on these TV's is far superior to the older Samsungs and also makes the current Sony range of TV's cheap looking. I was on the fence between the Neo QLED or go down the LG/Sony OLED route, both have a fantastic picture and the C1 picture is stunning as long as your room isn't bright. Only thing that put me off the OLED was seeing screen burn on a friends 18 month old OLED