I can't go any bigger than a 43" in our lounge, so was happy to see the Samsung's entry level QLED "QE43Q60T" comes in a 43inch.Been doing the ONS Covid19 survey (swabs and bloods) once a month since this started and got £50 every time, so that's paying for the new TV (£520) in time for Chrimbo.Really wish I could go bigger but space just won't allow. To be honest, I'm upgrading from my 17 year old but bloody wonderful 37" Panasonic Plasma, so will be upgrading in screen size. This said I will be very sorry to see the arl Panny go. Not even a USB connection on it though, so having to stream everything through my PS4.I've read the picture quality on the QLED's is phenomenal but the sound not so much on the entry levels. I will probably treat myself to a Sonos Beam sound bar if the sound is that bad.Anyone here got a QLED? Any good?