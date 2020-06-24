« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Down

Author Topic: Television buying  (Read 260045 times)

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,865
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5160 on: Yesterday at 07:39:56 PM »
As the others say, if youve got the room then big is best
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,022
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5161 on: Yesterday at 08:00:30 PM »
Just to say, in no way am I saying go to 65 cause 55 wont be big enough. If you already had a 55 I would but 40 to 55 is a huge upgrade and you will be blown away by the size and picture quality.

Some will bring up that the Sony and especially the Samsung lcds are brighter than oled and they are but I was surprised how bright my oled got in hdr. Way brighter than anything Ive owned before.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5162 on: Yesterday at 08:08:35 PM »
Went from 32 to 55 a couple of years back when I moved into a larger apartment and was seated further from the screen. Went from 55 to 65 recently and it still felt like a huge difference! Used to it now though and would never downsize.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,022
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5163 on: Yesterday at 08:23:04 PM »
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 08:08:35 PM
Went from 32 to 55 a couple of years back when I moved into a larger apartment and was seated further from the screen. Went from 55 to 65 recently and it still felt like a huge difference! Used to it now though and would never downsize.
Once you go to the bigger size there is no going back. In a way I think I should have went 55 first, my living room isnt taking anything bigger than the 65 so Ill need a bigger house to get into the 70s/80s.

Mind you, do you really need to see out the living room window? I know whats out there like..
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,865
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5164 on: Yesterday at 09:01:57 PM »
My last tv was a 42inch I remember when it has to be replaced going back to a 32inch briefly which Id been really happy with but it just seemed tiny. Went from the 42inch to a 65 a couple of years ago and i couldnt fit anything bigger in our lounge, but its the tv Ive ever had
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,512
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5165 on: Today at 05:02:30 PM »
I can't go any bigger than a 43" in our lounge, so was happy to see the Samsung's entry level QLED "QE43Q60T" comes in a 43inch. 

Been doing the ONS Covid19 survey (swabs and bloods) once a month since this started and got £50 every time, so that's paying for the new TV (£520) in time for Chrimbo. :)

Really wish I could go bigger but space just won't allow.  To be honest, I'm upgrading from my 17 year old but bloody wonderful 37" Panasonic Plasma, so will be upgrading in screen size.  This said I will be very sorry to see the arl Panny go.  Not even a USB connection on it though, so having to stream everything through my PS4.

I've read the picture quality on the QLED's is phenomenal but the sound not so much on the entry levels.  I will probably treat myself to a Sonos Beam sound bar if the sound is that bad.

Anyone here got a QLED?  Any good?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Up
« previous next »
 