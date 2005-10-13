« previous next »
Few quick questions.

Scouser-Tommy

Few quick questions.
October 13, 2005, 02:58:07 pm
Just a couple of quick questions. I have looked on LFC history but no luck...

What season was it when we played Wolves and the Molineux, and the whole ground was full of Liverpool fans? And did we win the league that game?

And, in '89/'90 what game did we actually win the league?

Thanks.
Hightown Phil

Re: Few quick questions.
Reply #1 on: October 13, 2005, 02:58:47 pm
1976 I think. Could well be wrong though.
Jim Price

Re: Few quick questions.
Reply #2 on: October 13, 2005, 03:02:06 pm
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on October 13, 2005, 02:58:07 pm
Just a couple of quick questions. I have looked on LFC history but no luck...

What season was it when we played Wolves and the Molineux, and the whole ground was full of Liverpool fans? And did we win the league that game?

And, in '89/'90 what game did we actually win the league?

Thanks.

1975/6 I think.

Home win against QPR won the title in 89/90.
Scouser-Tommy

Re: Few quick questions.
Reply #3 on: October 13, 2005, 03:03:06 pm
thanks alot.
Mottman

Re: Few quick questions.
Reply #4 on: October 13, 2005, 03:05:43 pm
Danny Boys Dad

Re: Few quick questions.
Reply #5 on: October 13, 2005, 03:08:09 pm
Great description of that game in one of Evo's books I think.
Jonno83

Re: Few quick questions.
Reply #6 on: October 13, 2005, 03:35:40 pm
yeh the wolves game was the one when souness scored was it not?
Forbsie

Re: Few quick questions.
Reply #7 on: October 13, 2005, 03:38:04 pm
Quote from: Jonno83 on October 13, 2005, 03:35:40 pm
yeh the wolves game was the one when souness scored was it not?

1975/76...Souness didn't sign till 1978.
Forbsie

Re: Few quick questions.
Reply #8 on: October 13, 2005, 03:40:07 pm
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 3 Liverpool
 
Game Date :: 04.05.1976
Competition :: 1st Division  Stadium :: Molineux
Spectators :: 48,900 
Starting line-up
1  Ray Clemence 
2  Tommy Smith 
3  Phil Neal 
4  Phil Thompson 
5  Ray Kennedy 
6  Emlyn Hughes 
7  Kevin Keegan 
8  Jimmy Case 
9  Steve Heighway 
10  John Toshack 
11  Ian Callaghan 

Subs
12  David Fairclough

Goals
Kevin Keegan 76'
John Toshack 85'
Ray Kennedy 89'

Substitutions
Jimmy Case out for David Fairclough
 
Source:Lfchistory net
Jonno83

Re: Few quick questions.
Reply #9 on: October 13, 2005, 06:09:59 pm
cheers forbsie
Emerald Red

Re: Few quick questions.
Reply #10 on: October 13, 2005, 06:21:20 pm
Yeah 75-76 - I remember it well, listening on a crackly tranny alone in the south of France - weren't we a goal down at half-time?
Wouldn't a draw have been enough?
Wasn't it great - shame I had nobody to celebrate with.
blert596

Re: Few quick questions.
Reply #11 on: October 13, 2005, 06:30:28 pm
Was there for that. Crackin day/night. One of the funniest "ring a ring of roses" on the pitch afterwards. Funny as, when a  Wolves fan got in the middle of the ring, and it all closed in. I thought he was gonna get a bit of a kickin but I think everyone was too happy.

At the time Molineux was a dump. We had to "open the gates ourselves" to get in and go through the wire fenced off sections to get behind the goals... it was chocker.

Stopped the bus on the way back and the service station was absolutely drained for about £2.

Quality, quality night.  ;D

Wolves were relegated as well if memory serves me right  ;D
stoz

Re: Few quick questions.
Reply #12 on: October 13, 2005, 06:56:23 pm
Quote from: Emerald Red on October 13, 2005, 06:21:20 pm
Yeah 75-76 - I remember it well, listening on a crackly tranny alone in the south of France - weren't we a goal down at half-time?
Wouldn't a draw have been enough?
Wasn't it great - shame I had nobody to celebrate with.

Yes, we were a goal down at half time. Its often forgotten, but Wolves had too win that game to stay up, so it was massive for both clubs.

Those were the days of goal average rather than goal difference, and it was so close at the top in that respect, that a low scoring draw would have been good enough for Liverpool.
George19

Re: Few quick questions.
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:41:24 pm
What's the worst Liverpool miss (in terms of importance) you regret the most ?

I was just wondering after watching Stones' clearence against Liverpool in 2019 that cost us a title.
klopptopia

Re: Few quick questions.
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:47:41 pm
Quote from: George19 on Yesterday at 09:41:24 pm
What's the worst Liverpool miss (in terms of importance) you regret the most ?

I was just wondering after watching Stones' clearence against Liverpool in 2019 that cost us a title.

Obscure one for me but in the first half of the 13/14 season Joe Allen missed a sitter at goodison park at either 1-0 or 2-1, i think that would have killed the game off. Might have all played out differently but still irks me to this day, game ended 3-3. He did score a similar chance in that 3-3 with palace which meant nothing in the end.
Crosby Nick

Re: Few quick questions.
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:51:50 pm
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 09:47:41 pm
Obscure one for me but in the first half of the 13/14 season Joe Allen missed a sitter at goodison park at either 1-0 or 2-1, i think that would have killed the game off. Might have all played out differently but still irks me to this day, game ended 3-3. He did score a similar chance in that 3-3 with palace which meant nothing in the end.

Cant remember who now but didnt we have a golden chance after Palace had made it 3-3 to win it? Although City would still have won the league so on reflection thats not my answer.

Ill go for one of the bunch of sitters we missed away at Spurs in 08/09 when we then lost in the last minute. Only lost 2 all season and came second. Thank God that could never happen again.
MonsLibpool

Re: Few quick questions.
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:53:14 pm
Quote from: George19 on Yesterday at 09:41:24 pm
What's the worst Liverpool miss (in terms of importance) you regret the most ?

I was just wondering after watching Stones' clearence against Liverpool in 2019 that cost us a title.
Allen's miss was terrible momentum-wise. Just look at Suarez's reaction.
klopptopia

Re: Few quick questions.
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:58:52 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:51:50 pm
Cant remember who now but didnt we have a golden chance after Palace had made it 3-3 to win it? Although City would still have won the league so on reflection thats not my answer.


Victor fucking Moses
Crosby Nick

Re: Few quick questions.
Reply #18 on: Today at 12:08:56 am
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 09:58:52 pm
Victor fucking Moses

Cheers. I had almost erased that from my memory completely!
rushyman

Re: Few quick questions.
Reply #19 on: Today at 12:33:50 am
Quote from: George19 on Yesterday at 09:41:24 pm
What's the worst Liverpool miss (in terms of importance) you regret the most ?

I was just wondering after watching Stones' clearence against Liverpool in 2019 that cost us a title.

Salah and Fabinho missed sitters that season in the 0-0 at goodison


