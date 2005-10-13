Was there for that. Crackin day/night. One of the funniest "ring a ring of roses" on the pitch afterwards. Funny as, when a Wolves fan got in the middle of the ring, and it all closed in. I thought he was gonna get a bit of a kickin but I think everyone was too happy.At the time Molineux was a dump. We had to "open the gates ourselves" to get in and go through the wire fenced off sections to get behind the goals... it was chocker.Stopped the bus on the way back and the service station was absolutely drained for about £2.Quality, quality night.Wolves were relegated as well if memory serves me right