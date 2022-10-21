I appreciate the ambition to move in a different direction and provide something new. Bands need to do this to stay relevant and I find the criticism of people basically wanting a fresh Favourite Worst Nightmare (as if such a thing would be possible) to be unfair, because had they produced the same album 5 - 6 times theyd be reduced to a non-stop mid-tier venue touring band, not a global-festival headlining, massive band.



However, after two full listens Im underwhelmed. I was with the last album too. It has a few pleasant tracks but I cant say much beyond that. Im not necessarily looking for anthems, of which theres none, but certainly a couple more earworms of which Im not sure theres a single one. Ill be honest, after TBHAC this album feels unnecessary. I can see the craft, its brilliantly produced but this is probably the weakest the bands ever come out with. Some lovely orchestration but just not for me and its now 2013 since they came out with a great album.