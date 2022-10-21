« previous next »
Arctic Monkeys

Re: Arctic Monkeys
Quote from: duvva on October 21, 2022, 06:37:30 pm
More Boyzone than the Beatles for me :)
  ;D
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 21, 2022, 06:23:44 pm
So far only made it through three songs which was hard.

Feels like a totally different sound to the one I fell in love with.

But isn't it better than bands expand and move on?

Surely that is part of being a fan exciting rather than churning out the same stuff.
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Not heard new stuff yet. What's the best song on this album as a starter?
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October 22, 2022, 08:36:18 am
Not heard new stuff yet. What's the best song on this album as a starter?
I think it's best to listen to the whole thing instead of cherry picking the songs out. The album in its entirety flows really well. But to answer your question I'd probably suggest Body Paint and Big Ideas as a starting point. I really like Perfect Sense and Hello You, too.

I've listened to the whole album maybe 3 times now and it is a grower. People expecting anthems will be disappointed, but it's very well made, there's lots of variety and the only song I actually dislike is Jet Skis on the Moat.
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on October 22, 2022, 10:27:46 am
I think it's best to listen to the whole thing instead of cherry picking the songs out. The album in its entirety flows really well. But to answer your question I'd probably suggest Body Paint and Big Ideas as a starting point. I really like Perfect Sense and Hello You, too.

I've listened to the whole album maybe 3 times now and it is a grower. People expecting anthems will be disappointed, but it's very well made, there's lots of variety and the only song I actually dislike is Jet Skis on the Moat.
I honestly can't remember the last time I've listened to an album from start to finish.

Will check those out for sure ;D
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on October 22, 2022, 10:27:46 am
I think it's best to listen to the whole thing instead of cherry picking the songs out. The album in its entirety flows really well. But to answer your question I'd probably suggest Body Paint and Big Ideas as a starting point. I really like Perfect Sense and Hello You, too.

I've listened to the whole album maybe 3 times now and it is a grower. People expecting anthems will be disappointed, but it's very well made, there's lots of variety and the only song I actually dislike is Jet Skis on the Moat.
Jet Skis on the Moat is probably my favourite ;D
Re: Arctic Monkeys
I don't really like them but whatever it's called that they're playing on radio1 all the time is very Bowie like and I do like it ☺️
Re: Arctic Monkeys
I appreciate the ambition to move in a different direction and provide something new. Bands need to do this to stay relevant and I find the criticism of people basically wanting a fresh Favourite Worst Nightmare (as if such a thing would be possible) to be unfair, because had they produced the same album 5 - 6 times theyd be reduced to a non-stop mid-tier venue touring band, not a global-festival headlining, massive band.

However, after two full listens Im underwhelmed. I was with the last album too. It has a few pleasant tracks but I cant say much beyond that. Im not necessarily looking for anthems, of which theres none, but certainly a couple more earworms of which Im not sure theres a single one. Ill be honest, after  TBHAC this album feels unnecessary. I can see the craft, its brilliantly produced but this is probably the weakest the bands ever come out with. Some lovely orchestration but just not for me and its now 2013 since they came out with a great album.
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Ive listened to it a couple of times yesterday and had it on tonight as well - enjoying it immensely for the most part. The three tracks Im currently not sold on would be the title track, Mr Schwartz and Perfect Sense, but itll no doubt come in time.

Some of the instrumentation on this album is as ethereal as Ive ever heard from this group. The string sections are all used perfectly and to hear a band which made its name as such a rambunctious and loud outfit now playing with such restraint is seriously impressive in my opinion.
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Playing a load of these on R6 now
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October 22, 2022, 10:57:49 pm
I appreciate the ambition to move in a different direction and provide something new. Bands need to do this to stay relevant and I find the criticism of people basically wanting a fresh Favourite Worst Nightmare (as if such a thing would be possible) to be unfair, because had they produced the same album 5 - 6 times theyd be reduced to a non-stop mid-tier venue touring band, not a global-festival headlining, massive band.

However, after two full listens Im underwhelmed. I was with the last album too. It has a few pleasant tracks but I cant say much beyond that. Im not necessarily looking for anthems, of which theres none, but certainly a couple more earworms of which Im not sure theres a single one. Ill be honest, after  TBHAC this album feels unnecessary. I can see the craft, its brilliantly produced but this is probably the weakest the bands ever come out with. Some lovely orchestration but just not for me and its now 2013 since they came out with a great album.
I get what you mean, but I do think (unlike their previous) this one is a grower. I really didnt like Body Paint when it came out as a single, but I really like it now. Its probably the only one on the album that is an earworm as you called it.
Re: Arctic Monkeys
What's the movie Alex did the soundtrack to  ?
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October 24, 2022, 10:14:28 pm
What's the movie Alex did the soundtrack to  ?

Submarine?
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 24, 2022, 10:22:19 pm
Submarine?

That's the one.

Anybody seen it and was it worth your time  ?
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October 24, 2022, 10:25:07 pm
That's the one.

Anybody seen it and was it worth your time  ?

I can remember quite liking it. Richard Ayoade is the writer and director. I think some of the stylistic devices used were very of the time, Tumblr-influenced French New Wave revival, but there is also some beautifully shot sequences and Alex Turners contributions to the soundtrack are nice. Its definitely worth a watch.
Re: Arctic Monkeys
the mirrorball song is terrible. I turn the XM from Alt Nation or XMU asap when it comes on.
Re: Arctic Monkeys
On BBC 2 tonight. Not sure if it's new. 21.30
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November  5, 2022, 07:23:44 pm
On BBC 2 tonight. Not sure if it's new. 21.30


Nice one,it's new.

Quote
Arctic Monkeys at Later... with Jools Holland A special edition dedicated to Arctic Monkeys, with the Sheffield band performing There'd Better Be a Mirrorball and Body Paint from new album The Car, as well as a selection of old favourites. Frontman Alex Turner and drummer Matt Helders join Jools for a chat at the piano, where they reveal the process behind making the new album and reflect on their previous appearances, including a look back at their debut on the show in 2005
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Funny seeing their 1st appearance from 2005 again.

Being the same age as them, I never thought they looked young in 2005! When they were little spotty kids!
Re: Arctic Monkeys
I have to say that The Car hasnt really stuck with me after liking it when it first came out.
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Got tickets for their February show, first time Im gonna be seeing them live. Cant wait!
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on December 30, 2022, 06:50:12 pm
Got tickets for their February show, first time Im gonna be seeing them live. Cant wait!
Loved the show and this was their setlist:

"Sculptures of Anything Goes"
"Brianstorm"
"Snap Out Of It"
"Crying Lightning"
"Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair"
"Potion Approaching"
"Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?"
"Four Out of Five"
"Arabella"
"Pretty Visitors"
"Cornerstone"
"Do I Wanna Know?"
"One Point Perspective"
"Teddy Picker"
"From The Ritz to the Rubble"
"I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor"
"Do Me A Favour"
"Body Paint"
"There'd Better Be a Mirrorball"
"505"
"R U Mine?"

Shame about not having some of my favs like Mardy Bum, Sun Goes Down, Fluorescent, Certified Romance and Black Treacle. Cornerstone and 505 also sounded a fair bit worse live than the album versions.
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Don't suppose anyone's after a couple of tickets, 17th June at the Emirates? Seeing them in Madrid a couple of weeks after so don't need them anymore.
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Superb gig at Old Trafford tonight. The setlist was almost perfect. Body Paint sounded even better live. Always good to hear a classic in Mardy Bum for nostalgia.

Shame When The Sun Goes Down doesnt get a rare outing but can understand why. Sculptures of Anything Goes could easily be replaced by I Wanna Be Yours.
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Quote from: keano7 on June  3, 2023, 12:43:21 am
Superb gig at Old Trafford tonight. The setlist was almost perfect. Body Paint sounded even better live. Always good to hear a classic in Mardy Bum for nostalgia.

Shame When The Sun Goes Down doesnt get a rare outing but can understand why. Sculptures of Anything Goes could easily be replaced by I Wanna Be Yours.


Yeah was a great gig last night.

Loved The Hives supporting them, quite worrying at the start when Howlin' Pelle managed to smack himself in the head with his microphone and it was bleeding quite badly.
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Went yesterday myself, and really enjoyed it. Beers in the sun, three cracking bands, and a brilliant setlist from the headliners.

First 'stadium' size gig I've been too since seeing Oasis at Heaton Park in 2009 - definitely a very different experience to what I'm used to. Being so far away, there were definitely some moments when I felt a bit disconnected to the event compared to what I'm used to. I'll be looking forward to watching their Glastonbury set on the tv.

Quote from: John_P on June  3, 2023, 02:40:06 pm
Loved The Hives supporting them, quite worrying at the start when Howlin' Pelle managed to smack himself in the head with his microphone and it was bleeding quite badly.

Might a right noise, that mic! Along with the dent in his head!
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Quote from: keano7 on June  3, 2023, 12:43:21 am
Superb gig at Old Trafford tonight. The setlist was almost perfect. Body Paint sounded even better live. Always good to hear a classic in Mardy Bum for nostalgia.

Shame When The Sun Goes Down doesnt get a rare outing but can understand why. Sculptures of Anything Goes could easily be replaced by I Wanna Be Yours.

I'm gutted that Cornerstone doesn't seem to be on the setlist. I think it's the best thing A Turner ever wrote.
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Quote from: StevoHimself on June  6, 2023, 01:03:41 pm
I'm gutted that Cornerstone doesn't seem to be on the setlist. I think it's the best thing A Turner ever wrote.

They played it on 2nd night in Manchester and actually opened with it last night in Middlesbrough.

Feels like they are shuffling the deck to try and find the right first song for Glastonbury
Re: Arctic Monkeys
From Radio X, setlist for Middlesbrough

Arctic Monkeys' setlist at The Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on 5th June 2023:
1. Cornerstone (First time ever as opener.)

2. Brianstorm

3. Snap Out of It

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. The View From the Afternoon

7. Four Out of Five

8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

9. Arabella

10. Pretty Visitors

11. Fluorescent Adolescent

12. Perfect Sense

13. Do I Wanna Know?

14. Mardy Bum

15. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

16. 505

17. I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)

18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. Sculptures of Anything Goes

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

Personally think they could lose Pretty Visitors and probably one Morland have at least 1 song from Suck It and See. They've played both SIAS and Don't sit down cause I've moved your chair recently
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Quote from: courty61 on June  6, 2023, 01:46:54 pm
From Radio X, setlist for Middlesbrough

:
Arctic Monkeys' setlist at The Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on 5th June 2023:

...

Personally think they could lose Pretty Visitors and probably one Morland have at least 1 song from Suck It and See. They've played both SIAS and Don't sit down cause I've moved your chair recently

Played both on Friday in Manchester. Big fan of that album.

https://www.setlist.fm/search?artist=3d6bdbf&query=tour:%28The+Car%29
Re: Arctic Monkeys
As someone who loves the album cut, Cornerstone sounds a bit off the wat they play it live.
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Quote from: jackh on June  6, 2023, 03:37:02 pm
Played both on Friday in Manchester. Big fan of that album.

https://www.setlist.fm/search?artist=3d6bdbf&query=tour:%28The+Car%29

Noticed that last year they played That's Where you're wrong a few times. Underrated track of theirs that
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Made me a bit melancholy being there Saturday, where's 20 years gone?
Re: Arctic Monkeys
They opened with A Certain Romance in their home gig last night.

Feel like they are starting to appreciate their early stuff more in their sets
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Going to see them at the Emirates next Sunday. Any idea what time the support and main acts typically come on? Doors open at 5 but dont want to wait around for ages and am in seating so no need to find a spot.
Re: Arctic Monkeys
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:57:23 pm
Going to see them at the Emirates next Sunday. Any idea what time the support and main acts typically come on? Doors open at 5 but dont want to wait around for ages and am in seating so no need to find a spot.

They came on about 8.50pm at Old Trafford, finished at 10.30pm
Think The Hives were on about 7.30pm.
