AM was a class album in my opinion. I'm no great lover of the Arctic Monkeys, their first was a great album marred by the cringiness of their fans that I grew up with, they seem to follow a similar pattern of behaviour that you see from certain Oasis and Stone Roses fans (not knocking the bands, just a certain subset of their following, even if I don't like either band).



The second album was good and for me, AM is up there with their first album, Josh Homme did such a slick job on the production side, but I can see why this started to alienate existing fans. The last album had it's defenders but it was shite, in my opinion.



It's hard for these bands to stay relevant and continue to evolve amidst the split opinions that fanbases give - the age old struggle of 'not sounding enough like their old stuff' and 'they've got boring as they've not evolved or showcased any range etc.' Catfish and the Bottlemen are one such band hyped up massively (and they're alright, to be fair) but have now produced the same album three times. Bands like Biffy Clyro and The 1975 (for all the hate they get) haven't been afraid to take risks that could alienate preexisting fans in a bid to showcase more range, explore new sounds and themes and ultimately stay relevant in order to stop themselves basically becoming a cover band of their own music.