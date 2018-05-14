« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arctic Monkeys  (Read 95186 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,173
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1360 on: May 14, 2018, 06:34:54 pm »
I am not their biggest fan but loved the debut as it was fresh and just one of those albums that just encapsulates the time. I suppose I went off them as they became massive with terrible laddy crowds.

The new one will put off so many of their fans as it so different but it should get them some new ones, which is a good thing.

If you wanted another Dancefloor then go and listen to that. 

New one sounds a bit like Pulp in places.
« Last Edit: May 14, 2018, 06:38:20 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1361 on: May 14, 2018, 08:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on May 14, 2018, 06:34:54 pm
New one sounds a bit like Pulp in places.

I was thinking how much Alex Turner sounded like Jarvis Cocker on this one. He's about the same age as Jarvis was around Different Class which is baffling to me. In my head I'm still a teenager and the Arctic Monkeys are writing the soundtrack to my youth whereas Pulp wrote songs for a mid life crisis.

The new album is a solid addition to the cannon. Agree with the comments on the back catalog. Have given AM a few spins and it's a cracking album.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,540
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1362 on: May 15, 2018, 06:30:58 am »
New single is class.
Logged

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,708
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1363 on: June 11, 2018, 07:02:52 pm »
Live at the BBC was very good. Sounded amazing live and those new songs sound a lot better live.

Also a good interview with Annie Mac with Alex on the iPlayer. He is always a bit awkward but I think that's just him.
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,926
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1364 on: February 15, 2019, 05:53:50 pm »
Revisited this album and the Ultracheese stands up to anything they've ever written IMO, what a brilliant track and a brilliant closer. It's like when you're watching a film and all the way through you're thinking, "yeh this is decent" but then it hits you with a suckerpunch right at the end that sticks with you.

Happy Friday people. We've gone from growing up with the monkeys to getting old with them...
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,631
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1365 on: February 2, 2021, 04:55:38 pm »
I'm not sure I'll ever get over realising their debut album came out fifteen years ago.

Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,039
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1366 on: February 28, 2021, 08:09:25 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February  2, 2021, 04:55:38 pm
I'm not sure I'll ever get over realising their debut album came out fifteen years ago.

Their best album.

One of only two good ones.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,631
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1367 on: February 28, 2021, 10:30:37 pm »
Quote from: Jake on February 28, 2021, 08:09:25 pm
Their best album.

One of only two good ones.

Two more than some bands manage
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,039
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1368 on: February 28, 2021, 11:59:47 pm »
This is true. Their first and second albums were absolute masterpieces. That what fucks me off that he went all American and hipster and weird.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,675
  • Bam!
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1369 on: March 1, 2021, 10:16:04 am »
Quote from: Jake on February 28, 2021, 11:59:47 pm
This is true. Their first and second albums were absolute masterpieces. That what fucks me off that he went all American and hipster and weird.

I like their first 5 to be honest got good songs on all of them. Their last one was a bit odd and some weird arty thing, still had a couple good songs though. I can't imagine they stick to that kind of music.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,540
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1370 on: March 1, 2021, 10:23:29 am »
I couldn't see how they are supposed to keep singing songs about going on the lash all the time and young love etc like they did on the first two albums. They had to evolve. Unfortunately they did spawn a load of copycats like Milburn and Reverend and The Makers who are complete shite.
Logged

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1371 on: March 1, 2021, 10:51:08 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March  1, 2021, 10:23:29 am
I couldn't see how they are supposed to keep singing songs about going on the lash all the time and young love etc like they did on the first two albums. They had to evolve. Unfortunately they did spawn a load of copycats like Milburn and Reverend and The Makers who are complete shite.

Arctic Monkeys are technically the Milburn copycats...
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,837
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1372 on: March 2, 2021, 09:50:22 am »
AM was a class album in my opinion. I'm no great lover of the Arctic Monkeys, their first was a great album marred by the cringiness of their fans that I grew up with, they seem to follow a similar pattern of behaviour that you see from certain Oasis and Stone Roses fans (not knocking the bands, just a certain subset of their following, even if I don't like either band).

The second album was good and for me, AM is up there with their first album, Josh Homme did such a slick job on the production side, but I can see why this started to alienate existing fans. The last album had it's defenders but it was shite, in my opinion.

It's hard for these bands to stay relevant and continue to evolve amidst the split opinions that fanbases give - the age old struggle of 'not sounding enough like their old stuff' and 'they've got boring as they've not evolved or showcased any range etc.' Catfish and the Bottlemen are one such band hyped up massively (and they're alright, to be fair) but have now produced the same album three times. Bands like Biffy Clyro and The 1975 (for all the hate they get) haven't been afraid to take risks that could alienate preexisting fans in a bid to showcase more range, explore new sounds and themes and ultimately stay relevant in order to stop themselves basically becoming a cover band of their own music.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,433
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1373 on: March 2, 2021, 12:02:20 pm »
took me a while but I finally got into Humbug a few months ago. Makes it 4 good albums by my count
Logged
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1374 on: March 2, 2021, 12:58:32 pm »
First album was great, felt relevant to me but downhill from there. Second wasn't bad but not a patch on Whatever people say I am that's what I'm not. Then consecutive albums with the vocals droning on and on and lyrically shite which is something they weren't back in 2005.
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,688
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1375 on: March 2, 2021, 02:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on March  2, 2021, 12:02:20 pm
took me a while but I finally got into Humbug a few months ago. Makes it 4 good albums by my count
If you took the five best songs from Humbug and the fiver best from Suck It And See youd have a great album. Theres just too many songs on each that you wouldnt purposely go out your way to listen to again and again and this is coming from a die hard AM fan.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1376 on: March 5, 2021, 01:02:44 am »
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on March  2, 2021, 12:02:20 pm
took me a while but I finally got into Humbug a few months ago. Makes it 4 good albums by my count

For my money, Cornerstone is the best thing Alex Turner has ever written. Everything that's great about the band in one song.
Logged

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,708
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1377 on: August 11, 2022, 02:59:43 pm »
Bumping this thread.

They played their first live show in over 3 years last week.

Set list is here - https://www.setlist.fm/setlist/arctic-monkeys/2022/zorlu-center-psm-istanbul-turkey-4bb38f4a.html

No new songs. And only 2 from Tranquility Base, and not 4 out of 5.

Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1378 on: August 11, 2022, 04:50:09 pm »
They're playing Reading and Leeds at the end of the month.
Logged

Offline Scottish-Don

  • Maggie May, Kez, Kopbird, LFCMunkee and gerrardspetal in any order
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,585
  • 'Cause he's a dedicated follower of fashion
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1379 on: August 24, 2022, 12:05:38 pm »
The wait is finally over after four long years Arctic Monkeys are back with their highly anticipated seventh studio album, The Car. Released on October 10th on limited edition 'custard' yellow vinyl, this is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022.

The bands seventh studio album, The Car, features ten new songs written by Alex Turner, produced by James Ford and recorded at Butley Priory, Suffolk, RAK Studios, London and La Frette, Paris.
 
Following 2018s Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, The Car finds Arctic Monkeys running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turners career.

« Last Edit: August 24, 2022, 12:25:47 pm by Scottish-Don »
Logged
Follow me on Twitter - @achtung_davie

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,675
  • Bam!
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1380 on: September 1, 2022, 11:56:12 am »
The first single sounds like they are going very artsy with it again, similar to the last album which is a little disappointing. Interested to hear the rest.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1381 on: September 1, 2022, 12:48:19 pm »
I quite like the new single. The strings come in about three quarters into the song and it's just gorgeous. I probably need to give Tranquility Base another go as it didn't really connect with me, but like the early sighter of the new record.

I recall them saying they won't be going back to their old sound which might be a good thing in all honesty. AM is almost 10 years ago now and there are many bands out there who've gone back to their past and just failed at it.
Logged

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,708
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1382 on: September 1, 2022, 01:53:28 pm »
I think what they have showed throughout their career is that they don't go back at all.

Been listening to Suck It And See recently, enjoy that album so much more now
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,540
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1383 on: Yesterday at 09:12:17 pm »
Not diggin the previous or latest single at all really.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,926
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1384 on: Yesterday at 09:49:43 pm »
Love this single they've released today. Bit of Bowie, bit of the Beatles, then unmistakable Arctics at the end. He's some talent.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,675
  • Bam!
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 07:20:16 am »
I get major Beatles sound from parts of it. After the first section, you can imagine McCartney sitting at a piano singing away.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 08:51:27 am »
Tour tickets go on general sale this morning, anyone got a queue jump  ;D
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,540
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1387 on: Today at 11:10:53 am »
Managed to bag a ticket for Manchester next year.
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,688
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1388 on: Today at 11:11:13 am »
Relatively straight forward in the end. Looking forward to the new album in a few weeks!
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,730
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1389 on: Today at 03:10:53 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 08:51:27 am
Tour tickets go on general sale this morning, anyone got a queue jump  ;D
Bloody Holly and Phil are at the front.  :-\
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,806
Re: Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #1390 on: Today at 10:14:42 pm »
Couldnt get a ticket.   Damn
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Up
« previous next »
 