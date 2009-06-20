« previous next »
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Youthful misconceptions
« Reply #80 on: August 23, 2023, 03:56:46 pm »
Quote from: Wilbur on October 11, 2005, 09:05:54 pm
I didn't realize women farted until I was about 17.  Mom said ladies never farted, so I believed her.

Rob. Care to comment?
Online tubby

  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Youthful misconceptions
« Reply #81 on: August 23, 2023, 04:00:19 pm »
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline ToneLa

  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Youthful misconceptions
« Reply #82 on: August 23, 2023, 04:15:09 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on August 23, 2023, 02:54:31 pm
Bump
why bump this if you have nothing to say?
Offline jambutty

  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Youthful misconceptions
« Reply #83 on: August 23, 2023, 04:21:00 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on August 23, 2023, 04:15:09 pm
why bump this if you have nothing to say?
Coz there's great re-reads and new people deserve a shout.  ;D

Burrifuneed another from me, I'll confess to pounding Teddy for not talking to me when I knew damn well he could.
Expect nothing.

Offline afc tukrish

  • This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Youthful misconceptions
« Reply #84 on: August 23, 2023, 04:44:53 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on August 23, 2023, 04:15:09 pm
why bump this if you have nothing to say?

bumped on a youthful misconception of the value of bumping old threads...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Youthful misconceptions
« Reply #85 on: August 23, 2023, 06:45:49 pm »
I used to think the world was actually black and white in the 1800's and prior.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Youthful misconceptions
« Reply #86 on: August 23, 2023, 06:53:06 pm »
I used to think that they had different coloured buses at night after seeing a Corporation bus at Dovecote under the street lights for the first time.

Looking back through the thread good to see Andy Hunter and Pyramids mentioned.

And he last posted 5 years ago. :o
Offline AndyInVA

  • Never Forget
Re: Youthful misconceptions
« Reply #87 on: August 23, 2023, 07:07:12 pm »
I never understood in war movies why people lay down on the ground when being bombed from the air.

Surely they had less chance of being hit by a bomb if they just stood up rather than laying down. Less surface area to hit.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Youthful misconceptions
« Reply #88 on: August 23, 2023, 11:01:54 pm »
I thought the world would naturally become a better place, because that's what everybody wants, right?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline west_london_red

  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Youthful misconceptions
« Reply #89 on: August 24, 2023, 12:45:03 am »
Babies were born through a womans belly button

Mince pies had mince meat in them

Everyone has fish fingers as part of a fry up (this is a common thing with Asian families)

Online Ray K

  • Truthiness
Re: Youthful misconceptions
« Reply #90 on: August 24, 2023, 09:13:10 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 24, 2023, 12:45:03 am

Mince pies had mince meat in them

Yep, me too. That's why I never had them at Christmas.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Offline Ghost Town

  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Youthful misconceptions
« Reply #91 on: Today at 05:35:02 am »
Quote from: jambutty on August 23, 2023, 04:21:00 pm
I'll confess to pounding Teddy for not talking to me when I knew damn well he could.
A toyboy eh?
Offline rob1966

Re: Youthful misconceptions
« Reply #92 on: Today at 08:51:35 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August 23, 2023, 03:56:46 pm
Rob. Care to comment?

My Ma told me the same. She only met my wife a couple of times before she died, so she never got to experience the wind farm I married :lmao
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

Re: Youthful misconceptions
« Reply #93 on: Today at 08:52:38 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on August 23, 2023, 06:45:49 pm
I used to think the world was actually black and white in the 1800's and prior.

I did too, I didn't see a colour telly until the early 1970's
Fuck the Tories

Offline kellan

Re: Youthful misconceptions
« Reply #94 on: Today at 09:43:29 am »
I have a real tendency to put my hood up. It's just one of those things that I've always done and half the time it's not even a conscious move. I had, more than once, caught my parents laughing at me for this, and when I finally asked them what the deal was they explained how pretty much all of my childhood passed with me having a very literal belief in 'if the wind changes, your face will stay like that'. Apparently I wouldn't leave the house without my hood up, pulled over my face to keep the wind off it.
Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Youthful misconceptions
« Reply #95 on: Today at 03:59:33 pm »
Good thread and one for the memories.

I used to think that if I had watermelon (with the seeds), a watermelon plant will grow out of my stomach.

Same for bubblegum, except that it will get stuck in the stomach.

I used to get angry at my brother for doing the "clicking" on the ball point pen as I was led to believe that there was a finite amount of "clicks" before the ink ran out.
