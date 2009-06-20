I have a real tendency to put my hood up. It's just one of those things that I've always done and half the time it's not even a conscious move. I had, more than once, caught my parents laughing at me for this, and when I finally asked them what the deal was they explained how pretty much all of my childhood passed with me having a very literal belief in 'if the wind changes, your face will stay like that'. Apparently I wouldn't leave the house without my hood up, pulled over my face to keep the wind off it.