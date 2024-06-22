« previous next »
Boston Bosox

Re: The NHL Thread
June 22, 2024, 07:40:58 am
Wow We Go To Game 7
JJ Red

Re: The NHL Thread
June 22, 2024, 09:30:54 am
Surely the Oilers have to do it now! Although hockey is notoriously difficult to predict :)

Florida must feel like shit at the moment.
LFCEmpire

Re: The NHL Thread
June 22, 2024, 11:07:07 am
All credit goes to the Oilers for regrouping and fighting to get back in it. The Panthers are kicking themselves atm, what a mad series.
coolbyrne

Re: The NHL Thread
June 22, 2024, 05:05:25 pm
The Panthers look absolutely punch-drunk now. They couldn't get anything going; they looked listless and at times, like they didn't know what to do. Edmonton were all over them and looked so much better. Of course, desperation will do that to a team, and maybe now, we'll see that from the Panthers in Game 7. They had 3 chances to close it out before Game 7 and maybe they relaxed too much. But it will be the biggest collapse in 80 years if they don't close it out on Monday, and I will laugh and laugh if the Oilers pull this one off.

And what in the world was Paul Maurice thinking in pulling the goalie when they were down 4-1 with 3 minutes left? I understood it when they were 3-1 down, because you think, if you can get a quick goal, it's 3-2 and you've got a ton of time to get the tying goal. But dude.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
June 22, 2024, 10:52:33 pm
Whoever loses Game 7 will be crushed for sometime I would think.

To blow a 3-0 series lead and be reverse swept, the 1st since I think the Leafs overturned a 0-3 to win the cup nearly a century ago, I honestly think there's no coming back from that. By that I mean as talented and deep as this Panthers roster is, that psychological damage will stick with them for seasons to come no matter how many times they go to the playoffs or even reach the finals again. Losing last year's finals (ran out of gas) and then this collapse and failure to close out (probably the same reason) will have endless questions about their mentality and will haunt Maurice and the staff.

On the other hand, for the Oilers to come back from 0-3, tie it and then lose with all that momentum will be a crushing blow. Sure they can be proud of the way they responded, but try consoling them with just 3 periods (or worse OT) to the cup and then missing out. I guess they can carry some belief into next year, but to come so close, do all that hard work and have nothing to show for would be brutal.

Whatever happens, it's been some finals, tale of two halves, and whoever wins it will have earned it. Shame someone has to lose!
howes hound

Re: The NHL Thread
June 22, 2024, 10:53:09 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on June 22, 2024, 05:05:25 pm
The Panthers look absolutely punch-drunk now. They couldn't get anything going; they looked listless and at times, like they didn't know what to do. Edmonton were all over them and looked so much better.
Amazing. That description could have been applied to the Oilers in game 3. The teams have switched identities. Still, I'm not going to try to predict game 7.
Giono

Re: The NHL Thread
June 23, 2024, 03:19:20 am
Crazy that a Canadian team hasn't won the Stanley Cup for over 30 years. It's like the league doesn't want that at all...
Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
June 23, 2024, 12:37:58 pm
Quote from: Giono on June 23, 2024, 03:19:20 am
Crazy that a Canadian team hasn't won the Stanley Cup for over 30 years. It's like the league doesn't want that at all...

the tax issues will always give an advantage of some teams, so Canada are screwed like that - as its harder to sign UFA, and the tax issue also can help team in places like Forida to compound the issue. Also of cousre the winters in Canada may make it somewhat unattractive to some players - whtn they have the chance to take their families to places in the south but STILL get to play hockey.  But also of course, plenty of bad decisions and bad luck! Its a tough market, media wise too of course, very unforgiving.

I cant wait till Betmann is done though, the man is an absolute nightmare for the league, I dont know how it works in the league, but I have no idea how a commissioner can work unopposed, and no regulation, its like the sodding PGMOL. For one man to be allowed to do what he pleases, fuck off hockey in its original markets and enviroment (not just Canada, but northern US states too), and force it into the south, is insufferable. All the help he wanted to give to desperately make Arizona work (and STILL to this day, having given them first dibs on an expansion team again), but no help given to struggling markets up north - just the teams taken from the fans, and given to another state. 

And you look at a team like the Panthers, during the regular season, the place is overrun by oppo teams fans. And I have no doubt that half the fans there for the playoffs have been snowbirds from the north who see them as a distant 2nd team. Looking a the ticket re-sale sites - they are likely all now trying to make thousands for their game 7 tickets  ;D

The NHL is a mess of a league.

Lets go Oilers.
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
June 23, 2024, 12:42:48 pm
Obviously Canadian teams have been a bit shafted by the NHL over these 30 years. But a lot of these teams have been run pretty badly too.
Giono

Re: The NHL Thread
June 23, 2024, 03:31:43 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on June 23, 2024, 12:42:48 pm
Obviously Canadian teams have been a bit shafted by the NHL over these 30 years. But a lot of these teams have been run pretty badly too.

That has been true at times. But I think a big thing is that Canadian teams have fans that demand good attractive hockey all season. That's ok during the season, but when the playoffs come and the rules change and defensive negative hockey can be rewarded, a team of grinders from a non-hockey market can succeed.

In a football context Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens fans are like Spurs and West Ham fans demanding a certain type of playing style that doesn't often equate to winning tournaments. A game between Mtl and Tor will look vastly different than the Deliverance Bowl of Nashville vs Carolina. :)

TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 10:17:14 pm
I hope everyone's had an afternoon nap and well rested for tonight's 2OT thriller that will end around 4:40am   ;D   
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 01:33:24 am
Here we go... Florida strike 1st, 1-0 just after their man advantage on a PP ended.

Can't remember the last time the Panthers had taken the lead honestly... was it game 3?
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 01:35:22 am
Didn't take long for Oilers to hit back! 1-1.

Can we get 3 more games of this series?!
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 03:47:54 am
Less than 5 minutes left and the Panthers are 2-1 up. Oilers basically laying a siege to the Panthers' goal. Panthers happy to keep the puck on the boards, break momentum and kill time.

Can the Oilers find a breakthrough to most likely send it to OT?
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 03:58:05 am
They held on....    the Panthers have done it.

What a game. Gutted for the Oilers to come so close with nothing to show for, but the apart from those 3 games the Panthers have looked every bit the deserving champions.
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 04:17:53 am
Paul Maurice stanley cup champion. Amazing scenes.
howes hound

Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 06:56:21 am
Both teams switched identities for games 4-6, switched back for game 7. Letting the Panthers get an early lead in this series reminds me of letting Inter do the same back in catennacio heydays. God help you. So the long wait for a Canadian team to take the Stanley Cup continues. Now that's over, there'll be an avalanche of trades in the NHL.
