Crazy that a Canadian team hasn't won the Stanley Cup for over 30 years. It's like the league doesn't want that at all...



the tax issues will always give an advantage of some teams, so Canada are screwed like that - as its harder to sign UFA, and the tax issue also can help team in places like Forida to compound the issue. Also of cousre the winters in Canada may make it somewhat unattractive to some players - whtn they have the chance to take their families to places in the south but STILL get to play hockey. But also of course, plenty of bad decisions and bad luck! Its a tough market, media wise too of course, very unforgiving.I cant wait till Betmann is done though, the man is an absolute nightmare for the league, I dont know how it works in the league, but I have no idea how a commissioner can work unopposed, and no regulation, its like the sodding PGMOL. For one man to be allowed to do what he pleases, fuck off hockey in its original markets and enviroment (not just Canada, but northern US states too), and force it into the south, is insufferable. All the help he wanted to give to desperately make Arizona work (and STILL to this day, having given them first dibs on an expansion team again), but no help given to struggling markets up north - just the teams taken from the fans, and given to another state.And you look at a team like the Panthers, during the regular season, the place is overrun by oppo teams fans. And I have no doubt that half the fans there for the playoffs have been snowbirds from the north who see them as a distant 2nd team. Looking a the ticket re-sale sites - they are likely all now trying to make thousands for their game 7 ticketsThe NHL is a mess of a league.Lets go Oilers.