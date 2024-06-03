« previous next »
howes hound

Re: The NHL Thread
June 3, 2024, 07:56:03 pm
McDavid's stuck it to me since I made a lukewarm comment on him. I saw the goal in real time and watched it more than a dozen times since, slowmo, full speed, all angles. Still don't know how he took it forehand to backhand and over the goalie so fast. And Skinner's found a level I never thought he had. There you go, now I've jinxed both of them.
coolbyrne

Re: The NHL Thread
June 3, 2024, 08:26:13 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on June  3, 2024, 01:26:00 am
McDavid holy shit!

https://x.com/DerekVanDiest/status/1797423067628810533

Filthy, as the kids say.

And I didn't realize how salty Canucks fans were until the Oilers clinched it last night. My hockey Twitter feed is rife with bitter Vancouver fans. They're downright Evertonian.  :lmao
howes hound

Re: The NHL Thread
June 4, 2024, 11:20:47 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on June  3, 2024, 08:26:13 pm
Filthy, as the kids say.

And I didn't realize how salty Canucks fans were until the Oilers clinched it last night. My hockey Twitter feed is rife with bitter Vancouver fans. They're downright Evertonian.  :lmao

That's sad.
I'm just happy to see a Canadian team in the final, although i have to admit that might be different if it were the Leafs.
Giono

Re: The NHL Thread
June 8, 2024, 09:55:58 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on June  3, 2024, 08:26:13 pm
Filthy, as the kids say.

And I didn't realize how salty Canucks fans were until the Oilers clinched it last night. My hockey Twitter feed is rife with bitter Vancouver fans. They're downright Evertonian.  :lmao

Canucks fans light cars on fire when they actually win...
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The NHL Thread
June 9, 2024, 12:06:41 pm
Bobrovsky was something else last night
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
June 9, 2024, 04:21:35 pm
33 shots or so saved, in addition to that though the Oilers can't keep counting on their Superman, they have to get him help.

Panthers looked efficient, scored with the 1st shot of both opening periods and that was enough.

Long way to go and will be interesting to see how the Oilers respond in Game 2, you usually figure out how things will go with the Game 2 response.
Brewfan

Re: The NHL Thread
June 9, 2024, 04:38:38 pm
Gutted for Edmonton last night. Im desperate for them to win I was over there last year and have friends who are really passionate about them
howes hound

Re: The NHL Thread
June 9, 2024, 07:40:39 pm
They say it's not the goals you let in, it's when you let them in. Skinner has let in the first shot in four playoff games so far this season, 11 games in the full season. Which puts his team in chase mode and Panthers into a style of game they play well, with the best goalie in the league behind them. It's a problem Oilers are going to have to figure out quickly.
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
June 9, 2024, 10:16:28 pm
I think worrying for Edmonton is that Florida can't play that badly for upcoming games. They really needed to win last nights game.
Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
June 11, 2024, 02:33:19 am
Not sure Ive ever seen a team flop and embellish as much as Florida Panthers. They are Arsenal-esque.
howes hound

Re: The NHL Thread
June 11, 2024, 06:53:13 am
If Draisaitl gets extra for that hit, Oilers will be done.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
June 11, 2024, 09:51:52 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 11, 2024, 02:33:19 am
Not sure Ive ever seen a team flop and embellish as much as Florida Panthers. They are Arsenal-esque.
Disagree. Some dirty hits (and I understand why, Oilers needed to shake things up as the series isn't going their way), but Foegele's knee was left behind and Draisaitl's elbow was unnecessarily high on Barkov making him questionable for game 3.

Reality is 2 things: Florida is stacked, and can stifle opponents.

Also, the Oilers need to do better.

The 7 total Oilers shots through the 1st two period tied a record for the lowest amount in the Finals.

Mistakes (admittedly forced by Florida) are also really getting to Edmonton. Rodrigues' winning goal really came about from an awful Bouchard mistake.

Florida are getting it done at the moment. Still, momentum can change in a series, the Oilers just need that Edmonton crowd behind them and forget the 1st two games.
howes hound

Re: The NHL Thread
June 12, 2024, 02:06:56 am
Looks like Draisaitl dodged a bullet.
We won't know until tomorrow whether Barkov is really hurt. At this stage of the playoffs fact and fiction are inseparable when it comes to the physical health of players. Only when the whole thing is over does the truth come out and it's a safe bet that a bunch of players will be operating at well under 100% right now. Gerry Byrne was (quite rightly) a legend after the 1965 Cup Final, in the NHL he'd be pretty standard.
Boston Bosox

Re: The NHL Thread
June 14, 2024, 07:23:10 am
Panthers take 3-0 lead in series

Looks all over now
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
June 14, 2024, 12:14:09 pm
First sweep since 1998 on the cards.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
June 14, 2024, 12:23:56 pm
Both NBA and NHL finals could end up in sweeps.

It does look like a foregone conclusion being 0-3 down. Panthers always seem to be a step above when it mattered.

I don't think anyone would say they haven't deserved the cup for the way they've gone through the past 2 months.

However, 3 goals scored by the Oilers secondary, and those 2 in the 3rd, with 2 assists from McDavid just might spark a little momentum going? Clutching at straws I know, but they have to enter 1 period at a time mode now, and stop leaking so many goals.

Asking them to win 4 in a row, with 2 in Florida is a bit much, but momentum is a funny thing, Panthers have never won the big one, closing it out is never easy as the clock ticks down, so let's see if that mini 3rd period comeback was the Panthers lifting their foot off the pedal or the Oilers finally seizing some momentum.

But yeah, Panthers have so far been flawless.
howes hound

Re: The NHL Thread
June 14, 2024, 06:30:50 pm
Never say never, but it's hard to imagine a comeback. Panthers are better in every department, team play, discipline, defensive structure, coaching, initiative, and goaltending. I'd be surprised to see it go to five. Given my record of accuracy so far in these playoffs, that's cue for Edmonton to take it all.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 01:29:10 am
Oilers taking the lead in the 1st period, on a comedy of errors by the Panthers.

Let's see if they can hold on.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 01:36:41 am
Make that 2-0! The perfect response to a must win game so far.

Funny how (so far) the NBA and NHL finals have mirrored each other this year.
LFCEmpire

Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 01:46:25 am
Would love for the Oilers (not Man City mind) to take the W tonight. Dont want the finals to end just yet.
