Both NBA and NHL finals could end up in sweeps.



It does look like a foregone conclusion being 0-3 down. Panthers always seem to be a step above when it mattered.



I don't think anyone would say they haven't deserved the cup for the way they've gone through the past 2 months.



However, 3 goals scored by the Oilers secondary, and those 2 in the 3rd, with 2 assists from McDavid just might spark a little momentum going? Clutching at straws I know, but they have to enter 1 period at a time mode now, and stop leaking so many goals.



Asking them to win 4 in a row, with 2 in Florida is a bit much, but momentum is a funny thing, Panthers have never won the big one, closing it out is never easy as the clock ticks down, so let's see if that mini 3rd period comeback was the Panthers lifting their foot off the pedal or the Oilers finally seizing some momentum.



But yeah, Panthers have so far been flawless.