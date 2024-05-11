Vancouvers tale is in the shot count and their goalie saved them. It was a barrage for the last 2 games.



Going into the playoffs it was generally acknowledged (in Vancouver anyway) that the Canucks would need a game-stealing performance from their goalie to go deep. Once Demko was out, that wasn't going to happen. Silovs was pretty sound - middle of the pack in terms of save percentage, whether you take all goalies in the playoffs or just those who played five or more games. As a rookie, he can hold his head up high. But a team that gets as few shots on net as Vancouver needs a Conn Smythe winner in net to get to the finals. Much like Liverpool, the Canucks far exceeded pre-season expectations this year, though they're still short of being serious Stanley Cup contenders.