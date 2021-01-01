« previous next »
The NHL Thread

Keith Lard

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10680 on: Yesterday at 04:18:38 pm
Keith Lard:

 Im looking for an NHL team support as Im sick of football and how its become so corrupt, over commercialised and financially doped with trash clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea becoming prominent. I support a Liverpool FC, a classically successful and historic club with a working class supporter base. Which NHL team is most similar to Liverpool?

Consider factors such as history, type of supporter base, team colours, style of play, passion of fan support (I love real anthems and real home made flags, not faux anthems and plastic flags that clubs like Man City and Chelsea use). I like to support a smart, attacking team with a soul. The team should be based in a diverse, friendly city. Rank your suggestions from 1 to 10, and give a detailed reason as to why youve chosen each team. The team should be in the top 3 NHL divisions

======

Chat Gupta:

Based on your criteria, I would recommend considering the Montreal Canadiens (Habs) as the closest NHL equivalent to Liverpool FC. Here's a detailed analysis of why:

1. **History and Tradition**: The Montreal Canadiens are the oldest and most storied franchise in the NHL, much like Liverpool in English football. They have a rich history, having been founded in 1909, and are one of the Original Six teams.

2. **Supporter Base**: The Canadiens have a passionate and dedicated fan base, similar to Liverpool's working-class supporter base. Montreal is known for its deep hockey culture, with fans who are deeply invested in the team's success.

3. **Team Colors**: The Canadiens' iconic colors of red, white, and blue resonate with tradition and history, much like Liverpool's famous all-red kit.

4. **Style of Play**: Historically, the Canadiens are known for playing an exciting, attacking style of hockey, focusing on skill and speed, which can be likened to Liverpool's high-tempo, attacking football.

5. **Passionate Fan Support**: Montreal fans are known for their intense support, including chanting the team's traditional anthem "Ole, Ole, Ole" during games, which reflects a genuine and passionate atmosphere.

6. **City and Culture**: Montreal is a diverse and friendly city, known for its vibrant arts and culture scene. The city's French-Canadian heritage adds another layer of unique identity.

7. **Anthem and Atmosphere**: The Canadiens' games feature authentic traditions, including the singing of the Canadian national anthem in French and English, creating an atmosphere steeped in history and culture.

Overall, the Montreal Canadiens embody a similar blend of history, tradition, passionate support, and attacking style of play that Liverpool FC is known for in football. They are a top-tier NHL team with a deep connection to their city and fans.

=====

Keith Lard:

Give me 10 team suggestions, ranked 1 to 10. For each team, give a brief explanation why youve chosen them

=====

Chat Gupta:

Sure, here's a list of NHL teams ranked from 1 to 10 based on similarity to Liverpool FC, considering history, supporter base, team culture, and playing style:

1. **Montreal Canadiens**: Rich history, passionate fan base, iconic colors, and exciting playing style akin to Liverpool's attacking ethos.

2. **Toronto Maple Leafs**: Another Original Six team with a massive and loyal fan base, sharing a long history and high expectations akin to Liverpool.

3. **Chicago Blackhawks**: Known for their strong fan base and historic legacy, the Blackhawks have a style and culture reminiscent of Liverpool's.

4. **Boston Bruins**: A team with a passionate following and a gritty style of play, reflecting the working-class ethos that Liverpool embodies.

5. **New York Rangers**: Similar to Liverpool in terms of being a major city club with a large and diverse supporter base, playing in one of the biggest markets.

6. **Philadelphia Flyers**: Known for their passionate fans and aggressive style of play, much like Liverpool's high-pressing football.

7. **Detroit Red Wings**: A storied franchise with a strong fan base, known for their historic success and iconic status within the league.

8. **Pittsburgh Penguins**: With a recent history of success, the Penguins have a dedicated following and a dynamic playing style that mirrors Liverpool's attacking flair.

9. **Vancouver Canucks**: Known for their enthusiastic fans and a city with a diverse culture, the Canucks play an exciting brand of hockey.

10. **Edmonton Oilers**: Led by some of the top talents in the league, the Oilers play an exciting and attacking style that attracts passionate fans, similar to Liverpool's appeal.

Each of these teams has its own unique characteristics that align with different aspects of Liverpool FC's identity, ranging from history and fan culture to playing style and city atmosphere. Ultimately, the choice would depend on which team's ethos and characteristics resonate most with what you value in a sports club.

Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10681 on: Yesterday at 04:22:23 pm
Detroit Red Wings is quite similar to Liverpool too I'd say. Red colour, cities who gets shat on by others. Famous captains named Steve/Steven.
coolbyrne

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10682 on: Yesterday at 04:48:32 pm
I can see why the AI would choose Montreal, and I don't have much complaint with that. I'm a Detroit fan myself. Tough city, great logo and colours, and at an interesting stage in their development, where they're not exactly in a rebuild, but they're still finding their feet. Nearly made the playoffs this season if Washington had lost their last game. And we have the octopus tradition.  ;) (Just need to get into the playoffs to use it.)
rafathegaffa83

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10683 on: Yesterday at 06:26:51 pm
In addition to the Canadiens history, Montreal is a port city with a distinct cultural identity.
Keith Lard

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10684 on: Yesterday at 06:44:50 pm
What this with the Canadiens singing the national anthem before matches? Thats a bit wtf
rafathegaffa83

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10685 on: Yesterday at 06:46:09 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 06:44:50 pm
What this with the Canadiens singing the national anthem before matches? Thats a bit wtf

Most North American sports have the national anthem(s) played before games. Montreal plays the bilingual version of the Canadian national anthem.
Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10686 on: Yesterday at 06:47:44 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 06:44:50 pm
What this with the Canadiens singing the national anthem before matches? Thats a bit wtf

in North American sports, all teams do it.  Yeah, its odd and unnecessary!   

And when a US team plays in Canada, or Canadian team is in the US, they will play both anthems.

And then the Canadiens (or Habs as they are known) will sing it half in English and half in French.

Habs fans have been known to boo the US anthem, which winds up Americans no end, its great  ;D  (so anthem booing is another good reason to like the Habs).
Keith Lard

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10687 on: Yesterday at 07:00:21 pm
Thanks fellas. Love the enthusiasm in here for NHL.

One thing - do you watch on via play? Need another paid sub like a hole in the head
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10688 on: Yesterday at 07:03:45 pm
Keith, I would recommend The Hockey Guy on Youtube pretty chill guy who summaries the scores of all the games every day. He keeps it pretty beginner friendly too, he has some great videos explaining hockey lingo and terminology for newcomers.
Keith Lard

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10689 on: Yesterday at 07:20:04 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 07:03:45 pm
Keith, I would recommend The Hockey Guy on Youtube pretty chill guy who summaries the scores of all the games every day. He keeps it pretty beginner friendly too, he has some great videos explaining hockey lingo and terminology for newcomers.

Thanks mate - subbed and will watch some of his beginners vids
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10690 on: Today at 03:12:48 am
We're going to have a new champion, as Vegas has been knocked out by Dallas in Game 7.

At this point, I think the final four will be:

East: Panthers v Hurricanes

West: Stars v Oilers
Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10691 on: Today at 03:20:51 am
Good to see Las Vegas get dumped out at the first hurdle.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10692 on: Today at 10:24:10 am
That was a fucking intense series with vegas. Class to put them out
