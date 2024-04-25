« previous next »
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The NHL Thread
April 25, 2024, 01:12:05 pm
Stars just couldn't dent the vegas defence. They are looking stronger and stronger for a go at retaining the cup
YNWA

TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
April 25, 2024, 10:34:17 pm
RIP Bob Cole. Passed away aged 90.

For those who know, this was the Canadian broadcaster for the NHL 'Hockey Night in Canada' games.

An icon. Basically my Pat Summerall (NFL) but for hockey. His voice just embodied the sport he was commentating on.
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
April 25, 2024, 10:42:45 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on April 25, 2024, 10:34:17 pm
RIP Bob Cole. Passed away aged 90.

For those who know, this was the Canadian broadcaster for the NHL 'Hockey Night in Canada' games.

An icon. Basically my Pat Summerall (NFL) but for hockey. His voice just embodied the sport he was commentating on.

RIP iconic voice
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
April 25, 2024, 10:43:36 pm
Also Elliotte Friedman is saying according to his source that William Nylander is suffering from migraines.

https://www.sportsnet.ca/nhl/article/reason-for-william-nylanders-playoff-absence-hard-to-pin-down/
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
April 26, 2024, 12:25:50 am
When the 1st round matchups were confirmed, I had the Panthers v Lightning series as the one to watch for me.

Game 3 is now underway in Tampa, with the Panthers starting fast.

In case you missed it, here's the save of the playoffs from the Panthers goalie Bobrovsky, in Game 2:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9yrVLqzEwpw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9yrVLqzEwpw</a>
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
April 26, 2024, 01:56:04 am
Wonderful game so far, back and forth leads exchanged and Panthers lead 3-2 so far with about a minute to go in the 2nd.

Meanwhile Hurricanes lead the Isles 3-1 in the 2nd. This series might be a sweep.
swoopy

Re: The NHL Thread
April 27, 2024, 12:18:39 am
Nhltv down ? Can't login with details that I know are correct. Changed pw and still can't login.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
April 27, 2024, 12:33:23 am
Seems to work ok for me (although I don't use it to watch the games). Might need to clear you cache or use another browser or device?
swoopy

Re: The NHL Thread
April 27, 2024, 12:48:01 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on April 27, 2024, 12:33:23 am
Seems to work ok for me (although I don't use it to watch the games). Might need to clear you cache or use another browser or device?

Gah. Just seen a reddit thread started 26 mins ago with people from the UK and Australia having the same issue. Not just me..bed time it is then will avoid the score and watch in full tomorrow !
Boston Bosox

Re: The NHL Thread
April 27, 2024, 08:15:09 am
Bruins Lead Maple Leafs  2-1 after 4-2 win
Boston Bosox

Re: The NHL Thread
April 27, 2024, 09:48:23 pm
Islanders take Hurricanes to Over Time
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
April 27, 2024, 10:04:05 pm
This and the Rangers/Caps series feels like a matter of time for the Hurricanes and Rangers respectively (probably same for the Oilers and Kings).

Hurricanes though are my dark horse in the East. If as expected they meet the Rangers in the next round, I feel the Hurricanes will prevail.
Boston Bosox

Re: The NHL Thread
April 27, 2024, 10:23:24 pm
2nd period of overtime coming  up
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
April 27, 2024, 10:42:05 pm
So Islanders win this in OT, but this series still looks done to me, seems to be a gap between the two teams. Who knows though, momentum is a funny thing.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
April 28, 2024, 12:35:23 am
My goodness how good is Stamkos?
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
April 28, 2024, 12:41:38 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on April 28, 2024, 12:35:23 am
My goodness how good is Stamkos?

Wonder where he goes in the summer. Might be hard for Tampa to keep him and apparently negotations haven't gone too well.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
April 28, 2024, 03:03:52 am
Bruins taking a 3-0 into the 3rd period and might be 3-1 up in the series at the end of this game.

Tough to see a way back for the Leafs if that happens. The usual introspection in this hockey mad city would begin and who knows where they'll go from there.
Boston Bosox

Re: The NHL Thread
April 28, 2024, 08:58:40 am
Bruins Win
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The NHL Thread
April 28, 2024, 10:08:44 am
Finally the stars are on the board. Wyatt Johnson, what a guy
YNWA

SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The NHL Thread
April 29, 2024, 10:24:39 am
Serious turnaround for the Canucks last night. Unreal
YNWA

Boston Bosox

Re: The NHL Thread
April 29, 2024, 11:39:00 am
TORONTO -- As he continues to be under the weather, Auston Matthews' availability is up in the air for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round between his Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

But even if he does play, will this be one of, if not the final time Maple Leafs fans see this version of their favorite team as we know it?

The Maple Leafs trail the best-of-7 series 3-1 and are in a win-or-go-home scenario heading into the game at TD Garden (7 p.m. ET, ESPN, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC). The sobering reality of their situation: If they dont win their next three outings against the machine-like Bruins, it will be another crushing postseason disappointment for the Toronto organization and its rabid supporters.

An ailing Matthews was unable to play in the third period of Torontos 3-1 loss in Game 4 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, part of a dysfunctional evening by the hosts that included verbal sniping between teammates on the bench.

With 48 hours between games, coach Sheldon Keefe is hoping the added time gives the Toronto center time to improve his health.

Not much of an update there (but) luckily, again, weve got a couple of days here, Keefe said Sunday. We thought the last couple of days would help us. For whatever reason its not one of those run-of-the-mill, everyday type of illnesses that sort of come and go.

To what extent?

The effects have lingered, and its gotten worse every time he gets out on the ice asserting himself, the coach said. Weve just got to manage that and give him the time that he needs.

Unfortunately for the Maple Leafs, time is running out on them.

They know it too, and it has spawned a powder keg of emotions boiling over after a disagreement on the bench in Game 4 had TV cameras showing William Nylander telling fellow forward Mitch Marner to stop crying.

Keefe views the situation as teammates simply pushing each other.

I look at it as something that happens when things arent going well, Keefe said. In the past, quite honestly, that wouldnt have happened. Guys wouldnt have talked it out, wouldnt have, if you want to call it, argued it out.

I look at it as progress and that those guys care. I dont look at it as frustration. I look at them being upset and (peeved) off that they didnt deliver for the team, and theyre pushing and challenging each other to get it right.

They know how important they are to the team. When theyre not delivering, they recognize it. I dont look at it much more than that. Quite honestly, its not the first time that its happened.

But will it be one of the last, given the fact that significant changes on the ice and off could be in the works if Toronto comes up short again?

Since 2004 the Maple Leafs have won just one playoff series, against the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in their best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round last year.

More recently, the team will fall to 1-8 in postseason matchups since 2016 if they are eliminated by the Bruins this time around. Keep in mind that Matthews, Marner, Nylander and defenseman Morgan Rielly have been part of all of those and, along with captain John Tavares, are considered the core of this team.

Having said that, the postseason futility, at least in the past decade, is a clear message that something is not working. And dont be surprised if change is in the air.

Keith Pelley, who was recently named CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, was in Boston for Games 1 and 2 and got a first-hand glimpse of the operation run by team president Brendan Shanahan. Meanwhile Brad Treliving, who replaced Kyle Dubas as general manager 11 months ago, will have a decision to make regarding the future of Keefe if the Bruins send Toronto packing in the next week.

On the ice, while Matthews, Nylander and Rielly have long-term contracts, Marners deal is up after next season. Despite the forward having a no-movement clause, he could be a candidate to be moved with free agency looming in the summer of 2025, even though the Maple Leafs playoff woes cut far deeper than just one player.

The forward has a goal and an assist in four playoff games this spring and has averaged almost a point per game (11 goals, 38 assists, 49 points in 54 outings) in his postseason career. If he does agree to be moved, can the Maple Leafs get comparable skill back in return?

While that question remains hypothetical at this time, the following facts are not.

The Maple Leafs have failed to score more than two goals in 10 of their past 11 postseason games. They have lost six consecutive home playoff games, outscored 21-11 in the process.

Three consecutive victories by Matthews and his teammates would change that narrative. But it remains a very daunting task, to be sure.
howes hound

Re: The NHL Thread
April 29, 2024, 07:38:14 pm
When the Canucks lost Demko I thought that was it. Now they're down to their 3rd string goalie and still hanging in there. Leafs should (but probably won't) take note. Goalie depth, especially in the playoffs, is key. 17 goaltenders have won the Conn Smythe to date, second only to centers.
"Ders fuck'n arms goin in, ders fuck'n legs goin in, ders de 'ole fuck'n yuman fuck'n body goin in."  - expression of admiration from kopite behind me, Leeds v. L'pool, late '60s.

Boston Bosox

Re: The NHL Thread
May 1, 2024, 09:39:47 am
Oh Bruins
Boston Bosox

Re: The NHL Thread
May 3, 2024, 09:00:06 am
Bruins   :butt
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
May 3, 2024, 01:41:37 pm
That Game 7 will be fascinating. Boston to lose another 3-1 lead or will Toronto's Game 7 demons vs Boston come back to haunt them.
LFCEmpire

Re: The NHL Thread
May 3, 2024, 03:02:07 pm
Bruins are doing my head in...
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 3, 2024, 08:08:48 pm
Credit the Leafs to show some grit and take the series to a decider -especially without Matthews- but the Bruins have basically stopped doing the little things and let this series get away from them.

Still, anything can happen in Game 7 and all to play for Saturday night. Something to look forward to.

I know every series matchup is different and a reset in way, but as things stand, I can't see either team troubling the Panthers in the next round, but let's see what happens.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 08:10:57 am
So it's going to be Oilers v Canucks in the next round, meanwhile we have 2 Game 7's to look forward to: Bruins v Leafs and Stars v Knights.
Keith Lard

Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 01:36:09 pm
Football is so shit and dead these days, Im thinking of getting into NHL. Used to enjoy olympics ice hockey as a kid
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes

Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 03:28:59 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 01:36:09 pm
Football is so shit and dead these days, Im thinking of getting into NHL. Used to enjoy olympics ice hockey as a kid

Do it!
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 10:12:33 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 01:36:09 pm
Football is so shit and dead these days, Im thinking of getting into NHL. Used to enjoy olympics ice hockey as a kid
Even when footy was good, there is simply nothing quite like the NHL playoffs, aka 'the 2nd season'. It's a thrill ride.
Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 10:54:35 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 01:36:09 pm
Football is so shit and dead these days, Im thinking of getting into NHL. Used to enjoy olympics ice hockey as a kid

Hockeys a great sport, despite being brought up with footy, when I got into hockey (many many many years ago  ;D ), it overtook footy as my favourite sport.

Defo worth giving it a go! 

Anyway, looking forward to the Bruins - Leafs game tonight, 2 original 6 teams going at it in a game 7.  Bruins will be having a horrible feeling of deja vu after last season too and the 3-1 lead. Then tomorrow the 2nd round starts, with my boys the Rangers first up vs the Hurricanes.
howes hound

Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 10:58:15 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 01:36:09 pm
Football is so shit and dead these days, Im thinking of getting into NHL. Used to enjoy olympics ice hockey as a kid

After a couple of weeks of playoff hockey culminating in the Canuck's last-minute thriller last night I switched on Arsenal/Bournemouth this morning and was cheesed-off inside five minutes. Trossard going to ground like a shot duck after feeling the wiff of someone's boot, Havertz doing likewise and being awarded a penalty. Last night you had Pius Suter scroring the winner for Vancouver, at the end of a week in which he's been taking his food through a straw after taking a puck in the mouth a couple of games back. Football at its best is a great game but lately the non-stop diving, clueless refs and VAR nonsense is turning it into a farce.
"Ders fuck'n arms goin in, ders fuck'n legs goin in, ders de 'ole fuck'n yuman fuck'n body goin in."  - expression of admiration from kopite behind me, Leeds v. L'pool, late '60s.

Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 04:14:14 am
Overtime in the Boston - Toronto game is about to start
howes hound

Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 06:59:03 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 04:14:14 am
Overtime in the Boston - Toronto game is about to start
If you hit the fridge for another beer to take you through, you missed it. The next four hours of TV sports in Canada was a game post mortem. Which may have even arrived at the conclusion reached by hockey fans coast to coast long ago: putting 53% of your cap space into four forwards when you've got an iffy defence and so-so goaltending may not be a good idea. I thought Boston were indifferent, but still good enough to win.
"Ders fuck'n arms goin in, ders fuck'n legs goin in, ders de 'ole fuck'n yuman fuck'n body goin in."  - expression of admiration from kopite behind me, Leeds v. L'pool, late '60s.
