New York Rangers have a new young guy, Matt Rempe, who is 6 ft 8. He made his debut at the Stadium Series game against the Isleanders a couple of weeks ago. I think he has had a punch up in every game he's played in so far. Seems a good chap to have on your side.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3XZkWInSVg



yeah Remps is a lot of fun! Comes across very well in his interviews too.He just needs to make sure not to get into too many fightsThere has been one game he’s not fought in.The one against Reaves the other night, he looked to the bench for permission to fight, which he gotHis reach is unreal.