Sad to see the NHL season go, I have always said no team gets 'lucky' winning this cup, so congrats to Vegas, though they are one of the few teams I don't likeShame the Panthers did all that heavy lifting and came up short in the final series.This is what I meant about matchups. You could swear there was no stopping the Panthers until this series started, and yet their play suited Vegas (some very soft calls by the umps which lead to them taking repeated leads didn't help), and so here we are.Now it's just Baseball until autumn kicks in with other sports and we go again.