Author Topic: The NHL Thread  (Read 536930 times)

Online Garlicbread

  Veet lurk brurred.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,297
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10560 on: Yesterday at 10:48:38 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 10:29:13 pm
It would be kinda funny if Jack Eichel wins a cup before Matthews and Mcdavid.

Buffalo will look a bit stupid then with the whole drama about the surgery he wanted.
Offline RedG13

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,686
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10561 on: Yesterday at 10:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:45:25 pm
this is the thing, just seems a sideways step and therefore pointless. Another coach who doesnt know what to do with some younger players.  Itll be another couple years of not much of anything, and then they fire a shit GM and start again, yay!  But by that point the careers of their 2 top picks will either be flourishing eleswhere (if they are lucky) or will have gone to shit here in NY.
Yea, Rangers for as long as I remember have really relayed on elite goaltending over having generating better offense. That ECF final run didn't feel sustainable and they just keep doubling down on that style it feels.
Online TipTopKop

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,162
  Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10562 on: Today at 01:55:02 am »
Off to bed I go... Vegas 2-0 up and yeah it's been really fun these playoffs, but shame about the end... It is what it is.
Online Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 36,696
  Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10563 on: Today at 02:41:32 am »
Not watching it, cos Im watching the Mets get another pitcher thrown out for sticky stuff  :no

But what a fucking shit show the NHL Is, a plastic showteam winning the cup? Fuck off. Cant WAIT till Bettman is done. Utter prick of a man.
Online Garlicbread

  Veet lurk brurred.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,297
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10564 on: Today at 03:27:47 am »
So who's everyones Conn Smythe winner?

I'd give it to Eichel or Hill.
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,423
  Enjoy these times
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10565 on: Today at 08:58:24 am »
Didnt expect to wake up to that score line
Online TipTopKop

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,162
  Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10566 on: Today at 09:39:15 pm »
Sad to see the NHL season go, I have always said no team gets 'lucky' winning this cup, so congrats to Vegas, though they are one of the few teams I don't like  ;D Shame the Panthers did all that heavy lifting and came up short in the final series.

This is what I meant about matchups. You could swear there was no stopping the Panthers until this series started, and yet their play suited Vegas (some very soft calls by the umps which lead to them taking repeated leads didn't help), and so here we are.

Now it's just Baseball until autumn kicks in with other sports and we go again.
Online Garlicbread

  Veet lurk brurred.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,297
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10567 on: Today at 09:41:58 pm »
Draft and free agency not too long away. Draft should be a good one, lots of exciting players this year.
