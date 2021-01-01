this is the thing, just seems a sideways step and therefore pointless. Another coach who doesnt know what to do with some younger players. Itll be another couple years of not much of anything, and then they fire a shit GM and start again, yay! But by that point the careers of their 2 top picks will either be flourishing eleswhere (if they are lucky) or will have gone to shit here in NY.



Yea, Rangers for as long as I remember have really relayed on elite goaltending over having generating better offense. That ECF final run didn't feel sustainable and they just keep doubling down on that style it feels.