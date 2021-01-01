this is the thing, just seems a sideways step and therefore pointless. Another coach who doesnt know what to do with some younger players. Itll be another couple years of not much of anything, and then they fire a shit GM and start again, yay! But by that point the careers of their 2 top picks will either be flourishing eleswhere (if they are lucky) or will have gone to shit here in NY.
Yea, Rangers for as long as I remember have really relayed on elite goaltending over having generating better offense. That ECF final run didn't feel sustainable and they just keep doubling down on that style it feels.