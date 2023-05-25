The Panthers are just not mentally locked in as they were up to this series, and it's not so much a case of them being cold from inactivity I don't think, because right up until the 3rd period of the 1st game they seemed up for it and very much in it.



It's just that Vegas pressed their foot on the pedal in that 3rd period and carried over throughout game 2.



I'm also reading quite a few complaints about officials giving soft calls Vegas' way but not the other, and yeah, some of the power play goals came from decisions were I did think maybe that shouldn't have been called.



Regardless, Vegas holds serve and now the Panthers have to find something to get back in this series.