Canada beat the Cinderalla story Latvians 4-2 in the semi final of the IIHF world championships, and will tomorrow face the winner of the 2nd semi final between USA/Germany, that is set to face off at 4pm. This is all taking place in Finland.



These championships aren't exactly the pinnacle of the game, especially when the cream of the crop are still in the playoffs right now, or golfing their days away in time for next season's NHL.



But it's interesting to see some prospects, and the bigger rink, you get to see the old NHLer there as well... just time filler really.