Author Topic: The NHL Thread

Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10520 on: May 25, 2023, 01:58:23 pm
Barkov being a cup winning captain would be cool too. Fantastic player who doesn't get the credit he deserves.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10521 on: May 25, 2023, 10:28:02 pm
Dallas needs to adopt the one shift, one period at a time approach, and hope to extend the series tonight.

Frustrating for them because they were right there in those 1st two games, yet came away with nothing. Another mental collapse like last game and the Finals will be set.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10522 on: May 25, 2023, 10:43:57 pm
sports teams in Dallas have the mental strength of a child
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10523 on: May 26, 2023, 01:45:27 am
Finally capitalising on the PP, Dallas make it 1-1.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10524 on: May 26, 2023, 02:52:10 am
2-2 As we go into the 3rd period with Robertson twice bringing Dallas level after Vegas take the lead.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10525 on: May 26, 2023, 08:45:49 am
DallasStanbul is on
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10526 on: May 26, 2023, 08:57:02 am
Anything's possible. Apart from that weird game 3 meltdown, all the others went to OT, so it's all fine margins.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10527 on: Yesterday at 03:15:38 pm
Canada beat the Cinderalla story Latvians 4-2 in the semi final of the IIHF world championships, and will tomorrow face the winner of the 2nd semi final between USA/Germany, that is set to face off at 4pm. This is all taking place in Finland.

These championships aren't exactly the pinnacle of the game, especially when the cream of the crop are still in the playoffs right now, or golfing their days away in time for next season's NHL.

But it's interesting to see some prospects, and the bigger rink, you get to see the old NHLer there as well...   just time filler really. 
Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10528 on: Yesterday at 06:57:02 pm
Germany beat USA in OT in the other semi final ;D 8) 8)

 
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10529 on: Yesterday at 07:04:03 pm
Yep. Will face Canada tomorrow. Well done to them, some talent in that team and they may surprise Canada.

US will keep waiting for their 1st title since 1933.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10530 on: Today at 01:22:46 am
Vegas starting hot, all over Dallas 6 shots to 0 but the Stars are holding on and somehow it's still 0-0. They need to weather this storm.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10531 on: Today at 02:22:00 am
Wow. Twice Vegas take the lead and both times Dallas immediately respond with goals of their own. 2-2 in the 2nd period.
