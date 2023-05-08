« previous next »
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10440 on: May 8, 2023, 12:42:53 am
Here we go again, Leafs take the lead 1-0, 2nd period starts and Panthers hit back 1-1, Leafs need to hold on now and not get overrun.
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10441 on: May 8, 2023, 02:35:45 am
Florida 3-0 up amazing.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10442 on: May 8, 2023, 02:38:32 am
Yes, tough to see a way back for the Leafs against this lot.
quasimodo

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10443 on: May 8, 2023, 02:45:22 am
Florida deserve to be up 3-0. Impressive overall playoffs by them so far.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10444 on: May 8, 2023, 07:58:59 am
Christ the stars were awful last night. Second period meltdown
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10445 on: May 8, 2023, 08:56:49 pm
Draft lottery tonight. Whoever wins it will have their franchise turned around. Connor Bedard awaits.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10446 on: May 9, 2023, 12:36:49 am
Ducks have the highest chance of landing 1st, but it's any one of 10 teams.

I've been looking at the Toronto media fallout from last night and they've all been saying how the Leafs were so flat and weren't up for it. I guess it's interesting to see the perspective of teams you don't follow. The market and scrutiny the Leafs get is insane.

To me, they did a lot especially in the 3rd period, something like 11 or 12 shots to 2 but couldn't get that goal. In fairness who they're facing is a team riding an insane amount of momentum.

Someone was saying the Panthers penalty kill in the regular season was ranked 23rd, Leafs should have taken their chances in PP, and I get that, but that was the regular season, the playoffs (as the Panthers themselves found out last year) is a different animal especially when you're riding such momentum. There's just no stopping the Panthers at the moment.
RedG13

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10447 on: May 9, 2023, 01:26:04 am
Chicago wins the draft lottery, Anaheim #2.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10448 on: Yesterday at 01:20:41 am
After taking the lead, NJ now finds itself 1-2 down to the Canes. Safe to say it's a long road back if they go down 1-3 in this series.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10449 on: Yesterday at 12:49:14 pm
Stars back level with a home game next. Not that it really seems to matter
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10450 on: Today at 12:11:00 am
Will the Leafs pull something from the series tonight or get swept...  It's actually been a close series unlike the blowouts in the Carolina/NJ or some of the other series.

I also thought the Oilers were in control but that last game Vegas really showed up, so interesting to see how tonight's game plays out.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10451 on: Today at 01:56:27 am
So the Leafs are up 1-0 going into the 3rd period on a power play goal. Another tight game.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10452 on: Today at 02:41:10 am
Leafs hold on for the win! Back to Toronto for Game 5
