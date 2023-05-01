« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 256 257 258 259 260 [261]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NHL Thread  (Read 529354 times)

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,684
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10400 on: May 1, 2023, 03:07:28 pm »
Home teams are 18-31 in the playoffs so far.  There hasn't been a single series where the home team won the majority of the games.  And there won't be even if the Devils win tonight since Games 1-4 were all won by the road team.

Every elimination (bar Winnipeg at Vegas) has been on the road.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10401 on: May 1, 2023, 06:14:49 pm »
Spectacular crash and burn from The Bruins,i didn't even really get rollin with the bandwagon,good job They've got the Celtics playing tonight to deflect from the Hockey shitshow.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10402 on: May 1, 2023, 10:37:54 pm »
Rangers/Devils game 7 at 1am over here. Did the Rangers seize the momentum back with game 6? Looking forward to it.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10403 on: May 2, 2023, 12:31:53 am »
East:
Leafs v Panthers - Game 1 (Tuesday night, midnight)

Hurricanes v Rangers/Devils

West:
Golden Knights v Oilers - Game 1 (Wednesday)

Stars v Kraken - Game 1 (Tuesday night/Wednesday morning 2:30am)
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,684
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10404 on: May 2, 2023, 01:40:04 am »
Rangers:  shit start during 5 on 5
Devils:  allow us to commit penalty after penalty to help you.

Incredible levels of self-sabotage early on.  Still 0-0.  For now anyway
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,684
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10405 on: May 2, 2023, 01:54:21 am »
Igor is a brick wall.  A literal brick wall.

Rangers going from Lundqvist to Shesterkin is very annoying.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10406 on: May 2, 2023, 02:28:24 am »
Palat did so much for that goal there, great hustle.

1-0 Devils.

Rangers have got to take their chances.

Tense game 7 as you would expect.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10407 on: May 2, 2023, 02:40:17 am »
...and now it's 2-0 Devils, another good goal. Rangers need to wake up, this is getting away from them.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10408 on: May 2, 2023, 03:34:29 am »
That's done it now, fantastic 3rd goal for the Devils. Rangers had powerplays and chances, but didn't take them.

Have to say the Leafs/Panthers winner looks like the one that'll represent the east, but who knows, matchups are a funny thing.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10409 on: May 2, 2023, 04:04:56 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on May  1, 2023, 06:14:49 pm
Spectacular crash and burn from The Bruins,i didn't even really get rollin with the bandwagon,good job They've got the Celtics playing tonight to deflect from the Hockey shitshow.
Celtics said "hold my beer"   ;D still game 1 I guess.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,144
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10410 on: May 2, 2023, 01:48:41 pm »
What a flop from Rangers considering the players they brought in at the deadline.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10411 on: May 2, 2023, 10:45:19 pm »
Potentially the best series in the next round begins in just over an hour. Panthers at Leafs. Tkachuk is simply on fire and Leafs will need to find a way to limit him.

Both teams coming in with great momentum, having knocked off some serious opposition. Can't wait for this one.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,334
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10412 on: May 2, 2023, 10:53:44 pm »
Really hopeful for the stars too, their games v kraken have been tight this year though
Logged
YNWA

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10413 on: May 2, 2023, 10:59:01 pm »
Yep, Stars have done really well and the Kraken just knocked off the champs. Another good one to look forward to tonight.

At this stage (every year, really) I give up on living normal hours ;D Nothing like these playoffs, hate it when they end.

Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,334
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10414 on: May 2, 2023, 11:04:31 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on May  2, 2023, 10:59:01 pm
Yep, Stars have done really well and the Kraken just knocked off the champs. Another good one to look forward to tonight.

At this stage (every year, really) I give up on living normal hours ;D Nothing like these playoffs, hate it when they end.
I think stars v kraken game 2 is at 9pm tomorrow. Unreal
Logged
YNWA

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10415 on: May 2, 2023, 11:17:35 pm »
9pm Central? It's showing as 2:30am this evening (Wednesday morning) on ESPN, so I think 2 games this evening?
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,144
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10416 on: Yesterday at 01:01:45 am »
Come on Florida!
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10417 on: Yesterday at 01:11:46 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on May  2, 2023, 11:17:35 pm
9pm Central? It's showing as 2:30am this evening (Wednesday morning) on ESPN, so I think 2 games this evening?
https://twitter.com/FriedgeHNIC/status/1653500548815921152
You can translate it your time zone from there
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,334
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10418 on: Yesterday at 01:20:12 am »
I love watching tkachuk play
Logged
YNWA

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10419 on: Yesterday at 01:26:02 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 01:11:46 am
https://twitter.com/FriedgeHNIC/status/1653500548815921152You can translate it your time zone from there
Ta mate, yeah that'll be useful.
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 01:20:12 am
I love watching tkachuk play
He's a joy isn't he? On fire at the moment.

Well Leafs are 1-2 down now with a quick response, great game.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,334
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10420 on: Yesterday at 01:28:15 am »
this game has been class so far. leafs have woke up
Logged
YNWA

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10421 on: Yesterday at 02:26:39 am »
How big is that goal now to put Florida 4-2 up in the 3rd? The Leafs are just not taking the chances given to them. There's still time, but they have to respond.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10422 on: Yesterday at 02:46:54 am »
Well, if the Leafs didn't know they have a fight on their hands, they do now.

Panthers take game 1, but a long way to go in this series, and if game 1 is an indicator this will be a lot of fun.

Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,144
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10423 on: Yesterday at 02:47:54 am »
Bobrovsky starting to heat up as well. If he keeps this up, Florida could go all the way to the final imo.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10424 on: Yesterday at 03:20:54 am »
..and what an insane game 1 this is... Kraken up 3-2 in the 1st period after going behind twice, with the 1st goal conceded 10 seconds into the game.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10425 on: Today at 12:31:17 am »
All Carolina to start this one, 13 shots to 1 and a goal up fully deserved.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 256 257 258 259 260 [261]   Go Up
« previous next »
 