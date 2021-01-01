Please
Topic: The NHL Thread (Read 528640 times)
skipper757
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,683
Re: The NHL Thread
«
Reply #10400 on:
Yesterday
at 03:07:28 pm »
Home teams are 18-31 in the playoffs so far. There hasn't been a single series where the home team won the majority of the games. And there won't be even if the Devils win tonight since Games 1-4 were all won by the road team.
Every elimination (bar Winnipeg at Vegas) has been on the road.
King Kenny.
Boston always unofficial
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,145
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NHL Thread
«
Reply #10401 on:
Yesterday
at 06:14:49 pm »
Spectacular crash and burn from The Bruins,i didn't even really get rollin with the bandwagon,good job They've got the Celtics playing tonight to deflect from the Hockey shitshow.
TipTopKop
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,043
Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
«
Reply #10402 on:
Yesterday
at 10:37:54 pm »
Rangers/Devils game 7 at 1am over here. Did the Rangers seize the momentum back with game 6? Looking forward to it.
TipTopKop
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,043
Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
«
Reply #10403 on:
Today
at 12:31:53 am »
East:
Leafs v Panthers - Game 1 (Tuesday night, midnight)
Hurricanes v Rangers/Devils
West:
Golden Knights v Oilers - Game 1 (Wednesday)
Stars v Kraken - Game 1 (Tuesday night/Wednesday morning 2:30am)
skipper757
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,683
Re: The NHL Thread
«
Reply #10404 on:
Today
at 01:40:04 am »
Rangers: shit start during 5 on 5
Devils: allow us to commit penalty after penalty to help you.
Incredible levels of self-sabotage early on. Still 0-0. For now anyway
skipper757
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,683
Re: The NHL Thread
«
Reply #10405 on:
Today
at 01:54:21 am »
Igor is a brick wall. A literal brick wall.
Rangers going from Lundqvist to Shesterkin is very annoying.
TipTopKop
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,043
Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
«
Reply #10406 on:
Today
at 02:28:24 am »
Palat did so much for that goal there, great hustle.
1-0 Devils.
Rangers have got to take their chances.
Tense game 7 as you would expect.
TipTopKop
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,043
Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
«
Reply #10407 on:
Today
at 02:40:17 am »
...and now it's 2-0 Devils, another good goal. Rangers need to wake up, this is getting away from them.
