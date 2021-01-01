« previous next »
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 03:07:28 pm
Home teams are 18-31 in the playoffs so far.  There hasn't been a single series where the home team won the majority of the games.  And there won't be even if the Devils win tonight since Games 1-4 were all won by the road team.

Every elimination (bar Winnipeg at Vegas) has been on the road.
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 06:14:49 pm
Spectacular crash and burn from The Bruins,i didn't even really get rollin with the bandwagon,good job They've got the Celtics playing tonight to deflect from the Hockey shitshow.
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 10:37:54 pm
Rangers/Devils game 7 at 1am over here. Did the Rangers seize the momentum back with game 6? Looking forward to it.
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 12:31:53 am
East:
Leafs v Panthers - Game 1 (Tuesday night, midnight)

Hurricanes v Rangers/Devils

West:
Golden Knights v Oilers - Game 1 (Wednesday)

Stars v Kraken - Game 1 (Tuesday night/Wednesday morning 2:30am)
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 01:40:04 am
Rangers:  shit start during 5 on 5
Devils:  allow us to commit penalty after penalty to help you.

Incredible levels of self-sabotage early on.  Still 0-0.  For now anyway
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 01:54:21 am
Igor is a brick wall.  A literal brick wall.

Rangers going from Lundqvist to Shesterkin is very annoying.
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 02:28:24 am
Palat did so much for that goal there, great hustle.

1-0 Devils.

Rangers have got to take their chances.

Tense game 7 as you would expect.
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 02:40:17 am
...and now it's 2-0 Devils, another good goal. Rangers need to wake up, this is getting away from them.
