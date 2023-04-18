« previous next »
The NHL Thread

Re: The NHL Thread
April 18, 2023, 05:17:53 pm
Fucking stars. Woke up this morning to watch the highlights, no sign of them, stuck in the viaplay app and the game is still going in 2OT. 30 seconds after turning it on the wild scored the winner.
Re: The NHL Thread
April 18, 2023, 08:51:43 pm
Really pleased with the Kings. They're not exactly expected to go all the way, but that was impressive erasing a 2 goal lead twice to win in OT against an Oiler team that was on a 9 game winning streak I think.

My sleeping pattern is now officially all over the place as of last night, and will probably be this way for the next 2 months!
Re: The NHL Thread
April 19, 2023, 09:47:49 am
How about them Leafs. Weekend can't come soon enough, I need to watch some live games
Re: The NHL Thread
April 19, 2023, 12:07:23 pm
Quote from: dalarr on April 19, 2023, 09:47:49 am
How about them Leafs. Weekend can't come soon enough, I need to watch some live games

Leafs being Leafs lol.

Rangers - Devils was a cracker, for me as a Rangers fan! But its going to be a tough series, and game 2, the Devils will come back mad and stronger. The way Rangers have to play to stand a chance was as they did last night, to do that over a series will be tough, it was near perfect.

Every game last night - road team won.

Ill probably watch game two of the Canes - Isles series tonight.
Re: The NHL Thread
April 19, 2023, 01:16:33 pm
The Canes are always fun to watch. I love the Finnish players they have. Agree with you on the Rangers, the Devils will come out in full force in game two.
Re: The NHL Thread
April 19, 2023, 04:30:12 pm
More than 75 stitches to the face, as a result of a skate to the face injury, and Morgan Barron comes back on ice to help the Jets beat the No.1 Knights 5-1 on the road.
Re: The NHL Thread
April 19, 2023, 04:33:43 pm
"Can't get beat in a game 7 again if you get swept" - Leafs
Re: The NHL Thread
April 19, 2023, 04:37:47 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on April 19, 2023, 04:30:12 pm
More than 75 stitches to the face, as a result of a skate to the face injury, and Morgan Barron comes back on ice to help the Jets beat the No.1 Knights 5-1 on the road.

What a guy   8)  So lucky though, it was very close to his eye, scary those skate blade injuries.

He seems to be doing pretty well with the Jets? There wasnt a spot for him with the Rangers, but the few games he did play here, he was always a heart and soul player.
Re: The NHL Thread
April 20, 2023, 02:11:24 pm
The stars back on track.  ;D Some chaos at end end of the bruins game though.
Re: The NHL Thread
April 21, 2023, 06:19:00 am
Great year for the Devils, but they're overmatched in this series.

Rangers are limiting rush opportunities and playing smart.  Devils are committing dumb penalty after dumb penalty.  Easiest series of Kreider's career.  Wonder what the record is for most PP goals in one series.

Though the series will probably only go 4 games anyway.
Re: The NHL Thread
April 23, 2023, 02:45:23 am
Tough way for the Jets to lose after coming back from 2 down to force OT.

Watching the Bolts/Leafs, this is a really good series. Both going at it.
Re: The NHL Thread
April 23, 2023, 02:57:03 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on April 23, 2023, 02:45:23 am
Tough way for the Jets to lose after coming back from 2 down to force OT.

Watching the Bolts/Leafs, this is a really good series. Both going at it.

yeah, real shame for the Jets, such a great comeback, and such is my dislike of Golden Knights, I am cheering for them!

Game 3 of Rangers - Devils is very tight and tense. My husband, a New Yorker and lifelong Rangers fan is feeling the stress severely!
Re: The NHL Thread
April 23, 2023, 04:20:39 am
Well, that's a huge OT goal for both the Leafs and the Devils.

Leafs/Bolts looks like a 7 gamer. Very tight between the two teams.

You feel the Devils had to win this game to stay alive. Interesting to see how the Rangers will respond in Game 4.

These playoffs every year... amazing.
Re: The NHL Thread
April 25, 2023, 01:34:10 am
Mark it, Rangers are done.

Not a surprise they cant match the Devils foot speed. But they have absolutely stunk the place out tonight, no effort, no nothing. Just have to hope whoever the Devils play next, they get absolutely pounded to oblivion.
Re: The NHL Thread
April 25, 2023, 02:42:13 am
I was wrong about these Devils.  Incredible grit to level the series after how the first two went.
Re: The NHL Thread
April 25, 2023, 03:43:27 am
Take a bow Leafs, take a bow.

Didn't see them pulling this off against a very good Lightning team, down 2 goals with 7 or so mins left, to push it and then win it in OT. Impressive.

Devils have turned things around, but there might still be a few twists and turns in this one I feel.
Re: The NHL Thread
April 25, 2023, 11:35:39 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on April 25, 2023, 03:43:27 am

Devils have turned things around, but there might still be a few twists and turns in this one I feel.

I too feel that there are still some surprises in store for the rest of the series. Quite amazing to go from allowing 10 goals in the 1st two games, to only allowing 2 goals these last two games.
Re: The NHL Thread
April 27, 2023, 03:19:22 am
Ok hats off the to Panthers. Outshot 47-25, facing elimination and seeing their lead disappear more than once. They win it in OT now going back to Miami.

This is a dangerous team if it gets momentum, easy to forget they had a huge regular season last year.
Re: The NHL Thread
April 29, 2023, 03:23:43 am
The Panthers are taking the Bruins to game 7.

Credit to them they never gave up. Boston kept coming, but they responded each time.

Both Fla. teams are really very, very good.

This and the Tampa/Toronto series has been my 2 favourites so far.
Re: The NHL Thread
April 29, 2023, 11:18:13 pm
Leafs/Lightning game starts in 45 mins. I wouldn't mind a Tampa win just to get one more game from this amazing series.

Also crunch time for the Rangers at 1am. Can they stop the Devils' momentum?

My hapless Kings might also be dumped out tonight, gulp.
Re: The NHL Thread
April 29, 2023, 11:46:03 pm
I want a bunch of game 7s.
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 02:49:15 am
Hardly surprising we're going to OT in Tampa, razor thin margins.

Rangers are staying alive, after going 0-1 down, scored 3 straight going into the 3rd period.
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 03:07:10 am
Leafs in OT!
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 03:15:28 am
Wow leafs finally did it.
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 03:26:35 am
Yep well done to them, 1st time they've made it through in 19 years apparently, didn't realise it's been that long.

The Rangers up 5-1, they've responded well. Looks like this is going to Game 7.
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 03:55:33 pm
Late in the second period in Game 5, Igor made an incredible save and then went over to the Rangers bench to fire up his teammates.  The Rangers instead fell apart completely and were outshot 22-5 the rest of the way.  However, Igor himself was incredible, saving every shot he faced.  His teammates left him out to dry, but he responded gloriously.  The Devils' only goal was an empty-net goal.

My concern going into Game 6 was Igor's form.  If (and that's a big if) the Rangers get going at all, it's going to be a extremely difficult against such a top goalie.  And my fears were correct.  Rangers finally showed up.  Schmid looked human, and Igor was as dominant as usual.

It's a completely different series again.  The problem with facing Igor is that all the Rangers need are a couple of decent power plays.  Like, they could be second best to the Devils on 5-on-5, but with that power play?  Just finish off 1 and then snatch a five on five goal, and the Devils would need to beat Igor 3 times.  It's sure as hell not easy.  The Rangers were no shows for much of Games 3-5, but Game 6 shows their stars aren't done yet.

And that's a problem heading into Game 7.
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 11:40:23 pm
Bruins/Panthers Game 7 about to start, of what has probably been the best series of this round for me.
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 12:06:03 am
Big start from the panthers
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 12:43:28 am
This is incredible, 0-2 Panthers and it looks like they picked up from where they left off.

Bruins fans look shocked, and their team better start waking up or else all those regular season achievements will mean nothing.

The playoffs really are a 2nd season. Still long way in the game to go, so let's see.
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 01:12:46 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 12:43:28 am
This is incredible, 0-2 Panthers and it looks like they picked up from where they left off.

Bruins fans look shocked, and their team better start waking up or else all those regular season achievements will mean nothing.

The playoffs really are a 2nd season. Still long way in the game to go, so let's see.
class so far. Could see the panthers picking up a third on the counter
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 01:15:42 am
It's getting ridiculous with the penalties though.

The Bruins goal came from a soft call I felt, and now they've got yet another questionable power play. Panthers coach is livid and I don't blame him, some real soft calls going the Bruins' way.
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 01:17:12 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 01:15:42 am
It's getting ridiculous with the penalties though.

The Bruins goal came from a soft call I felt, and now they've got yet another questionable power play. Panthers coach is livid and I don't blame him, some real soft calls going the Bruins' way.
ref seems to be influenced by fans to going mad before whistling it.
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 01:36:56 am
2-2 wow
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 02:01:48 am
Well Bruins up 3-2 now and obviously have the momentum. Should probably go on to win this now, but for me the refs really made some soft calls to get them back in the game with those 2 PP goals.

A quick glance at social media seems to think so too. It's unfortunate, but thankfully doesn't happen too often, especially in the playoffs.
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 02:20:47 am
How about this... exactly 1 min left, Panthers send this to OT. 3-3.
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 02:53:55 am
Get in! So happy for Florida.
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 02:54:47 am
NHL is bonkers in the playoffs, it's not even close in terms of the other major North American sports when it comes to upsets, just the nature of the game.  Baseball maybe comes close, but a historic team was just eliminated in the first round.
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 02:55:14 am
that was glorious
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 02:58:45 am
65 regular season wins, and just like that, gone.

No dog in this fight, but really felt the Panthers did more overall, some tough calls got Bruins back in, but Panthers showed a lot of character to level, go into OT and win it from there.
