Late in the second period in Game 5, Igor made an incredible save and then went over to the Rangers bench to fire up his teammates. The Rangers instead fell apart completely and were outshot 22-5 the rest of the way. However, Igor himself was incredible, saving every shot he faced. His teammates left him out to dry, but he responded gloriously. The Devils' only goal was an empty-net goal.



My concern going into Game 6 was Igor's form. If (and that's a big if) the Rangers get going at all, it's going to be a extremely difficult against such a top goalie. And my fears were correct. Rangers finally showed up. Schmid looked human, and Igor was as dominant as usual.



It's a completely different series again. The problem with facing Igor is that all the Rangers need are a couple of decent power plays. Like, they could be second best to the Devils on 5-on-5, but with that power play? Just finish off 1 and then snatch a five on five goal, and the Devils would need to beat Igor 3 times. It's sure as hell not easy. The Rangers were no shows for much of Games 3-5, but Game 6 shows their stars aren't done yet.



And that's a problem heading into Game 7.