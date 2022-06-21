« previous next »
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10280 on: June 21, 2022, 03:56:44 am
Little under 8 mins left and it looks like Tampa has taken this, in some fashion too.

Wonderful game. Still don't know how Paul scored while unable to put any weight on his leg.
Offline dalarr

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10281 on: June 21, 2022, 10:30:49 am
Its amazing how the Tampa players still have gas in the tank. It must be exhausting to motivate yourself for one playoff-run, let alone three! Sad that their performance isnt getting noticed by the rest of the sports world
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10282 on: June 23, 2022, 04:31:45 am
Kadri with the OT goal and that puts the Avs firmly in the driving seat, now they can close this out in Colorado.

Huge win on the road. Especially when they conceded in the first 35 secs.

I think maybe injuries are finally starting to catch up to Tampa.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10283 on: June 23, 2022, 04:33:47 am
Quote from: dalarr on June 21, 2022, 10:30:49 am
Its amazing how the Tampa players still have gas in the tank. It must be exhausting to motivate yourself for one playoff-run, let alone three! Sad that their performance isnt getting noticed by the rest of the sports world
There is nothing like the NHL playoffs. No NBA/NFL/MLB or even our footy can compare to the brutal journey it takes to win the cup.
Offline dalarr

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10284 on: June 23, 2022, 08:36:13 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on June 23, 2022, 04:31:45 am
Kadri with the OT goal and that puts the Avs firmly in the driving seat, now they can close this out in Colorado.

Huge win on the road. Especially when they conceded in the first 35 secs.

I think maybe injuries are finally starting to catch up to Tampa.
you can never dismiss a team like the Lightning but maybe this was it. Cant see the Avs blowing a 3-1 series lead when the next game is at home.
People tend to dislike Khadri but Ive always liked him.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10285 on: June 23, 2022, 11:06:04 am
Selfishly, I want the Bolts to pick up the next one to prolong the playoffs.

It is a tough ask to expect them to win 3 on the trot with 2 being in Colorado, but as you say you can never count them out.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10286 on: June 27, 2022, 03:54:35 am
Sigh. Another season comes to a close.

Well done to the Avs, they had too much for the Bolts over the series. It was an uphill task in the end, and I think having reached every round for the past 3 years maybe the Bolts just ran out of gas.

Great playoffs as usual. Can't wait for next season!
Online Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10287 on: June 27, 2022, 10:42:21 am
Didn't watch a single second of the final, but glad to hear that Tampa Bay got beaten, and that they wont be adding a legitimate title this year to their Bubble Cup and the one they won while breaking the wage cap  8)

Offline dalarr

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10288 on: June 27, 2022, 03:20:16 pm
Its been a highly entertaining playoffs. So many storylines. Congrats to the Avalanche and see you guys again in October.
Offline Linudden

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10289 on: June 27, 2022, 03:29:44 pm
Colorado?

That's rolling back the years. Now that they could actually face off with Detroit in a hypothetical final, that'd be hilarious. Not that I'd watched any NHL or ice hockey for more than a decade in spite of being Swedish but you get the point  :o
Offline Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10290 on: July 7, 2022, 09:32:11 pm
Anyone watching the NHL Draft tonight?

Also can highly recommend the Red Wings v Avalanche rivalry documentary on ESPN.
Online Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10291 on: July 7, 2022, 09:58:42 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on July  7, 2022, 09:32:11 pm
Anyone watching the NHL Draft tonight?

Also can highly recommend the Red Wings v Avalanche rivalry documentary on ESPN.

Nope! Probably be watching the baseball!

And yep, that doc is fantastic! A must watch for hockey fans. Makes me yearn for hockey from that era, and makes me care a little less for this more characterless sedate version we have now.

And one problem with what we have now is the lack of games vs actual rivals, its ridiculous. Next season Rangers only play the Isles and Flyers 3 times. Yet will play every single Western team with which they have absolutely no connection or rivalry twice. And of course same goes for every team, all will have similar schedule stories.

Id love nothing more than for schedules to be loaded vs divisional rivals and conference rivals. And just play maybe a quarter of the games vs the opposite conference. Apart from games vs other original 6 teams and maybe the Canadian teams, I couldnt care less about the Rangers playing the rest of the West, and Im sure plenty of teams out there will feel the same about trudging out east for games instead of playing more games vs their rivals. The NHL is too big, thats a big part of the issue too, thanks to that dickhead Gary Betmanns expansion obsession.
Offline dalarr

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10292 on: July 7, 2022, 10:46:49 pm
No. Can barely stay awake for games these days. Have never understood the draft thing in NHL and NFL. I never know who the top rookies are. Id rather read the articles tomorrow morning.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10293 on: July 8, 2022, 01:46:20 pm
It had been suggested for awhile that Slafkovsky would go #1. But a shock that Shane Wright slipped all the way down to #4.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10294 on: July 8, 2022, 02:27:39 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on July  8, 2022, 01:46:20 pm
It had been suggested for awhile that Slafkovsky would go #1. But a shock that Shane Wright slipped all the way down to #4.

I doubt anyone thought Wright would end up 4th. Remarkable
Offline Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10295 on: July 8, 2022, 02:44:51 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July  8, 2022, 02:27:39 pm
I doubt anyone thought Wright would end up 4th. Remarkable

For sure. Great for Seattle though Shane Wright and Matthew Beniers for years to come.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10296 on: July 8, 2022, 10:30:36 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  7, 2022, 09:58:42 pm
...
...
Makes me yearn for hockey from that era, and makes me care a little less for this more characterless sedate version we have now.
Have to disagree.

I watched the playoffs this year (as I always do), and they were fantastic.

I had no dog in this fight after the Kings were eliminated by the Oilers, yet I couldn't help but be so impressed with the battles within battles. Seeing players put their bodies on the line, take pucks to ankles, skate on one leg then miraculously come back grimacing on the bench after 5 mins on the treatment table.

There might not be as many superstars skating as days past, and yeah speed and skill has taken over the more traditional 'gritty' team approach, but sport changes with the times in footy (no 4-4-2, sometimes no out and out strikers), NBA (shooters rule, no centers, PF's, and people forgot how to dunk), NFL (pass happy, running game gone), MLB (starting pitchers rarely go past 6 innings). The NHL is no different.

If you want a sedate, procession, have a look at the NBA playoffs with blowout after blowout, funfair shooting contests with 'super mates on super teams' going at it.

The NHL has always tried to keep things as traditional as possible; the glory of Lord Stanley's mug, the handshakes, no touching trophies etc, but yeah they try to expand too and I can't begrudge that.

A viewer's attention span is being stretched with millions of different platforms and some nations have taken to sports washing with all the challenges that brings.

The NHL has to compete and for this to happen they have to try to reach more audiences. Will it always work? Nope, the Thrashers and now Coyotes show it isn't a guarantee, but much as I laugh at their fanbase, Vegas has really embraced their team, my rivals SJ have always taken to their team.

I wish we could go back. But where to start? All sports have moved, in order to survive.

These playoffs were wonderful. The storylines and matchups, players getting knocked silly, missing games, then coming back and scoring, Kadri with what he did, and how Paul scored with 1 functioning leg is still a mystery to me.

It's all there still and I can't wait for the NHL (and NFL) to return, quite enjoying MLB too right now, until proper footy comes back.
Online Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10297 on: July 8, 2022, 11:30:48 pm
I still love watching the rangers, and will watch other random games so long as they are decent rivalries as well,  but we shall have to agree to disagree about the state of the league!

I don't think skill and speed has taken over to be honest. The league is saturated with mediocrity. I dont find hockey more entertaining now, far from it, and certainly dont like the game without the on ice policing. Not saying I want a gongshow every game, but these days its gone from one extreme to another and it doesnt help.

Its hppened to all sports I am sure, goodness knows the state of football in the PL isnt great for many reasons either. Sometimes too much changes isnt actually good. Especially when the things that need changing are ignored.

Can't wait till Betmann is gone, hopefully they bring in someone who actually knows the sport next time. First thing he/she should do is contract the league. 
Offline Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10298 on: July 13, 2022, 04:46:34 pm
Free agent frenzy today...
Online Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10299 on: July 13, 2022, 05:21:25 pm
Rangers are going to do something stupid, I know it.

 
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10300 on: July 13, 2022, 05:22:52 pm
Giroux to Ottawa is probably the biggest move of the day
Online Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10301 on: July 13, 2022, 05:49:44 pm
Rangers didnt do anything stupid (yet), they signed Vinny Trocheck, which is fine by me!

There had been rumours they where after Kadri, which was the very stupid thing I was expecting. So the signing of Trocheck should negate that!
Offline dalarr

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10302 on: July 13, 2022, 07:14:45 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 13, 2022, 05:22:52 pm
Giroux to Ottawa is probably the biggest move of the day
what? Claude Giroux? Didnt see that one coming. EDIT: didnt know that he lived in Ottawa during the off-season. Giroux, Alex DeBrincat, Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle. Thats a decent group of forwards!

Who will pick up Johnny Gaudreau, will be interesting to see.
Online Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10303 on: July 13, 2022, 07:36:30 pm
Quote from: dalarr on July 13, 2022, 07:14:45 pm
what? Claude Giroux? Didnt see that one coming. EDIT: didnt know that he lived in Ottawa during the off-season. Giroux, Alex DeBrincat, Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle. Thats a decent group of forwards!

Who will pick up Johnny Gaudreau, will be interesting to see.

Devils are strongly linked with Gaudreau, not surprisingly, Flyers too being his hometown team! But also Isles..... so signs are he will go East, but the silence is deafening so far.

 
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10304 on: July 13, 2022, 07:56:29 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 13, 2022, 07:36:30 pm
Devils are strongly linked with Gaudreau, not surprisingly, Flyers too being his hometown team! But also Isles..... so signs are he will go East, but the silence is deafening so far.

 

TSN are sayings its either New Jersey or the Islanders. Philadelphia's cap situation pretty much takes them out of the running
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10305 on: July 13, 2022, 09:15:30 pm
Brent Burns traded to Carolina
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10306 on: July 14, 2022, 12:11:25 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 13, 2022, 07:56:29 pm
TSN are sayings its either New Jersey or the Islanders. Philadelphia's cap situation pretty much takes them out of the running

Make that Columbus  :o
Online Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10307 on: July 14, 2022, 12:20:39 am
that is hilarious :lmao  Good for the Blue Jax.

Seems to be for less money than people expected him to sign for. Kick in the nuts for the Devils and Isles, and Im here for it  ;D
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10308 on: July 14, 2022, 01:14:14 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 14, 2022, 12:20:39 am
that is hilarious :lmao  Good for the Blue Jax.

Seems to be for less money than people expected him to sign for. Kick in the nuts for the Devils and Isles, and Im here for it  ;D

Wanted to move closer to home and ended up 500 miles away for far less money than what Calgary definitely offered and likely for less money than what the Devils supposedly offered.

Amazing.
Offline dalarr

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10309 on: July 14, 2022, 10:50:39 am
Bizarre from Mr. Hockey. Maybe his wife is from the area or something.

The Hurricanes have landed Max Pacioretty as well. Burns and Pacioretty are big names but I fear that their most productive years are behind them.
Online Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10310 on: July 14, 2022, 12:07:02 pm
Maybe Gaudreau just wants out of the intensity. Hes had to deal with the rabid Canadian hockey press and seen what McDavid and Draisaitl deal with too, so he might just want to play hockey in a smaller market, who knows! New York metro press is bad too, not as mad as Canadian of course for hockey, but still its an intense sports market in general.
Offline RedG13

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10311 on: July 15, 2022, 06:15:55 pm
Quote from: dalarr on July 14, 2022, 10:50:39 am
Bizarre from Mr. Hockey. Maybe his wife is from the area or something.

The Hurricanes have landed Max Pacioretty as well. Burns and Pacioretty are big names but I fear that their most productive years are behind them.
He from NJ. He now gets to play be closer to home. Also His wife is a children hospital nurse. Columbus has one of the best children hospitals in the US. Nationwide has the children hospital named after it after a huge gift. Nationwide also owns the Arena Blue jackets play, I would think she got a new job there.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10312 on: Today at 10:49:42 am
What a scandalous overpay for Matthew Tkachuk
Online Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10313 on: Today at 12:28:28 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:49:42 am
What a scandalous overpay for Matthew Tkachuk

amazing from Calgary, fair play, great to see, much rather they come out of it positively, than Florida.

Huberdeau is their star, mad theyve not only traded him, but added so much with it.

Huberdeau is the better player as of right now. Bit older of course.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10314 on: Today at 12:44:11 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:28:28 pm
amazing from Calgary, fair play, great to see, much rather they come out of it positively, than Florida.

Huberdeau is their star, mad theyve not only traded him, but added so much with it.

Yep. Even if Huberdeau and Weegar don't re-sign with the Flames, if Calgary performs poorly they have two assets that they could easily flip for picks and prospects. They also have a high ranking prospect and a 2025 first out of it. Calgary still has $9.3 million in cap space to work with too for this season. Florida need Tkachuk to become who they think he'll be and legitimately compete for a cup. They have no first round picks now until 2026.
