Makes me yearn for hockey from that era, and makes me care a little less for this more characterless sedate version we have now.

Have to disagree.I watched the playoffs this year (as I always do), and they were fantastic.I had no dog in this fight after the Kings were eliminated by the Oilers, yet I couldn't help but be so impressed with the battles within battles. Seeing players put their bodies on the line, take pucks to ankles, skate on one leg then miraculously come back grimacing on the bench after 5 mins on the treatment table.There might not be as many superstars skating as days past, and yeah speed and skill has taken over the more traditional 'gritty' team approach, but sport changes with the times in footy (no 4-4-2, sometimes no out and out strikers), NBA (shooters rule, no centers, PF's, and people forgot how to dunk), NFL (pass happy, running game gone), MLB (starting pitchers rarely go past 6 innings). The NHL is no different.If you want a sedate, procession, have a look at the NBA playoffs with blowout after blowout, funfair shooting contests with 'super mates on super teams' going at it.The NHL has always tried to keep things as traditional as possible; the glory of Lord Stanley's mug, the handshakes, no touching trophies etc, but yeah they try to expand too and I can't begrudge that.A viewer's attention span is being stretched with millions of different platforms and some nations have taken to sports washing with all the challenges that brings.The NHL has to compete and for this to happen they have to try to reach more audiences. Will it always work? Nope, the Thrashers and now Coyotes show it isn't a guarantee, but much as I laugh at their fanbase, Vegas has really embraced their team, my rivals SJ have always taken to their team.I wish we could go back. But where to start? All sports have moved, in order to survive.These playoffs were wonderful. The storylines and matchups, players getting knocked silly, missing games, then coming back and scoring, Kadri with what he did, and how Paul scored with 1 functioning leg is still a mystery to me.It's all there still and I can't wait for the NHL (and NFL) to return, quite enjoying MLB too right now, until proper footy comes back.