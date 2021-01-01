« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 253 254 255 256 257 [258]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NHL Thread  (Read 497831 times)

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,637
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10280 on: Today at 03:56:44 am »
Little under 8 mins left and it looks like Tampa has taken this, in some fashion too.

Wonderful game. Still don't know how Paul scored while unable to put any weight on his leg.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 253 254 255 256 257 [258]   Go Up
« previous next »
 