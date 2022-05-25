I do love Connor, but Leon Draisaitl will always be my favourite player. He's checked along the boards, nearly horizontal, facing away from the goal and still manages to find Connor with a perfect pass. All this while clearly not 100%. I thought Calgary played well, particularly in the first period. In the end the series gave everybody what they wanted - we got the win, Calgary will get to bitch about the disallowed goal forever, and everybody else got entertained by the goal fest, partly because of pure skill and comical goal tending. We have now made it through 2 rounds with Mike Smith in net!