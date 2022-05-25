« previous next »
I saw Gretzky live, once, in a game against Vancouver. Never seen anything like it, in any sport. Every time he took the ice it was a case of man the pumps for Vancouver, we've got a minute and a half to survive and then we can breathe again. There'd be at least two clear scoring opportunities on every shift. McDavid's game is now at that level. He's got the whole Flames team back on its heels every time he's on the ice. Listening to Sutter talking about him is refreshing. No carping, no toadying either, just says it like it is: head and shoulders the best player in the NHL Maybe the best since Gretzky.
Yeah McDavid is insane. The stuff he attempts and often as not manages to pull off is off the scales.

Love his attitude too.  He goes all out physically on both sides of the game.  I could never take to Crosby at all, hated his whining and crying and what a snide player he can be and the protection he got from Bettman and the league.  But McDavid I can really enjoy as a player.

I watched periods 1 and 2 of the 2nd game, and I was knackered just watching it  ;D  It was ridiculous chaotic hockey.

Still my favourite player of all time  :)

For some reason I saw a lot of similarities between him and the other Stevie. Believe he's a Liverpool fan as well:

If you didn't see the third MacKinnon goal last night, do yourself a favour.
Salahesque.
I do love Connor, but Leon Draisaitl will always be my favourite player. He's checked along the boards, nearly horizontal, facing away from the goal and still manages to find Connor with a perfect pass. All this while clearly not 100%. I thought Calgary played well, particularly in the first period. In the end the series gave everybody what they wanted - we got the win, Calgary will get to bitch about the disallowed goal forever, and everybody else got entertained by the goal fest, partly because of pure skill and comical goal tending. We have now made it through 2 rounds with Mike Smith in net!
 Anyone else thankful the NHL is on to take their minds off :-\ ?
Anyone else thankful the NHL is on to take their minds off :-\ ?

Haha yup!
So all to play for with a Game 7 in Carolina.

Still think the Bolts have stepped up to another level in the last series and they're going to take some beating, but who knows?

Every series has its matchups I guess.
About an hour to go to game 7. Looking forward to it, as good as the Canes have have been at home, this might still be close as a game 7 and their goalies have been getting tired.

Still fancy them to go through, but anything goes.
Incredible. 2 Ranger PP's, 2 goals! Perfect start for them.
How about dem Rangers.

 I love my Broadway Blueshirts  ;D
Never expected the Rangers to progress to the Conference Finals. I was sure that Carolina would win the thing, even had money on them. Shows you how much I know about the sport!
Tampa just looks on another level. Rangers have their work cut out for them.
Never expected the Rangers to progress to the Conference Finals. I was sure that Carolina would win the thing, even had money on them. Shows you how much I know about the sport!
Tampa just looks on another level. Rangers have their work cut out for them.

Defo!

But its a hell of an achievement to get this far, not sure anyone expected it.  Rangers got lucky in a sense with the goalies they faced, although Penguins also got lucky that Igor Shesterkin taking most of the series to find his playoff legs (and boy did he find them!).

To overcome a 3-1 and then 2-0 deficit in back to back series is simply amazing (and never done before). As Chris Kreider said they are like cockroaches, they wont go away  ;D

Whatever happens now, its been an excellent season, the job Gerard Gallant has done has been sensational.

The easy pick would be a Tampa v Colorado finals but I hope the Rangers and Edmonton makes an upset and gives a bit of a surprise final.
Insane game 1 between Avs/Oilers. 14 goals!
Ill take hope from that! One less goal conceded than first game with the Flames. Imagine what we could be with solid goal!

Hockey reporters are truly the worst.
The play offs have been fun, but there is a sickening background to the fact that Hockey Canada has settled a $3.55 million lawsuit over an allegation of sexual assault (basically a gang rape) of a woman by 8 hockey players at a 2018 Hockey Canada gala. https://montrealgazette.com/sports/jack-todd-hockey-canada-should-publicly-address-issues-in-sexual-assault-case

Basically Im focusing very narrowly on 2 games because looking at hockey as a whole is sickening right now. The way that Hockey Canada is handling it is gross. It just feels quite hopeless.
The play offs have been fun, but there is a sickening background to the fact that Hockey Canada has settled a $3.55 million lawsuit over an allegation of sexual assault (basically a gang rape) of a woman by 8 hockey players at a 2018 Hockey Canada gala. https://montrealgazette.com/sports/jack-todd-hockey-canada-should-publicly-address-issues-in-sexual-assault-case

Basically Im focusing very narrowly on 2 games because looking at hockey as a whole is sickening right now. The way that Hockey Canada is handling it is gross. It just feels quite hopeless.

Grim that.
Huge showing by the Rangers to take Game 1 6-2.

Although, I always find Game 2 to be the key, as the opponent will now have studied things a bit (and perhaps in the case of the Bolts maybe woken up after 9 days off), so this will be the key game coming up.

But an impressive start so far for the Rangers.
I am sure Tampa will find their legs.

I am just glad it wont be a sweep :lmao

1st period was actually ominous despite Rangers scoring first. Because they got pinned in their own end far too often, and I was concerned how it was going to go.  But Igor did Igor things.

So massive credit for the 2nd and 3rd periods, fansatic response and hockey. The Kid Line put in about the best shift Ive seen all season, about 2 mins 40 zone time I think that ended up in the first of Filip Chytil's 2 goals.
Can see it going to like 7 honestly. But Tampa edging it once they get going. They're unbelievable after losing a game and especially Vasy.
Bloody hell that was quick. 2 goals in what 13 seconds? Avs up 2-0
Make it 3 goals in 2 minutes 4 seconds... wow that got out of hand quickly.
This is nothing out of the ordinary to us supporting a Mike Smith team. The thing is were usually able to score to make up for the defensive and goal keeping mistakes. In hockey taking a 3 goal deficit into the third is not impossible but we somehow became even worse. Truly amateur yesterday. Thought the first period was okay especially killing off the 2 man advantage, and then the collapse happens in the second. We completely sucked, but the Avs are terrible divers. They remind me of Man City. If we dont make it through then I hope whoever comes out of the East will smash them.
I actually thought the Blues had a good chance against them until Kadri went into their goalie. Yes they started the playoffs impressively, but haven't really looked settled since, showing some weaknesses. I think the Oilers need to take take of business at home, and see what happens. Don't think it's over by any stretch.

Meanwhile, 1-1 in Game 2 in NY and the Rangers now have a PP. This game already looks eventful!
awful call from the officials at the start of that game gifted Tampa Bay a power play (that they scored on).  Calling Reaves for a phantom slash, rather than call both players for jousting. They messed up end of last game too, rather than let Reaves and Maroon go, the lino sandwiched himself between them, it was ridiculous. 
Rangers by the looks of it has everything to go all the way. Only con I guess so far is that Panarin looks hurt imagine if he was firing on all cylinders too.
Yeah theyve been impressive so far in this series. Still, its Tampa. They are going for a three peat and can never be written off! The game yesterday was great to watch.
Rangers are in the groove.
More awful officiating in this one, refs doing their best, with 2 BS calls on Trouba  ::)

At the death Tampa takes this, but the Rangers have been very, very game in this series.

Can't wait for Game 4. This is turning out to be quite a good 'un.
What a fucking performance by Leon Draisaitl. Its too bad we couldnt get a win for him. Simply not good enough.  Good luck to Rangers/Tampa. Be prepared for snide play and fucked up refereeing. Though if its Tampa, I wonder which team the refs will favour.
