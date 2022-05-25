« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NHL Thread  (Read 494134 times)

Offline howes hound

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,522
  • underdearm
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10240 on: May 25, 2022, 08:12:23 pm »
I saw Gretzky live, once, in a game against Vancouver. Never seen anything like it, in any sport. Every time he took the ice it was a case of man the pumps for Vancouver, we've got a minute and a half to survive and then we can breathe again. There'd be at least two clear scoring opportunities on every shift. McDavid's game is now at that level. He's got the whole Flames team back on its heels every time he's on the ice. Listening to Sutter talking about him is refreshing. No carping, no toadying either, just says it like it is: head and shoulders the best player in the NHL Maybe the best since Gretzky.
Logged
"Ders fuck'n arms goin in, ders fuck'n legs goin in, ders de 'ole fuck'n yuman fuck'n body goin in."  - expression of admiration from kopite behind me, Leeds v. L'pool, late '60s.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,056
  • 🇺🇦
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10241 on: May 25, 2022, 08:16:02 pm »
Yeah McDavid is insane. The stuff he attempts and often as not manages to pull off is off the scales.

Love his attitude too.  He goes all out physically on both sides of the game.  I could never take to Crosby at all, hated his whining and crying and what a snide player he can be and the protection he got from Bettman and the league.  But McDavid I can really enjoy as a player.

I watched periods 1 and 2 of the 2nd game, and I was knackered just watching it  ;D  It was ridiculous chaotic hockey.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,743
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10242 on: May 25, 2022, 10:32:02 pm »


Still my favourite player of all time  :)

For some reason I saw a lot of similarities between him and the other Stevie. Believe he's a Liverpool fan as well:

« Last Edit: May 25, 2022, 10:42:51 pm by Garlicbread »
Logged

Offline howes hound

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,522
  • underdearm
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10243 on: May 26, 2022, 10:40:05 pm »
If you didn't see the third MacKinnon goal last night, do yourself a favour.
Salahesque.
Logged
"Ders fuck'n arms goin in, ders fuck'n legs goin in, ders de 'ole fuck'n yuman fuck'n body goin in."  - expression of admiration from kopite behind me, Leeds v. L'pool, late '60s.

Online Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,057
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10244 on: May 27, 2022, 04:40:20 pm »
I do love Connor, but Leon Draisaitl will always be my favourite player. He's checked along the boards, nearly horizontal, facing away from the goal and still manages to find Connor with a perfect pass. All this while clearly not 100%. I thought Calgary played well, particularly in the first period. In the end the series gave everybody what they wanted - we got the win, Calgary will get to bitch about the disallowed goal forever, and everybody else got entertained by the goal fest, partly because of pure skill and comical goal tending. We have now made it through 2 rounds with Mike Smith in net!
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,625
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10245 on: May 29, 2022, 02:00:03 am »
 Anyone else thankful the NHL is on to take their minds off :-\ ?
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,743
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10246 on: May 29, 2022, 02:22:34 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on May 29, 2022, 02:00:03 am
Anyone else thankful the NHL is on to take their minds off :-\ ?

Haha yup!
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,625
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10247 on: May 29, 2022, 03:55:51 am »
So all to play for with a Game 7 in Carolina.

Still think the Bolts have stepped up to another level in the last series and they're going to take some beating, but who knows?

Every series has its matchups I guess.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,625
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10248 on: May 30, 2022, 11:40:47 pm »
About an hour to go to game 7. Looking forward to it, as good as the Canes have have been at home, this might still be close as a game 7 and their goalies have been getting tired.

Still fancy them to go through, but anything goes.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,625
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10249 on: Yesterday at 01:31:20 am »
Incredible. 2 Ranger PP's, 2 goals! Perfect start for them.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,056
  • 🇺🇦
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10250 on: Yesterday at 04:01:50 am »
How about dem Rangers.

 I love my Broadway Blueshirts  ;D
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,981
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10251 on: Yesterday at 06:12:53 am »
Never expected the Rangers to progress to the Conference Finals. I was sure that Carolina would win the thing, even had money on them. Shows you how much I know about the sport!
Tampa just looks on another level. Rangers have their work cut out for them.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,056
  • 🇺🇦
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10252 on: Yesterday at 01:03:49 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 06:12:53 am
Never expected the Rangers to progress to the Conference Finals. I was sure that Carolina would win the thing, even had money on them. Shows you how much I know about the sport!
Tampa just looks on another level. Rangers have their work cut out for them.

Defo!

But its a hell of an achievement to get this far, not sure anyone expected it.  Rangers got lucky in a sense with the goalies they faced, although Penguins also got lucky that Igor Shesterkin taking most of the series to find his playoff legs (and boy did he find them!).

To overcome a 3-1 and then 2-0 deficit in back to back series is simply amazing (and never done before). As Chris Kreider said they are like cockroaches, they wont go away  ;D

Whatever happens now, its been an excellent season, the job Gerard Gallant has done has been sensational.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,743
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10253 on: Yesterday at 02:54:03 pm »
The easy pick would be a Tampa v Colorado finals but I hope the Rangers and Edmonton makes an upset and gives a bit of a surprise final.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,625
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10254 on: Today at 03:58:00 am »
Insane game 1 between Avs/Oilers. 14 goals!
Logged

Online Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,057
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10255 on: Today at 04:11:07 am »
Ill take hope from that! One less goal conceded than first game with the Flames. Imagine what we could be with solid goal!

Hockey reporters are truly the worst.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:16:21 am by Mimi »
Logged

Online Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,057
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10256 on: Today at 04:28:24 am »
The play offs have been fun, but there is a sickening background to the fact that Hockey Canada has settled a $3.55 million lawsuit over an allegation of sexual assault (basically a gang rape) of a woman by 8 hockey players at a 2018 Hockey Canada gala. https://montrealgazette.com/sports/jack-todd-hockey-canada-should-publicly-address-issues-in-sexual-assault-case

Basically Im focusing very narrowly on 2 games because looking at hockey as a whole is sickening right now. The way that Hockey Canada is handling it is gross. It just feels quite hopeless.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Up
« previous next »
 