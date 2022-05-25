I saw Gretzky live, once, in a game against Vancouver. Never seen anything like it, in any sport. Every time he took the ice it was a case of man the pumps for Vancouver, we've got a minute and a half to survive and then we can breathe again. There'd be at least two clear scoring opportunities on every shift. McDavid's game is now at that level. He's got the whole Flames team back on its heels every time he's on the ice. Listening to Sutter talking about him is refreshing. No carping, no toadying either, just says it like it is: head and shoulders the best player in the NHL Maybe the best since Gretzky.