Re: The NHL Thread
May 25, 2022, 08:12:23 pm
I saw Gretzky live, once, in a game against Vancouver. Never seen anything like it, in any sport. Every time he took the ice it was a case of man the pumps for Vancouver, we've got a minute and a half to survive and then we can breathe again. There'd be at least two clear scoring opportunities on every shift. McDavid's game is now at that level. He's got the whole Flames team back on its heels every time he's on the ice. Listening to Sutter talking about him is refreshing. No carping, no toadying either, just says it like it is: head and shoulders the best player in the NHL Maybe the best since Gretzky.
Re: The NHL Thread
May 25, 2022, 08:16:02 pm
Yeah McDavid is insane. The stuff he attempts and often as not manages to pull off is off the scales.

Love his attitude too.  He goes all out physically on both sides of the game.  I could never take to Crosby at all, hated his whining and crying and what a snide player he can be and the protection he got from Bettman and the league.  But McDavid I can really enjoy as a player.

I watched periods 1 and 2 of the 2nd game, and I was knackered just watching it  ;D  It was ridiculous chaotic hockey.

Re: The NHL Thread
May 25, 2022, 10:32:02 pm


Still my favourite player of all time  :)

For some reason I saw a lot of similarities between him and the other Stevie. Believe he's a Liverpool fan as well:

Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 10:40:05 pm
If you didn't see the third MacKinnon goal last night, do yourself a favour.
Salahesque.
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 04:40:20 pm
I do love Connor, but Leon Draisaitl will always be my favourite player. He's checked along the boards, nearly horizontal, facing away from the goal and still manages to find Connor with a perfect pass. All this while clearly not 100%. I thought Calgary played well, particularly in the first period. In the end the series gave everybody what they wanted - we got the win, Calgary will get to bitch about the disallowed goal forever, and everybody else got entertained by the goal fest, partly because of pure skill and comical goal tending. We have now made it through 2 rounds with Mike Smith in net!
