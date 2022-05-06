« previous next »
The NHL Thread

TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 6, 2022, 01:49:42 am
This Penguins/Rangers series is something else.

Ridiculous goal by Sid the kid there, took on 3 Rangers  :o
Mimi

Re: The NHL Thread
May 7, 2022, 07:17:19 am
That has been a fun series to watch along with Toronto/Tampa. Of course, our series has taken a turn for the better after Game 1, and has a lot of goals and our first two play off wins since 2017. McDavids pass for  Draisaitls goal was exquisite.  The Stars/Flames series is looking like a dud unless some goals start going in when they head to Dallas. Three goals over 2 games!
Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
May 10, 2022, 01:19:24 am
Rangers deserve absolutely nothing from this series.  They have been awful. Cant put it all down to lack of experience either, because its the line of Kakko, Lafrenier and Chytil whove looked most likely and KAndre Miller has looked the best on defence.  Their inability to shoot on an AHL goalie is not a good look either. 

Hopefully the Bruins make it past the Canes, as Ill be loudly cheeering on whoever the Penguins face, I cant stand Bettmans favourite team, or their horrific fanbase. But if Im being fussy, Id prefer not have to cheer for the Canes, but Id still do it :lmao
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
May 10, 2022, 01:26:38 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 10, 2022, 01:19:24 am
Rangers deserve absolutely nothing from this series.  They have been awful. Cant put it all down to lack of experience either, because its the line of Kakko, Lafrenier and Chytil whove looked most likely and KAndre Miller has looked the best on defence.  Their inability to shoot on an AHL goalie is not a good look either. 

Hopefully the Bruins make it past the Canes, as Ill be loudly cheeering on whoever the Penguins face, I cant stand Bettmans favourite team, or their horrific fanbase. But if Im being fussy, Id prefer not have to cheer for the Canes, but Id still do it :lmao

Go Rod the Bod.
Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
May 10, 2022, 01:28:27 am
I like Brind'Amour by the way  ;D

I just hate Tony Deangelo, so its hard to cheer a team that MAGA racist scumbag is on. But Ill deal.
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
May 10, 2022, 01:29:54 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 10, 2022, 01:28:27 am
I like Brind'Amour by the way  ;D

I just hate Tony Deangelo, so its hard to cheer a team that MAGA racist scumbag is on. But Ill deal.

Oh right forgot about DeAngelo. Thats why I hope the Capitals go out so Ovechkin doesn't win another cup.
Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
May 10, 2022, 01:32:58 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on May 10, 2022, 01:29:54 am
Oh right forgot about DeAngelo. Thats why I hope the Capitals go out so Ovechkin doesn't win another cup.

Absolutely! Couldnt agree more.

Its hard work the east, frankly, I cant stand any of them much apart from my team of course, but they are going out this round.

Honestly, the Bruins are about as good as it gets for me after, so Id hope they make it to the final.

Id love to see Calgary, Oilers or the Wild go all the way from the west, and Colorado winning wouldnt offend me either.
dalarr

Re: The NHL Thread
May 10, 2022, 08:17:35 pm
Yeah, the Rangers have been a massive disappointment. How can you not like the Hurricanes, though? Im rooting for them all the way here
Mimi

Re: The NHL Thread
May 12, 2022, 04:00:06 am
Caught the end of the New York game and the rangers truly had a great end to the game. Oilers are such a ridiculous team with moments of sublime sprinkled throughout.  These commentators for the Flames game keep mentioning that oettinger and markstrom are the two best goalies. Surely, hes watching some of the other games!
Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
May 12, 2022, 01:48:54 pm
Quote from: dalarr on May 10, 2022, 08:17:35 pm
Yeah, the Rangers have been a massive disappointment. How can you not like the Hurricanes, though? Im rooting for them all the way here

Because they employ that racist MAGA piece of shit Tony DeAngelo for starters.

Just not a fan of any Bettman era southern team to be honest lol, and this one made worse by the fact it was Hartford Whalers that got killed off to become the Hurricanes, Im a bit old school in the hockey markets I will cheer on  :P

TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 13, 2022, 02:37:32 am
Wasn't expecting 2 Leafs goals in 26 seconds to finish the 2nd period against the Bolts and go 3-2 up. Fair play and very well done. Can they go on to eliminate the champs?
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
May 13, 2022, 10:44:38 am
3 game 7s with the possibility of 3 more...
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 13, 2022, 06:16:21 pm
Yes a lot of these series have been close.

Kings blew their chance last night, but still, they did better than most projections (6 games Oilers). I think they're done, but at least some of these prospects and kids have experienced a 7 game series.

I still think the Leafs have this one, as game as the Bolts have been. Unless TO does their disappearing act, they should come through.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 14, 2022, 01:41:31 am
So many twists and turns to this Penguins/Rangers game right now. 3-3.
Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
May 14, 2022, 02:53:09 am
The Rangers have aged me about 5 years tonight.

Another game 7.
dalarr

Re: The NHL Thread
May 14, 2022, 08:07:58 am
Haha I actually thought about Nullfünfer at one point during the game. So happy Rangers won, Im SO sick and tired of the Penguins, Malkin, Crosby and dirty Letang:

Five game 7 over the weekend. Good times!
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
May 14, 2022, 02:31:50 pm
Wooo well in Panthers!
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
May 14, 2022, 02:36:29 pm
Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
May 14, 2022, 02:39:39 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on May 14, 2022, 02:36:29 pm
https://twitter.com/BradyTrett/status/1525281077442404353

that was great, well, not that he probably broke the tablet  ;D But why he did it, cos he didnt want Mika to second guess himself.  Kreider is a great team-mate, Rangers should have given him the C a long time ago, ridiculous they still havent.
Boston always unofficial

Re: The NHL Thread
May 14, 2022, 11:54:39 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 12, 2022, 01:48:54 pm
Because they employ that racist MAGA piece of shit Tony DeAngelo for starters.

Just not a fan of any Bettman era southern team to be honest lol, and this one made worse by the fact it was Hartford Whalers that got killed off to become the Hurricanes, Im a bit old school in the hockey markets I will cheer on  :P
 
It's hockey,not exactly a bastion of progressive,enlightened thinkers,players or fans!
Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 12:29:04 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on May 14, 2022, 11:54:39 pm
 
It's hockey,not exactly a bastion of progressive,enlightened thinkers,players or fans!

speak for yourself.
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 01:31:11 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 14, 2022, 02:39:39 pm
that was great, well, not that he probably broke the tablet  ;D But why he did it, cos he didnt want Mika to second guess himself.  Kreider is a great team-mate, Rangers should have given him the C a long time ago, ridiculous they still havent.

I know some journos here in Sweden has moaned over the fact Mika hasn't gotten the C yet.

Well around the beginning of the pandemic when he had that mad game where he scored... 5 was it?
dalarr

Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 09:01:28 am
I dont know what to say about the Maple Leafs. Almost feel bad for them at this point!

Boston looked toothless yesterday, just like in games one and two. They have a rebuild imminent. Hurricanes deserved to progress, Im rooting for them to win the whole thing
Mimi

Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 05:35:27 pm
 Clearly Tampa had another level to rise to and the Leafs couldnt keep up with them. Vasilevskiy was amazing, but I loved Point toughing it out after his injury and then sitting on the bench to give inspiration to his teammates.

I have nothing new to say on McDavids skill level, but my favorite things of his game  last night were the crunching hit he did on Durzi in the first and his celebration after his goal. I have never seen him so pumped. Yes, he carries us but yesterday the team stepped up to the level they are capable of. Leon Draisaitl, Christ not only skills but the toughness to battle through and log the most minutes in the entire series. Finally credit must go to Woodcroft for changing it up after game 5; previous coaches wouldnt have acknowledged they got it completely wrong and then actually something different.

The best thing we can do for Conor is to save him from the stupid press conferences. Our reporters are all so incredibly dull. For such a modest guy, you can see the tortured look on his face when reporters ask the guy sitting next to him to praise him. Let Leon, or Kane or Hyman do the interviews.

I have no interest in a battle of Alberta. Its too fucking stressful.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 01:38:06 am
It seems every year the Leafs have to battle the weight of expectation/history and whoever is facing them on the ice. Not sure what they need to do going forward.

Game 7 and I reckon Penguins' Guentzel is auditioning for the champions league with that goal. Looked like a high stick, but the puck was on the way down. Still, astonishing hand/eye coordination there.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 01:44:12 am
2-2 and it's been a wonderful series between these two.

You just get the feeling though the winner of Bolts/Panthers will be the favourite to go through, as they seem a slight level above.

But really who knows once the matchups begin and the series gets underway...
RedG13

Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 02:28:06 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 01:38:06 am
It seems every year the Leafs have to battle the weight of expectation/history and whoever is facing them on the ice. Not sure what they need to do going forward.

Game 7 and I reckon Penguins' Guentzel is auditioning for the champions league with that goal. Looked like a high stick, but the puck was on the way down. Still, astonishing hand/eye coordination there.
They lost by 1 goal in 7 games to back to back defending Stanley Cup champs. They where good enough to win that series. They should not over react to losing in that situation
Mimi

Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 03:10:42 am
Congrats to the Rangers!
Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 03:15:48 am
This sodding team will make me keel over.

Huge struggle for 2 periods apart from Shesty, but dug in, and redemption for Artemi Panerin ❤️
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 04:38:31 am
Come on Calgary. Win this so we can get a feisty Alberta clash.
