Clearly Tampa had another level to rise to and the Leafs couldnt keep up with them. Vasilevskiy was amazing, but I loved Point toughing it out after his injury and then sitting on the bench to give inspiration to his teammates.



I have nothing new to say on McDavids skill level, but my favorite things of his game last night were the crunching hit he did on Durzi in the first and his celebration after his goal. I have never seen him so pumped. Yes, he carries us but yesterday the team stepped up to the level they are capable of. Leon Draisaitl, Christ not only skills but the toughness to battle through and log the most minutes in the entire series. Finally credit must go to Woodcroft for changing it up after game 5; previous coaches wouldnt have acknowledged they got it completely wrong and then actually something different.



The best thing we can do for Conor is to save him from the stupid press conferences. Our reporters are all so incredibly dull. For such a modest guy, you can see the tortured look on his face when reporters ask the guy sitting next to him to praise him. Let Leon, or Kane or Hyman do the interviews.



I have no interest in a battle of Alberta. Its too fucking stressful.